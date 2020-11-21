Black Friday broadband deals are now pouring in - these are the best five so far

For anyone who's been looking to sort out a new broadband package, now is the perfect time. All of the big name internet providers are now revealing their Black Friday broadband deals with some exceptional offers available.
Some providers - including BT and TalkTalk - are offering no costs on the first few months, while others have focused on low costs, cash incentives, speed boosts or other ways to draw you in.
And whether its regular broadband deals, something faster in the fibre region or broadband and TV deals, now is the perfect time to make the switch. Below we've listed the best Black Friday broadband deals available right now.
1. Vodafone's super-cheap fibre broadband
Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month or £19.50 for existing Vodafone mobile customers
Vodafone has just launched one of the best Black Friday broadband deals for anyone who's focused on cheap bills. It offers speeds averaging 63Mb for just £21.50 a month. If you have a Vodafone phone contract, you can get your bills down to just £19.50 a month making it one of the cheapest fibre plans on the market, especially for these speeds!
View Deal
2. BT's Black Friday bargains
BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £26.99/pm + £60 Reward card + first 3 months free
The cheaper of BT's two Black Friday plans, BT's Fibre 1 offer lands you speeds averaging 50Mb while only charging £26.99 a month. On top of the speeds, BT is currently offering a £60 Mastercard and your first 3 months for free. That makes this the best overall offer we've seen from BT in quite some time.
View Deal
BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £31.99/pm + £100 Reward card + first 3 months free
BT's Fibre 2 plan is slightly more expensive but knocks your average speeds up to 67Mb. That boost will be perfect for those working from home or living in bigger households with lots of people streaming or gaming. Like the deal above, your first 3 months are free and BT will throw in a £100 Mastercard.
View Deal
3. Free months and vouchers with TalkTalk
TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | £4.95 activation | £26pm + first 3 months free + £50 Amazon voucher
This is the package we imagine would interest the most people from TalkTalk. It costs just £26 a month while offering speeds averaging 67Mb. While that alone is a pretty excellent offer, it gets better with the two added incentives. Your first three months are free and TalkTalk will throw in a £50 Amazon voucher.
View Deal
TalkTalk Faster 150 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 145Mb | Line rental incl. | £4.95 activation | £32pm + first 3 months free + £60 Amazon vouchers
If you really want to get speeds to make your friends jealous, this package has average speeds of 145Mb. That will be plenty for even big households with lots of people streaming, gaming and working from home. However, your costs will increase to £32 a month - a price helped by the free three months you're getting and the £60 Amazon voucher.
View Deal
4. Virgin broadband and TV deals
Virgin Big Bundle | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 112+ channels | £35 activation | £28.99 a month
The cheapest of Virgin's broadband and TV deals, the Big Bundle secures you weekend calls, speeds averaging 108Mb and over 112 channels for just £28.99 a month - the brands lowest ever price. Included in those channels is the usual collection of Dave, E4, CBBC and more, but also the ability to watch YouTube, BBC iPlayer and more through your TV.
View Deal
Virgin Bigger Bundle | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £44.99 a month
Upgrading to the Bigger Bundle offers a number of benefits. First off, your speeds increase to an average of 213Mb which is incredibly fast. On top of that, you get over 210 channels including BT Sport in Ultra 4K HD, Sky Witness, Fox, Comedy Central, and more. All of that comes at the lowest price ever from Virgin at £44.99. You can also upgrade to Virgin's Ultimate Oomph bundle at its lowest ever cost.
View Deal
5. The UK's cheapest broadband deals
Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £17.99 per month + £50 Mastercard
Plusnet has snagged the UK's cheapest broadband deal with this offer. It starts with monthly bills of just £17.99 - already the UK's cheapest plan - but then it takes it a step further. Plusnet is offering customers a £50 Mastercard as well, effectively bringing your bills down to £13.82 a month!
View Deal
Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £21.99 per month + £50 Mastercard
Plusnet is doing what it does best right now - cheap bills. For its base fibre plan, you pay just £21.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb. While that is already one of the cheapest price out there for fibre, it does get even better thanks to the £50 Mastercard it is throwing in on top. That effectively brings your costs down to £19.21 each month.
View Deal
Read more:
- TechRadar's full guide to today's best broadband deals
- Want to try something different? How about 4G home broadband?
- Got a need for speed? Use our very own broadband speed test
- Discover the whole range of Black Friday deals for 2020