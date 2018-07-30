Huawei Watch 3 may come in three different models

Both the Huawei Watch and Huawei Watch 2 came in two variants, but it looks like the third iteration of the company's smartwatch may come in three different versions.

New trademarks from Huawei suggest the company is working on three different devices, and while the listings don't confirm the Huawei Watch 3 name we do know that the company is developing its third-generation watch.

Found on the World Intellectual Property Organization's website, three different patents filed together refer to the devices as Anchor, Unlimited and Voyage.

Three new models

Going by those names, we believe the Unlimited will be the top-end model, with the Voyage and the Anchor sitting below it.

Exactly how these models will differ is unclear, but it's likely the Unlimited version will come with 4G connectivity onboard.

These are likely just codenames for the devices, so you shouldn't expect to see those names appearing in stores, although Huawei may drop its Classic and Sport monikers for new model names.

Rumors about the Huawei Watch 3 are few and far between at the moment, but these trademarks surfacing may mean we see the watch launch sooner rather than later – IFA 2018 is just around the corner, and it may be that Huawei decides to unveil its new watches there.

Via 91Mobiles