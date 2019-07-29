Cheap iPhone bargain: grab this exclusive iPhone 7 deal for just £20 a month

In a world where top iPhone deals can now cost in the range of £50-£60 a month, the words 'cheap iPhones' are rarely seen together. However, we've tracked down an Apple offer that skips those high price tags and drops the cost all the way down to just £20 a month.

The deal in question comes in on the iPhone 7, a device that has quickly come to be one of Apple's most popular phones due to its reasonable price tag. And to make this contract even better, just for TechRadar readers you can drop the price even further.

Thanks to the use of an the exclusive code TECH7 you can knock £25 off the upfront cost, leaving you with a spend of just £50. That paired with those excellent £20 a month bills puts this as the cheapest iPhone 7 deal around right now.

The only possible issue with this contract is its 2GB of data cap. If that feels a little bit too low for you, check out our guide to the best iPhone 7 deals to find your ideal version of the device. Or, scroll down to see this deal in full.

iPhone 7 from Mobiles.co.uk| O2 | £50 upfront (with TECH7 code) | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

The thing that really makes this iPhone 7 deal so impressive is the cheap monthly bills of just £20. The upfront cost starts at £75 but throw in the exclusive code TECH7 and you will only end up paying £50. The only possible downside to this contract is the 2GB of data on offer, but at this price that's the kind of amount we would expect.

View Deal

Is the iPhone 7 a good phone?

This might now be one of Apple's older devices but that doesn't mean this is a bad phone. In fact, at this price tag this is probably one of the best phones around.

It features a camera that operates well in low-light situations, it's water resistant and has a strong battery life. On top of all of this, the iPhone 7 has a pretty powerful processor considering its age.

Read our full iPhone 7 review