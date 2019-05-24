Bank holiday sales: these TV deals are hard to resist - we bought one

When you spend a lot of time each week comparing the best cheap TV deals, you spend a lot of time being seriously tempted by those big discounts we like to share with you.

And generally, we're able to resist, otherwise we'd end up with more TVs than rooms in which to watch them at home. That balance may have been broken today though as the bank holiday sales have kicked off early and with them some spectacular offers. There's an OLED TV with the cheapest price we've ever seen, a seriously cheap wall-filling 65-inch TV and the true-heart stopper, a 55-inch Ambilight 4K HDR TV for just £369.

These frankly ridiculous deals have come around thanks to a new eBay voucher code and we've rounded up even more discounts on our eBay deals page. These are the best TV ones though from reliable electronics merchants Currys, Argos and AO.com.

Sorry US readers but these are UK-only deals. On the plus side, we've rounded up plenty of offers just for you on our Memorial Day Sales roundup and we have a US-only roundup of the best TV deals too.

Bank Holiday TV deals that broke us today

Philips 55-inch Ambilight HDR 4K TV | £429 £369 at AO.com eBay

Use voucher code: PLUGIN15. This is the one that broke us as it's never been cheaper. £429 was already an excellent price, but today's eBay voucher code has made it impossible to resist. This mega cheap Ambilight has had cracking reviews for when it launched around £500, so we've been just waiting for an excuse. It comes with a two-year warranty from Philips too. Expires at midnight tonight.View Deal

Toshiba 55-inch OLED 4K HDR | £849 £789 at Argos' eBay

This one is Click and Collect only, so double check you can grab it from a store near you. OLED TVs are the premium line that we're used to seeing priced way past the £1000 mark. If you're after those luscious deep blacks though it's worth the cost. So imagine our surprise when we saw it not just for £849, but then £789 when you add the voucher code PLUGIN15 at the checkout. Expires at midnight tonight.View Deal