Best IP phones of 2019: VoIP network phones for small businesses and home office

Even in a world of personal connected devices and 5G, businesses can benefit by kitting out their employees with a robust VoIP (voice-over-IP) phone solution for maximum call quality and added convenience.

Some of the best IP phones of 2019 run modern phone operating systems such as Android to give them advanced features – from videocalling to multi-user conferencing, and contact and schedule management. You’ll need to complement your VoIP network phones with the best conferencing service to get the most out of your choice.

Continue reading to check out our picks of the best IP phones of 2019 for small business and home office.

(Image credit: Polycom)

A smart multi-tasker with a touchscreen

Category: Wired | Key features: 16 lines, Flexible line appearance, Polycom HD Voice, Local three-way audio conferencing, 4.3in (480 x 272 pixel) resolution display

Excellent call quality

Big bright LCD touchscreen

Conferencing functionality

Expensive

This VoIP phone from Polycom is an executive’s time-saving dream. It sports a big, bright and bold touchscreen display which brings smartphone-style functionality – such as showing information during calls. That can include upcoming calendar activity, allowing the user to schedule new events (or amend existing ones) in absence of a smartphone or PC. Polycom has designed the VVX600 to be as easy as possible to deploy thanks to its web-based configuration method, which also makes it low cost to maintain over time.

(Image credit: Gigaset)

Traditional form factor with modern functionality

Category: Cordless | Key features: Landline/IP functionality, 1.8” TFT color display; HDP sound quality; Can add five more handsets

Allows landline and IP calls

HD voice for IP calls

Not Skype compatible

If you need a simple cordless handset that can be used with a lineline or over the internet, this German-engineered handset is worthy of consideration. By connecting the C530IP to an internet router, it can be used for making up to three parallel calls removing the need for separate lines for multitasking. It also features a 1.8-inch TFT color display where VIP contacts can be saved and assigned custom ringtones. Just be aware that this handset is no longer compatible with Skype.

(Image credit: Cisco)

Big touchscreen makes video calling easy

Category: Wired | Key features: 7-inch, 16:9 backlit capacitive touchscreen, 1GB RAM, SE Android 4.1.1, front camera H.264 AVC video standard

Big touchscreen can be used for making video calls

8GB of internal memory

Bluetooth compatibility

Can’t be wall mounted

Video-calling still has many practical uses in business, and this Cisco Video IP phone makes dialling into face-to-face meetings a breeze. Its touchscreen LCD display sports 1,024 x 600-pixel resolution and is compatible with a host of meeting applications including Cisco WebEX and the Cisco Jabber messaging integration platform, in addition to on-demand cloud services. And because it runs Android, the DX650 can be easily paired with smart devices using Bluetooth to share contacts and call histories.

(Image credit: Grandstream)

An IP Phone for SMBs

Category: Wired | Key features: POE VoIP Phone and Device, Programmable soft keys, 3-way conference calling, HD wideband audio, TR-069/SRTP/TLS advanced security protection

Affordable

Small display

Feels cheap

Not suitable for wall mounting

An affordable entry-level IP phone for SMBs, the GXP165 is capable of making excellent quality calls and features a narrow graphical LCD display that’s operated using three buttons. It offers HD wideband audio for full-duplex hands-free speakerphone operation, and it’s designed for use in larger offices thanks to an echo cancellation feature. Its large phonebook can store up to 500 contacts and 200 records in its memory, and has a built-in web configuration that can fetch the phone’s IP directly from the LCD display for IT support.

(Image credit: Yealink)

A mid-range IP phone with a useful display

Category: Wired | Key features: Up to 16 SIP accounts, 4.3-Inch Color Display, dual-port gigabit ethernet, 802.3af PoE

Fantastic call quality

Wall mountable

No built-in WiFi (requires a dongle)

No power supply included

This Yealink IP phone is great option if you’re seeking a phone with a big and useful display that’s operated with buttons rather than using your greasy fingers. It offers excellent call quality, houses a dual-port Gigabit Ethernet port around the back and can work with up to 16 SIP accounts. Just be aware that this model does not have Wi-Fi built into the handset and requires a dongle for such functionality. Not does it ship with a power supply due to having POE (power-over-ethernet) built into the unit).

