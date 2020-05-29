Latest OxygenOS update brings Epic Games to OnePlus devices in India

OnePlus has started rolling out new OTA update it’s OnePlus 6, 6T, 7, 7 Pro and 7T devices in India. The latest OxygenOS update for these devices bring several system-wide improvements, camera improvements, and most importantly it brings Epic Games centre in the Game Space.

OnePlus recently partnered with Epic Games to offer 90fps Fortnite gameplay OnePlus devices. The OnePlus 8 series will be the first line of smartphones to run Fortnite with 90fps smooth gameplay. And, soon we can expect other OnePlus devices to get the update.

Game Space is an app on OnePlus devices which is a game centre which lets users browse and download the games on spot with one click. The app comes pre-installed on all OnePlus devices. The app also offers several game optimizations like CPU, GPU, and RAM optimization. You can also set how you want your notifications to be shown during gaming sessions. Lastly, there is also a stats screen which shows you gaming time, most played games, and battery usage.

The OxygenOS 10.3.4 for OnePlus 6 and 6T brings new launched version(v 4.16), May security patch, and several bug fixes and improvements. Also, OnePlus has fixed the issue with default country in assisted dialling when Sim 2 is in roaming state. As India specific feature, the devices have got the Work-Life balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely and the update also adds Epic Games in Game Space.

The OxygenOS 10.3.3 (India) region for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro brings a few system-wide updates that include Bullets Wireless Z integration with Dolby Atmos, optimized volume controls, improved battery life, several bug fixes and improvements and the latest May 2020 security patch.

The devices also get a minor camera improvement. OnePlus has added lens stain detection to the camera app. Lastly, they also get Epic Games in Game Space.

The OxygenOS 10.0.11 and 10.3.3 (India)] for the OnePlus 7T brings the same system-wide improvements like the 7 and 7 Pro including the May security patch and Epic Games. In addition to the ens stain detection, the camera now supports slow-motion recording at 720p at 960fps for OnePlus 7T.

The OTA update for all the devices is now rolling out for a small percentage of the users and the wider rollout will begin in the coming days.