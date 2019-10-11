Nationals vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NLCS 2019 baseball online from anywhere

The 2019 baseball World Series beckons and one of the St Louis Cardinals or Washington Nationals will be there. The former has a storied history of going to baseball's big one, while the latter has never even been there! To see who will prevail in the NLCS, follow our guide to getting a Nationals vs Cardinals live stream - no matter were on Earth you are.

2019 NLCS - when and where? Since the Cardinals are from St Louis and the Nationals from Washington, the best-of-seven NLCS baseball series is been split between the two cities. Games 1 and 2 will take place in Missouri at the Busch Stadium before the following two are hosted at Nationals Park. Game 1 takes place on Friday, October 11 with the first pitch at 7.08pm local time (so 8pm ET and 5pm PT).

Both the Cardinals and the Nationals needed the full five games to dispatch their opponents in their respective division series.

The Cards were particularly emphatic in their deciding game, destroying the Atlanta Braves 13-1. The box score from that game shows an evenly shared out contribution from the offence, but they'll be relying on their dual Pauls - Goldschmidt and DeJong - to go big at the Busch Stadium and beyond.

The men from the capital had to overcome last year's losing finalists the LA Dodgers to take their next step towards the franchise's first ever World Series. After falling behind twice in the series, Howie Kendrick's heroics (4 RBIs in Game 5) saw them through earlier in the week.

Whether you’re crackers for the Cardinals, a Nationals nut or just a fan of baseball, we’ll show you how to watch every game in the 2019 NLCS series online from anywhere in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed you find on Reddit. Keep reading and we’ll guide you through all of the Nationals vs Cardinals live stream options to watch the baseball on your TV, computer and even on your mobile devices.

Football fan? Discover how to get an NFL live stream of every match

How to watch the NLCS online from outside your country

Living in the US, UK or Canada and want to catch the Cardinals vs Nationals? Scroll further down the page and we'll explain how to watch a baseball live stream, whether or not you have cable.

But if you can't watch because you're not in your home country and so your coverage is geo-blocked then we can suggest a clever alternative (and no, it doesn’t involve finding some dodgy feed on Reddit). Using a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - you can change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have the stream so that you can watch the series from anywhere in the world. The process is very straightforward…

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. You can try it out for a month for free and, if you like it, get 15 months for the price of 12. Check out Express VPN

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

3. IPVanish: supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go Read more: Our guide to the best VPN service of 2019 From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing baseball live stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs St Louis Cardinals in the US

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, then watching this series is a pretty straightforward process. TBS is the official broadcaster for the series in the US and the network will be showing all seven games.

If you have a subscription to MLB.tv, you can also stream it on MLB.tv so long as you get an authentication code from one of the cable providers. If you don't have a subscription to MLB's streaming service, now would be a great time to consider getting on board as you can watch every World Series game and even get ready for the 2019 season with MLB.TV's Postseason package for just $24.99.

Not a cable subscriber? Don’t worry as we’ll explain all of the other ways you can watch the baseball online down below.

Sling TV $25 or $40 - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch baseball though you’ll be missing out on games shown on the MLB Network. The service splits its content into two different TV packages which does make things cheaper though to stream MLB you’ll need to sign up for both. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

$25 or $40 - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch baseball though you’ll be missing out on games shown on the MLB Network. The service splits its content into two different TV packages which does make things cheaper though to stream MLB you’ll need to sign up for both. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. Hulu with Live TV $45 - Hulu with live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but does not come with the MLB Network.

$45 - Hulu with live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but does not come with the MLB Network. DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch MLB online and also comes with some extra channels as well. If you want a lot of content to choose from and don’t mind watching the games live as the service doesn’t include cloud DVR, then DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

$50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch MLB online and also comes with some extra channels as well. If you want a lot of content to choose from and don’t mind watching the games live as the service doesn’t include cloud DVR, then DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. Unfortunately it does not have ESPN, MLB Network or TBS though it does offer strong local coverage and 30 hours of cloud DVR storage. fuboTV does has a free 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself.

$19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. Unfortunately it does not have ESPN, MLB Network or TBS though it does offer strong local coverage and 30 hours of cloud DVR storage. fuboTV does has a free 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself. YouTube TV $40 per month - YouTube TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Google’s service includes all of the networks that carry national baseball broadcasts though you’ll have to check out its welcome page to see which local networks and regional sports networks are available in your area.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

How to stream Cardinals vs Nationals live in the UK

UK baseball fans will be able to watch this season’s games on BT Sport which is included in BT’s TV bundles. If you aren’t a BT Sport subscriber, you can sign up for the BT Sport app for £10 a month with the first three months free or subscribe via Sky TV or TalkTalk TV for £29.99 a month.

If BT Sport’s monthly prices are too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK.

How to watch the NLCS in Canada

There are a number of ways to watch MLB in Canada. Baseball fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch games on Sportsnet , TVA Sports , TSN and RDS .

Don’t want to pay for a premium cable subscription just to watch baseball, don’t worry as MLB.TV is available in Canada (with no blackouts).