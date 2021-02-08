iPhone 12 deals: £76 price slash makes this one of the cheapest iPhone 12 offers

Start your week off on the right foot with one of the cheapest iPhone 12 deals currently available from Mobiles.co.uk, slashing £75 off the upfront cost off Apple's latest flagship handset with one beefy tariff to boot.

Get a whole 100GB of data to blitz through month-to-month for £39 a month and just £59 upfront, dropping down from £135 by £75. Add to that a further £10 off upfront payments with the 10OFF discount code, that brings it down to a cost of only £49 upfront - now that's what we call a price drop.

Available on a Vodafone tariff, the iPhone 12 comes with the aforementioned 100GB of data, alongside unlimited minutes and texts.

Of course, Vodafone's 5G coverage is up and running across the UK, too, making this a great iPhone deal if you're looking to invest in a handset that can offer advanced mobile connectivity.

iPhone 12: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £135 £49 upfront | Use code: 10OFF | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Apple's first foray into the world of 5G connectivity, the iPhone 12 certainly runs like a dream with its A14 Bionic chipset and gorgeous 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Get it in one of the cheapest contract deals out there with a £75 price drop on its upfront cost and a further £10 to be saved when using the discount code 10OFF at the checkout. Pay just £39 a month for 100GB of data and £49 upfront.

Why to snap up this iPhone 12 deal

When it comes to the iPhone 12 - still fairly fresh off the press, launching back in October of last year - going for a contract mobile phone deal is likely your best bet for snatching the Apple smartphone at an affordable rate. And why would you want to?

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does harp back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The iPhone 12 also comes complete with compatibility for Apple's new MagSafe accessories. Incorporating the same magnetic, snap-on technology you'll have seen on its MacBook products for charging, you can now utilise this same feature for wireless charging, as well as adding cases and card holders to the back of your handset.

Of course, as well as MagSafe, the iPhone 12 also introduces 5G mobile connectivity to the world of iPhone, allowing those with a handset from the iPhone 12 family to benefit from the fastest speeds and most reliable connection around.