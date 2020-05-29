Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered edition on August 27

Final Fantasy fans who were waiting for the remastered edition since last year can finally sit back and relax. Square Enix, the brand behind the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles have confirmed the release of the Remastered Edition on August 27.

The Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition, which is an updated version of the original Crystal Chronicles action RPG, would be made available on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch simultaneously upon release. The game was originally meant to launch in January 2020.

#FinalFantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is bringing enhanced visuals, memorable voiceovers, cross-platform play, and more to #NintendoSwitch, #PS4, iOS and Android on August 27, 2020**iOS and Android release timing subject to change. pic.twitter.com/a1GH0HI7PmMay 28, 2020

In a post on the Square Enix website , it says "Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition" follows a young group, known as the Crystal Caravans, as they embark on an epic journey to search for myrrh, a precious and rare liquid needed to cleanse and maintain a crystal protecting their world from the deadly gas, miasma.

The latest edition of this popular series, which first got released in 2003 on Nintendo's GameCube, comes with newly added content like dungeons and bosses and boasts of HD graphics and fresh voiceovers. There is also a new "mimic" feature that would allow players to morph into other characters.

There is also another first to the Remastered Edition. This time round the multiplayer function would be available online as well as for cross-play across all platforms. In fact, the upcoming edition was first announced in 2018 for release in late 2019. However, the company delayed it to January 2020 and later to August 2020.

Of course, fans of the Final Fantasy franchise would be aware that this isn't the first time that editions have been delayed. Final Fantasy XV was first announced in 2006 but hit the stands in 2016 while the Final Fantasy VII was also delayed by close to five years, eventually getting launched in March this year.

There is no update on what the game would cost, though it is unlikely to be in the premium category. As of now, there is also no mention of whether the remaster would be launching on Xbox or the PC.