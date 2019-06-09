Microsoft E3 2019 live blog: we're here and ready for the Xbox Two

Vic Hood

13:00 - And we're off! Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 conference is now underway.

12:55 - Announcement in the theatre has just confirmed the conference will start in five minutes. Prepare yourselves!

12:50 - We've just had a safety announcement so hopefully it's not long until things get underway. It should all be kicking off in just 10 minutes. Currently the Microsoft Theatre is comparable to a rave held by the Grinch - green lights everywhere, trance blaring and dancing influencers. If this is how Phil Spencer gets pumped up then who are we to judge?

12:45 - Rumor has is Microsoft are set to announce a whopping 14 games at today's conference. We're expecting a few of those to be launch titles for the next Xbox, alongside some games which have already been announced. But we're also hoping ol' Phil Spencer has some tricks up his sleeve and hits us with a few surprise announcements.

12:35 - The conference is literally about to start but leaks are still flooding in. According to a tweet by Twitter user Sabi, the next Xbox will have 120FPS, 8K support and backwards compatibility for all consoles.

If that's the case, it will be an insanely powerful console and the PS5 will definitely have its work cut out trying to keep up. Check out the tweet below: