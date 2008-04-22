Reviewed: Panasonic SDR-S7 camcorder

The Panasonic SDR-S7 is one of the cutest-looking gadgets we’ve seen in a while. It looks exactly like a normal handheld camcorder, only half the size.

But don’t let its size deceive you. Hidden inside this thing is a shed load of cool technology. And that’s why it’s ideal for home users who need a competent-yet-compact camcorder.

It doesn’t shoot in HD, but then, for a camera of this size, what do you expect? It records straight to SD memory card in standard definition. And the quality of the recorders are very good, considering.

At £250, it’s also pretty modestly priced. So if you’re looking for a compact camcorder to record your summer holiday, read our full review of the Panasonic SDR-S7.