If you want cheap fibre broadband deals then Vodafone is the way to go

Slow broadband speeds getting you down? If you're ready to make the switch to fibre broadband but don't want a price spike with it then we have the solution for you.

And the answer to your problem comes in the form of Vodafone's two cheap fibre broadband plans: Superfast Fibre 1 and Superfast Fibre 2, the former is slightly cheaper than the latter.

If you're looking to cut costs wherever possible, and don't mind compromising on speeds then the Superfast Fibre 1 for £22.95 with speeds averaging 35Mb (£20.95 for Vodafone customers) is the one for you.

Or, if faster fibre speeds are what you're after, then Superfast Fibre 2 would be the ideal plan for you as it's only £1 extra per month. You're getting almost double the speeds, with 63Mb for just £23.95 a month (£21.95 for existing Vodafone customers).

Both fibre broadband deals are excellent, but we highly recommend Superfast Fibre 2, as it's the best value for money offer out of both. Need more information before making a decision? Below we've outlined both Vodafone offers in full.

These cheap Vodafone fibre broadband deals in full:

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm (or £20.95 for existing Vodafone customers)

The slightly cheaper of the two options, if you already have a phone contract with Vodafone you will be paying just £20.95 a month. That makes this one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around right now. The £22.95 most customers will pay still falls in as one of the cheapest offers out there. But keep reading before you sign up...

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.95pm (or £21.95 for existing Vodafone customers)

Just £1 a month more gets you Vodafone's Superfast 2 broadband package. This has only gone up by 95p a month from its market-leading price we saw before meaning it still tops the market. If you want a faster fibre package, this will be the one to go for.

What other broadband deals are there right now?

And if Vodafone isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of providers out there who might be.

If you're not looking for fibre speeds then why not go with the UK's cheapest broadband plan, courtesy of the Post Office? With this provider you could get internet for just £15.90 per month.

What about alternative fibre plans? Two other options stand out above the rest - BT and Plusnet. Go with BT's Superfast Fibre plan and you'll be paying £28.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb. Plus, this deal also comes with an £80 reward card!

Another option is Plusnet. With Plusnet, you'll be getting speeds averaging 36Mb while only paying £22.99. And you wouldn't be giving up the freebie part with this deal as it also comes with a £70 Mastercard!

