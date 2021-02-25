The world's best body composition smart scale is just £30 at Currys right now

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 is just £29.99 at Currys right now, a saving of 37% off the recommended retail price. That means it's not just the best smart scale around, but also one of the cheapest.

The scale uses bioelectrical impedance to calculate your body composition, including fat mass, muscle, bone and water. In a nutshell, different tissues provide different amounts of resistance, and using a very small current, it's possible to calculate the percentage of each type in your body.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: £47.99 £29.99 at Currys

This sleek, well designed smart scale is easy to use, and gives a quick and accurate reading of your body composition, including fat, muscle, water and bone mass. Eufy's app makes it easy to track your stats and set goals, and at this price it's easy to recommend.

When we tested the Eufy Smart Scale C1, we were impressed by how quick and easy it was to set up and use, particularly compared to rival scales from the likes of Withings and Salter. Just install the app on your smartphone, enter your height, name and gender, and you're ready to get started.

It connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so there's no need to spend time typing in your Wi-Fi password and hooking it up to your home network.

In our tests, the results were consistent and surprisingly accurate, almost exactly in line with measurements from the premium body composition scales at our gym.

Eufy's app is simple and intuitive to use as well. All your stats are clearly presented, with graphs to illustrate your progress, and there's plenty of information and advice to help you understand each metric.

