Grab Ratchet and Clank on PS4 for free in March

Sony is offering Ratchet and Clank (PS4) for free this March, as part of its Play At Home Initiative.

In a PlayStation Blog post, SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan announced that the company is bringing back the Play At Home initiative this March, but this time there's going to be even more on offer than before with the initiative running through June.

Ryan explained that the return of the initiative will see Sony offering a series of free games and entertainment offers to the PlayStation community "to make the next few months a little more fun and enjoyable".

PlayStation Plus February 2021: the PS Plus games you can get this month

Best PS5 games: the PlayStation 5 games you need to play

Where to buy PS5: all the retailers checked

"In these historic times, the team at PlayStation wanted to thank the community by giving something back," Ryan wrote. "These days, we could all use something to look forward to and another reason to stay safely socially distanced, so we are happy to be able to offer a free selection of great games and some entertainment offers."

Sony previously ran the Play At Home initiative in April 2020, offering PlayStation players Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free. However, these offers only lasted until May.

What's on offer?

So what goodies can you grab? To kick things off, Sony and Insomniac Games are making Ratchet and Clank on PS4 free to download from the PlayStation Store for a limited time. You can grab Ratchet and Clank for free from March 1 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET (March 2 at 4am GMT) until March 31 at 8pm PT/ 11pm ET (April 1 at 4am BST).

It's a great time to try out (or revisit) Ratchet and Clank ahead of the release of Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart later this year. What's more, once you redeem the game, it's yours to keep. While this is the PS4 version, Ratchet and Clack will also work on the PS5 via backwards compatibility.

In addition, from March 25, Funimation is offering extended access for new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim for a limited time (subject to country availability).

Ryan has stated that this is just the start of the great offers we can expect in the coming weeks, with more details to come at a later date.