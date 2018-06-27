Argos has some gaming laptop bargains with up to £440 knocked off

Hankering for a new gaming laptop? Then Argos has a few nifty deals on the boil starting today, including a couple of more affordable machines from HP, and a high-end offering from Acer with no less than £440 chopped off the price in the case of the latter.

Save £100 on an HP Omen i7 15.6 Gaming Laptop This Omen notebook comes packing a Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage twinned with a 1TB hard disk. It also sports a GTX 1050 GPU, and normally retails at £999.99, but has been reduced to £899.99.View Deal

Save £100 on an HP Omen i5 15.6 Gaming Laptop If you want a more affordable HP offering, then this model has a Core i5-6300HQ quad-core CPU backed with 8GB of system RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The GPU is a GTX 950M, and this laptop has been reduced from £799.99 to £699.99.View Deal

Save £440 on an Acer Predator i7 Gaming Laptop This 17.3-inch notebook with a Full HD display sports a Core i7-7700HQ CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD plus 1TB hard disk. Frame rates will be faster courtesy of the meaty GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of video RAM. The price was £2049.99, but Argos has reduced the tag to £1609.99.View Deal

In the case of the HP machines, these deals run until July 4 – that’s a week today – but the Acer deal is on for the whole month of July, and expires on August 4. As ever, that’s while stocks last.