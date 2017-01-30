Guitar Hero Live is now a steal on Xbox One and PS4

Guitar Hero Live is the best version of the rhythm action game that tries to make you a rock star from your own living room, and the latest price cut means you'll have leftover cash to spend on the afterparty.

Argos is currently selling Guitar Hero The Supreme Party 2 Guitar Edition for both Xbox One and PS4 at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Each set is only £19.99 (despite an RRP of £36.99) and that's a great price considering you get the game itself, two guitars and additional credit to spend on extra tracks.

You get 6900 Guitar Hero TV coins, which is worth £16 and can be spent on extra songs on top of the 500 plus already included with the original game.