(Image credit: Cisco)

A great option for video calling

Category: Wired | Key features: 720p HD video calling, Programmable line and feature keys, Integrated switch 10/100/1000, 720p HD video, webcam

Roomy display for video calling

Brilliant call quality

USB ports

Webcam juts out somewhat

The CP-8865 is an affordable SIP phone designed for video calling that features a big and bold 5-inch display operated using buttons positioned on either side. It offers exception call clarity, and video calls stretch to 720p HD which looks clear and crisp on its small display. There’s also programme feature keys which can be customised to be used with a variety of deployment options including Cisco on-premises hosted calls, Webex Calling, and other third-party alternatives. To top off the package, this unit features USB ports for charging smartphones or Bluetooth headsets.

(Image credit: Grandstream)

An affordable VoIP phone that feels high-end

Category: Wired | Key features: 12 lines, 6 SIP accounts, 5 soft keys, 5-way voice conferencing, 48 on-screen customisable BLF-speed dial keys

Great sound quality

Smart design

Some noticeable latency

No videocalling

This Grandstream unit features an elegant dark and sleek design with a large colourful display to give it a modern touch, though we found that the display suffers from a very slight amount of latency when you’re whizzing through its various menus. But for the price, you get a great package – the unit itself has a high-end feel in the hand that belies its affordable price tag. In terms of functionality, it features Dual Gigabit ports, integrated PoE and the ability to speed dialling up to 160 contacts (48 can be displayed on-screen for dialling).

(Image credit: Polycom)

A media phone that won’t break the bank

Category: Wired | Key features: 6 lines, Polycom Zero Touch provisioning, Web-based configurator, Integrates with third-party UC applications and open APIs

Affordable

Good call quality

Feels cheap

Monochrome display

When you don’t need all the bells and whistles of more expensive handsets, the VVX300 fits the bill. Designed to be as simple as possible for IT departments to deploy, it features good call quality for everyday communications, six speed dial keys and a 12-key dial keypad for basic functions such as muting the headset, placing somebody on hold and muting the call.

(Image credit: Cisco)

Built-in Wi-Fi is the main selling point here

Category: Wired | Key features: 5-line business IP phone with enhanced connectivity, 3.2-inch QVGA 320 x 240 color display, 802.11g Wi-Fi, VLAN-capable dual switched ethernet ports, Bluetooth enhanced integration, Cisco Monitor View support

Colorful display

Smart features

Built-in Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi occasionally cuts out

Cisco calls this model a handset that’s ‘as smart as any smartphone’, which is a contentious claim (excuse the pun) and doesn’t quite ring true (and again). However, it is one of the most feature-packed on our list, featuring built-in Wi-Fi without the need for a dongle. The SPA5252G also can transfer calls to a smartphone to easily take a call out of the office. Most impressive of all is its support for Cisco MonitorView, which allows you to stream video to its 3.2-inch color display from a remote IP camera.

(Image credit: Grandstream)

Offers better call quality than many desk phones

Category: Cordless | Key features: Supports up to 10 SIP accounts per handset, 300 metre-range (outdoor) or 50 metre-range (indoor) from handset, Full HD audio on speakerphone and headset, DECT authentication and encryption

Excellent call quality

Can’t turn off charging sound

Base station feels cheap

For when call quality and range matters, Grandstream has prepared the DP720. As a simple black handset that slots into a flimsy yet functional base, it’s ideal for workers who want a cordless phone that can be picked up and taken out of the office – up to 50 metres away indoors. It supports up to 10 SIP accounts per handset, immediately displays caller ID instead of between the first and second rings, it and can handle multiple calls in wideband voice quality.