Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC trailer shows what to expect in The Isle of Armor

Nintendo has revealed more about its upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC in a Nintendo Direct Mini. The near-four minute featurette goes into detail on what you can expect from the first of the two expansions, called The Isle of Armor.

You can obtain the legendary creature Kubfu from training with the dojo master Mustard, for example. Kubfu is basically an adorable bear with the ability to do martial arts. You will then take Kubfu into one of two towers on the Isle of Armor, where he'll evolve into his next form, Urshifu. Which tower you pick will affect the fighting style of your new Pokémon, and once you've chosen one, you can't enter the other.

Check out the video for details on this and other elements of the DLC. You'll want to watch from the 25:30 mark:

Completing The Isle of Armor gives your starter Pokémon a new Gigantamax form. There'll also be new cosmetics for you to customize your trainer with.

The Isle of Armor will release before the end of June.

Pokémon expands

This is the first official expansion for Pokémon, and as well as giving you a new area to explore, the idea of a one-off challenge to reshape your creature's abilities is no doubt exciting to players.

The existence of this expansion pass shows how comfortable Nintendo has gotten with releasing DLC for its games. Maybe it's time Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got some new tracks, eh?