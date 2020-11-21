Black Friday broadband deals are now pouring in - these are the best five so far

For anyone who's been looking to sort out a new broadband package, now is the perfect time. All of the big name internet providers are now revealing their Black Friday broadband deals with some exceptional offers available.

Some providers - including BT and TalkTalk - are offering no costs on the first few months, while others have focused on low costs, cash incentives, speed boosts or other ways to draw you in.

And whether its regular broadband deals, something faster in the fibre region or broadband and TV deals, now is the perfect time to make the switch. Below we've listed the best Black Friday broadband deals available right now.

1. Vodafone's super-cheap fibre broadband

2. BT's Black Friday bargains

3. Free months and vouchers with TalkTalk

TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | £4.95 activation | £26pm + first 3 months free + £50 Amazon voucher

This is the package we imagine would interest the most people from TalkTalk. It costs just £26 a month while offering speeds averaging 67Mb. While that alone is a pretty excellent offer, it gets better with the two added incentives. Your first three months are free and TalkTalk will throw in a £50 Amazon voucher.

View Deal

TalkTalk Faster 150 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 145Mb | Line rental incl. | £4.95 activation | £32pm + first 3 months free + £60 Amazon vouchers

If you really want to get speeds to make your friends jealous, this package has average speeds of 145Mb. That will be plenty for even big households with lots of people streaming, gaming and working from home. However, your costs will increase to £32 a month - a price helped by the free three months you're getting and the £60 Amazon voucher.

View Deal

4. Virgin broadband and TV deals

Virgin Big Bundle | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 112+ channels | £35 activation | £28.99 a month

The cheapest of Virgin's broadband and TV deals, the Big Bundle secures you weekend calls, speeds averaging 108Mb and over 112 channels for just £28.99 a month - the brands lowest ever price. Included in those channels is the usual collection of Dave, E4, CBBC and more, but also the ability to watch YouTube, BBC iPlayer and more through your TV.

View Deal

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £44.99 a month

Upgrading to the Bigger Bundle offers a number of benefits. First off, your speeds increase to an average of 213Mb which is incredibly fast. On top of that, you get over 210 channels including BT Sport in Ultra 4K HD, Sky Witness, Fox, Comedy Central, and more. All of that comes at the lowest price ever from Virgin at £44.99. You can also upgrade to Virgin's Ultimate Oomph bundle at its lowest ever cost.

View Deal

5. The UK's cheapest broadband deals

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £17.99 per month + £50 Mastercard

Plusnet has snagged the UK's cheapest broadband deal with this offer. It starts with monthly bills of just £17.99 - already the UK's cheapest plan - but then it takes it a step further. Plusnet is offering customers a £50 Mastercard as well, effectively bringing your bills down to £13.82 a month!

View Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £21.99 per month + £50 Mastercard

Plusnet is doing what it does best right now - cheap bills. For its base fibre plan, you pay just £21.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb. While that is already one of the cheapest price out there for fibre, it does get even better thanks to the £50 Mastercard it is throwing in on top. That effectively brings your costs down to £19.21 each month.

View Deal

