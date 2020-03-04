Trending

Last chance to get a £40 Amazon gift card with TalkTalk's cheap fibre broadband deals

By

An incentive exclusively for TechRadar readers

We know that broadband deals may not exactly inspire or excite everyone, especially when they come with pesky set-up fee and expensive monthly bills.

That's why with TalkTalk's latest offering you can wave goodbye to all of that and say hello to a free set-up and an ace freebie!

Up until March 5, when you buy TalkTalk's Faster Fibre plan, you'll receive an Amazon.co.uk gift card, M&S or Tesco Voucher or even just a good old pre-paid Mastercard - all at the value of £40.

And looking past the voucher, TalkTalk's fibre plan is pretty great all on its own. It only costs £22.95 a month, while landing you speeds averaging 38Mb and not charging any set-up fees.

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm | £40 Amazon.co.uk gift card
Paying under £23 a month for a fibre broadband deal is pretty darn impressive in its own right. But add in that £40 sweetener and it's truly exceptional! There's nothing to pay upfront either, and TalkTalk guarantees that you won't see a hike in prices over the one-and-a-half year term - click the link and enter your email, then you can sign up and claim the gift card.

Deal ends on March 5
View Deal

What other broadband deals are there?

Want to go even cheaper than this. Well if you don't mind taking a bit of a drop in the speeds you're getting, the Post Office currently has the very lowest internet bills in the UK for just £15.90 a month.

If speed is more of a consideration though, then two offers really stand out. Firstly BT's Superfast Fibre plan cranks things up to 50Mb. It costs a decent amount more than TalkTalk but it is currently at the monthly price of £28.99 and pairing it with a £80 reward card. 

And then there's Vodafone and its affordable fibre pricing. Go for Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan and you'll be paying just £23.95 (£21.95 for existing Voda customers) to land speeds averaging 63Mb.

