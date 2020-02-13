Google Stadia is getting five new games – but don't get too excited

Five new games have been announced for Google Stadia, the streaming games platform from the search engine giant. Those games are Panzer Dragoon Remake, Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, Lost Words: Beyond the Page and Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks). Of those, the latter three are going to be released first on Stadia. Only one of them, Lost Words, was given a release date: that's coming in Spring 2020.

Panzer Dragoon Remake revives the cult favorite on-rails Sega Saturn shooter with modern graphics, while the Serious Sam Collection collects the offbeat FPS trilogy of Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE.

The other three are new titles. Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) is a 3D tower-building game, while Lost Words is a 2D puzzle-platformer set in a young writer's mind. Spitlings is a four-player hardcore 2D arcade-style game that's a bit harder to explain. Allow this trailer and its brain-drilling sound effects to do the heavy lifting instead:

They all look like perfectly nice games, but Stadia could definitely use more of a shot in the arm when it comes to big releases. This year, people are excited about games like Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake – and only one of those, CD Projekt Red's RPG shooter, is confirmed for the platform. That said, it will have Doom Eternal and Baldur's Gate 3, among over 100 other games.

What next for Stadia?

It's very easy to be down on Stadia, especially when we know new games consoles are on the horizon that'll have their own big exclusives to look forward to. These new games will bolster Stadia's library – and not every game needs to be a massive blockbuster to have value on the platform – but hopefully we'll see some bigger announcements from Google on this front in the next couple of months. Major exclusives are ultimately what sell.

Check out our Google Stadia review for more on what we made of the game streaming service.