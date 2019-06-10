Deathloop seems like warped-world BioShock with a Groundhog Day twist

Bethesda spent plenty of time showing off some less than exciting games at E3 2019, with updates to Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76, including a new 52-player battle royale mode for the latter. One interesting new title was announced though, Deathloop, and it comes from the creative studio behind the Dishonored franchise.

Taking the stage the Bethesda's keynote, Deathloop's game director at Arkane Lyon, Dinga Bakaba, spoke about the new game, explaining that "Deathloop combines a mind-bending story with meticulously designed levels, and of course, Arkane's signature gameplay that lets you approach any situation any way you like."

While the studio only showed off a CGI cinematic trailer, no in-engine or in-game footage, it did give a sense of the sort of game we're looking at.

Deathloop will be a first-person action game, and Bakaba says it will be "different from anything we've done before."

The game is set on a frozen island called Black Reef, "where the party never ends," according to a postcard held by one of the main characters. The game will follow two assassin's who battle each other on the island, along with plenty of enemies who seem in a state of constant riot.

Per the game's title, there is an ongoing loop. The trailer shows the two assassin's, Colt and Juliana, killing each other over and over only to resurrect and resume the fight. They seem to be stuck in a time loop, and the island of Black Reef has some peculiar equipment on it that could be the source of the time loop.

While there appears to be plenty of weaponry at the disposal of the two assassin's, there also appear to be special abilities. We see Colt effectively Jedi Force push an enemy while Juliana appears able to blink forward a la Dishonored.

We've gotten the vibe this could be a game in the style of Bioshock but with the Groundhog Day time loop. And, since the game is centered heavily around two different characters, it may be that Arkane has plans to make it a multiplayer game, or allow players to pick which character they want to play through the game as, as was the case in Dishonored 2.