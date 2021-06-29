Best VoIP service for home 2021

People across the world continue to pay high prices for landline phone services, which are actually becoming somewhat outdated in the modern world. With the rise of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone solutions, anyone with a stable internet connection can access affordable VoIP-based phone services.

Now, many internet providers and cable TV companies offer some sort of residential VoIP solutions to existing customers. While these are usually functional and do what they need to, they tend to lack the advanced features that dedicated VoIP providers include.

However, the sheer number of options on the market can make it quite difficult to choose the best VoIP service for home use. Is the cheapest option good enough? Or should you go for something a little more expensive that provides access to more advanced tools?

In reality, the answers to these questions, and others like them, depends on your exact needs. To help you choose the right VoIP service provider for your home, we’ve spent hours analyzing the available options. Below, you will find a shortlist of our top five best residential VoIP service providers, including information about their pros and cons, prices, and best use cases.

1. Vonage for Home Best for advanced VoIP features Reasons to buy + Great voice-to-text voicemail tools + Advanced call blocking features + Affordable international calling Reasons to avoid - Prices are much higher without a contract - International calls to mobile can be expensive

Vonage offers a wide range of residential VoIP solutions for users across the world. Like most of its competitors, it uses a simple plug-and-play device that connects directly to your router. Prices start from $14.99 per month for the North America plan (with a 12-month contract), which includes unlimited calls across the USA, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

The US & Canada 400 plan also costs $14.99 per month, but it doesn’t require any lock-in contract. However, it does only support 400 minutes of calls per month, and only to the USA and Canada. Finally, the World plan costs $19.99 per month for a 12-month contract ($29.99 with no contract) and supports unlimited landline calls to 60 countries and unlimited mobile calls to 10 countries.

For us, Vonage excels in terms of the features it includes, such as three-way calling, advanced voicemail tools, call forwarding to up to five devices, and selective call blocking.

Read our full Vonage for Home review.

2. Ooma Office A good all-round VoIP service for home use Reasons to buy + Extremely competitively priced + No long-term contracts + Versatile hardware options Reasons to avoid - Basic plan is a little limited - Upfront hardware purchase required

One of the best things about Ooma is that it has extremely low prices. In fact, it claims to provide a free phone service once you’ve purchased one of its hardware devices. This isn’t quite true, but there’s still a lot to like here.

There are three hardware options available. The Ooma Telo ($99) is designed to be hardwired directly to your internet router, providing clear phone services for residential properties.

Alternatively, go for the Ooma Telo Air ($107.99), which is almost identical to the Ooma Telo but designed for a WiFi connection instead. Or, you might like to go with the Ooma Telo 4G ($129.99 and $11.99 per month), which basically runs on a mobile network.

Now, although the Ooma Telo and Ooma Telo Air are advertised with a “free” phone service, you will still have to cover taxes and fees. The company website suggests that these should come in at around $4.09 per month, but the figure will vary according to your location.

There is also a Premier plan available for $9.99 per month if you would like to access more advanced features such as international calling, connected home integrations, and various privacy tools.

Read our full Ooma Office review.

Although RingCentral is primarily targeted at business users, it remains a great option for those who are looking for something a little more powerful than your average residential VoIP service. It comes with a range of features, including messaging, video calling, and a powerful group call interface, but it is a little expensive.

For a single user, prices start from $29.99 per month for an Essentials subscription. This includes unlimited calls within the USA and Canada, voicemail-to-text features, a powerful messaging interface, and access through advanced mobile apps.

You will have to upgrade to the Standard plan ($34.99 per month) if you want access to the video calling interface. This also gives you unlimited internet fax, audio and video conferencing, and integrations with various other programs.

The Premium ($49.99 per month) and Ultimate ($59.99 per month) plans add even more advanced features, but these aren’t really applicable for home use.

Read our full RingCentral review.

4. AXvoice Best budget residential VoIP service provider Reasons to buy + Great redirection features to ensure maximum uptime + Very affordable home phone solutions + Advanced call forwarding tools Reasons to avoid - Hidden fees for specific situations - International calling is much more expensive

If you’re looking for a budget residential VoIP service provider with low upfront costs, AXvoice could be the perfect option.

Pay-as-you-go service starts from just $4.99 per month, with outgoing calls billed at 1.5c per minute. A US/Canada 200 subscription ($5.99 per month) gets you 200 minutes of free minutes within the USA and Canada, the USA/Canada Unlimited plan ($8.25) supports unlimited outgoing calls.

All AXvoice residential plans come with free hardware and a suite of powerful features. For example, you will have access to advanced caller ID tools, audio-to-text voicemail, call forwarding, and simultaneous ringing.

And you can even set up a redirection service to ensure your phone remains online if your internet service provider experiences an outage.

5. 1-VoIP A great option for international calling Reasons to buy + Free hardware with every plan + No lock-in contracts + Great for international calling Reasons to avoid - Reports suggest call quality can be a problem - Fewer configuration options than many competitors

1-VoIP is an extremely popular VoIP service provider offering a selection of home phone solutions. All plans come with free hardware and a suite of premium features, including virtual fax, whitelist/blacklist, on-hold music, and anonymous call rejection.

Prices start from $8.97 for a Value plan, which includes unlimited incoming calls, 500 outgoing minutes to North America, and the ability to keep your old number. Upgrading to the US & Canada Unlimited plan ($17.97 per month) unlocks unlimited outgoing calls to North America, while the World Unlimited plan ($23.97 per month) adds unlimited calls to thirty select countries.

Read our full 1-VoIP review.

