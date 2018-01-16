BT broadband launches Ultrafast Fibre with guaranteed speeds of at least 100Mb

BT has announced that it is today launching two brand new Ultrafast Fibre broadband plans, which are set to offer some of the fastest home broadband speeds of any internet provider.

Although the the service is limited to only a select number of households on launch, the connection speeds it is promising look extremely attractive in a crowded market with broadband companies looking to outgun each other when it comes to speed.

BT Ultrafast 1 boasts speeds of up to 152Mb (equivalent to 19MB per second), while Ultrafast 2 more than doubles that with up to an extraordinary 314Mb (or 39.25MB per second). That even outpaces the fastest internet from Virgin Media broadband. Crucially, both plans will guarantee a connection of at least 100Mb, with £20 compensation available if your speed ever falls below 100Mb.

The packages start at £54.99 per month for Ultrafast 1 or it's a fiver more for Ultrafast 2. Both require you to sign up for an 18-month contract and pay £59.99 upfront. And BT is currently offering a pre-paid £110 Mastercard to encourage you to buy. BT Ultrafast Fibre also comes with:

A new Smart Hub, which BT says has "the UK’s most powerful wi-fi signal vs. other major broadband providers"

Free access to over 5.5 million BT wi-fi hotspots

Unlimited usage

1,000GB of cloud storage

BT Virus Protect and BT Parental Controls

Free UK weekend calls and BT Call Protect

What if I'm not yet eligible for BT Ultrafast?

BT is limiting the amount of postcodes that can obtain Ultrafast Fibre to begin with – probably to make sure that it can confidentially deliver the 100Mb+ speeds to a controlled number – but you can click the link above and enter your postcode to see whether you're one of the lucky ones.

Otherwise, you'll have to settle for one of our picks of the best broadband deals on the market or see what else BT broadband is offering at the moment. And if it's super fast internet speeds that you crave, take a look at our comparison chart below to see what packages are currently being offered with 50Mb or greater connection speeds.