How to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings online from anywhere

Shang-Chi lit up the box-office in September and quickly became North America’s highest-grossing movie of 2021. More importantly, its blend of heart, humor, and excellent special effects offered enough enticement to coax a post-pandemic public back into theaters. Our guide explains how to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings online where you are with a Disney Plus subscription – currently only $1.99/£1.99 for your first month when you join before November 14.

Watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings online Release date: Friday, November 12 Cast: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Meng’er Zhang, Ben Kingsley Director: Destin Daniel Cretton Run time: 2 hr 14 min Rating: PG-13 Watch now: stream Shang-Chi on Disney Plus at $1.99/£1.99/AU$1.99 for one month when you sign-up before November 15 (thereafter $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99).

Simu Liu plays the eponymous hero, a Chinese American known as “Shaun” who works as a valet with his best friend Katy in San Francisco. Unbeknownst to her, he’s actually a martial arts expert whose father is the leader of criminal organization the Ten Rings.

After Shang-Chi is ambushed by Razor Fist, he reunites with his sister Xialing on a quest to the mystical village of Ta Lo, where they must prevent their father from unleashing demonic forces.

Shang-Chi is a blast of fresh air, functioning as a unique stand-alone movie yet littered with dozens of wry references to the MCU. Plus, it’s the first Marvel film to feature a majority Asian cast, including Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina, and Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong as the Master of the Mystic Arts.

With a charismatic cast and a heartfelt story, Shang-Chi is Marvel at its best. You'll be able to watch Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings online this Friday with a Disney Plus subscription, currently on offer at $1.99/£1.99 for your first month for a limited time. Keep reading our guide for more details on that Disney Plus deal below.

How to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings online

Disney Plus Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings blasts onto Disney Plus Friday, November 12, only a few months after its theatrical release and on the two-year anniversary of the platform's launch. Around the globe, the new title is expected to drop at 3am ET / 12pm PT / 8am BST / 5pm AEST, where it will be available to stream in IMAX Enhanced ratio. Disney Plus usually costs $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month, but new members can currently get their first month’s membership for only $1.99/£1.99/AUS$1.99 a month as a part of Disney Plus Day when they sign-up before 23.59pm PST on November 14. The offer marks the two-year anniversary of the launch of the Mouse House streaming service. The 25th film in the MCU, Shang-Chi will join fellow Marvel blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther on the service, in addition to Disney Plus Original spin-offs The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and the upcoming Hawkeye. Also available is the entire Star Wars saga, films from 20th Century Studios, acclaimed Pixar animations and so much more.

How to save money on Disney+

As we’ve already mentioned, from now until November 14 new subscribers can binge a lot of Disney Plus for the low price of $1.99 for their first month. Not only does that mean watching Shang-Chi on the cheap, but other highly-anticipated additions like Home Sweet Home Alone and Jungle Cruise that also arrive on November 12, while from November 24 you can catch new episodes of Disney Original series Hawkeye.

Disney Plus offers great value and is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix. Yet you can get more bang for your buck when you sign up for an annual subscription and get 15% off the monthly price. Yes, you have to splash a wad of cash initially, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before your year is up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for a 12-month membership.

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price, with the Hulu element opening up a world of more adult content, including Hulu Originals like The Great, Upload, Helstrom, and Normal People. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

In addition to Marvel blockbusters, National Geographic documentaries, Pixar, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons – oh, and a growing roster of Disney Originals too – international viewers get the Star on Disney Plus. This provides titles aimed at grown-ups and more than doubles the amount of content available to watch.

Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include Big Sky, Solar Opposites, Only Murders in the Building and Love, Victor. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, because the rollout of Star includes a slew of new parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

What devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

