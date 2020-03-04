Last chance to get a £40 Amazon gift card with TalkTalk's cheap fibre broadband deals

We know that broadband deals may not exactly inspire or excite everyone, especially when they come with pesky set-up fee and expensive monthly bills.

That's why with TalkTalk's latest offering you can wave goodbye to all of that and say hello to a free set-up and an ace freebie!

Up until March 5, when you buy TalkTalk's Faster Fibre plan, you'll receive an Amazon.co.uk gift card, M&S or Tesco Voucher or even just a good old pre-paid Mastercard - all at the value of £40.

And looking past the voucher, TalkTalk's fibre plan is pretty great all on its own. It only costs £22.95 a month, while landing you speeds averaging 38Mb and not charging any set-up fees.

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm | £40 Amazon.co.uk gift card

Paying under £23 a month for a fibre broadband deal is pretty darn impressive in its own right. But add in that £40 sweetener and it's truly exceptional! There's nothing to pay upfront either, and TalkTalk guarantees that you won't see a hike in prices over the one-and-a-half year term - click the link and enter your email, then you can sign up and claim the gift card. Deal ends on March 5

What other broadband deals are there?

Want to go even cheaper than this. Well if you don't mind taking a bit of a drop in the speeds you're getting, the Post Office currently has the very lowest internet bills in the UK for just £15.90 a month.

If speed is more of a consideration though, then two offers really stand out. Firstly BT's Superfast Fibre plan cranks things up to 50Mb. It costs a decent amount more than TalkTalk but it is currently at the monthly price of £28.99 and pairing it with a £80 reward card.

And then there's Vodafone and its affordable fibre pricing. Go for Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan and you'll be paying just £23.95 (£21.95 for existing Voda customers) to land speeds averaging 63Mb.