Are Amazon Prime Day deals any good? We analyze today's best sales to find out

Overall, this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals are looking stronger than last year’s. We're seeing more big-brand products with lower prices, and there are more offers to browse at a budget level, too. However, the best Prime Day deals are still concentrated on a small number of products, and while some items have Black Friday-level pricing, others are more expensive today than they were last week.

Headphones have seen an uplift in deal quality this year, in particular, with record-low prices on the popular Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones and Sony WH-1000XM4s. There are plenty of good budget TV deals at Amazon too, especially if you’re looking to spend $300 or less.

However, if you’re looking to buy a laptop today, we’d generally advise looking elsewhere. Amazon’s range of laptop deals isn’t as wide as those available at other retailers like Best Buy and Dell, and you’ll get more for your money at those retailers too. There are some notable exceptions to this, though: the M1 MacBook Air is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon today, as is the MacBook Pro - so if you're looking to buy either of those, you’re in luck.

In this article, we compare Amazon's current Prime Day prices to discounts we've seen in the past, and to those available today at other retailers. We'll give you a first look at which Prime Day deals are good value for money - and which products you're better off buying elsewhere. First, here are the best offers at Amazon today.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals

TV deals

Amazon Prime Day TV deals in the US

There's no doubt about it, Amazon Prime Day is shaping up to be an excellent time to buy a cheap TV. Whether you're after a 4K display or not we're seeing some excellent prices across Amazon's range of Toshiba and Insignia Fire-enabled displays already (and have been during the lead up to today's Prime Day deals as well). If you don't want to spend more than $300, then, Amazon is definitely offering up some worthwhile deals.

What can you get for your cash right now? $50 - $100: A few super-cheap Fire-enabled TVs scrape into this price bracket at $99 at Amazon, but Walmart is stronger for budget 720p TVs. $100 - $200: 1080p displays start to creep into this price range, with Walmart and Amazon both offering strong Hisense and Sceptre prices. $200 - $400: Cheaper, entry-level 4K TVs like Amazon's Insignia and Toshiba models are worth looking at in this category, with sizes ranging from 43-inch to 55-inch. $400 - $700: Here you find more recent 4K TVs with some fancy features, from brands like Samsung and LG. Best Buy and Amazon are competing for these at the moment, with a wider range available at Best Buy. $700+ Head to either Best Buy or Amazon for QLED and, at around $1,000, OLED displays.

This Insignia 50-inch 4K TV is now down to $299.99 (was $379.99), which is an excellent price for a 50-inch display with these specs, and is likely the most worthwhile deal for many shopping on a budget. However, if you're after something a little smaller the brand new 2021 Toshiba model is now down to $259.99 (was $369.99). That is $20 more expensive than the 2020 version, but springing the extra cash is well worth it for future-proofing yourself a little more.

Amazon's Prime Day 4K TV deals under $300 do seem to be the most worthwhile right now, but Walmart is also sneaking some super low prices on devices without that 4K resolution.

You can pick up a 40-inch Hisense 1080p display for just $178 right now ($50 off), and this particular set's features can't quite be matched by Amazon's own FHD options. While you'll still find Amazon's own devices hitting similar prices, it's worth double checking Walmart's offers just in case you're missing out on a Hisense or Sceptre that could be boasting much better value for money.

Where to find the best TV deals on Prime Day

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic Prime Day TV deal, Prime members can get this 50-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $299.99. That's a fantastic price for a mid-size set that includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 $259.99 at Amazon

$110 - Amazon has cut the price of this 2021 Toshiba Fire display in its early Prime Day TV deals today, which means you can pick up the 43-inch 4K smart TV for just $259.99 - an incredible deal for a feature-rich 2021 set.

Hisense 40-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $228 $178 at Walmart

Save $50 - An incredible price for a 40-inch TV with smart capabilities, Walmart has this Hisense set on sale for just $178. The HD TV comes with the Roku experience, which allows you to seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Prime members can get the all-new Insignia 55-inch TV marked down to an all-time low price of $349.99. The 2021 set comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals in the UK

It is definitely worth checking out Amazon's Prime Day deals on 4K TVs in the UK - we're seeing the retailer outpace other stores like Currys and Very on bigger brands as well as its own Fire-enabled displays. That means you'll be able to find an excellent price on a range of LG and Samsung displays, though it's worth noting that the range on offer this year is a little slimmer than we've seen in previous sales.

What can you get for your cash right now? £100 - £200: Smaller 720p and 1080p TVs are seeing strong discounts at Amazon with Currys only reaching the very top of this price range with JVC and Sharp display. £200 - £400: Cheaper LG and Samsung TVs are available at Amazon, with discounts focusing on larger but less feature heavy displays - you'll find smaller, more recent TVs at Currys and Very as well.

A lot of this year's LG offerings are centred on larger displays, reaching well over £500, but this 43-inch is offering particularly strong value for money right now. At just £365, we're seeing a dramatic drop down from that £499 RRP launch price, even if we have seen it reaching record lows of £389 in recent weeks. LG 43-inch TVs in the £300 price range are always well worth a look, and considering this is a 2021 release this is an excellent starting point.

We're seeing Amazon outpacing other retailers here as well, with this 50-inch Hisense (now down to £379, was £449) offering particularly strong value against Currys' similar discounts.

If you're looking to spend more than £400, though, retailers seem to be price matching each other. Samsung and LG TVs in this price range are still sporting solid price cuts, but there's no clear winner at this more mid-range category.

Where to find the best UK TV deals on Prime Day

LG UP75006LF 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £389 £365 at Amazon

Save £24 - LG's 2021 43-inch 4K TV is available for just £365 at Amazon right now. That's inching below the £369 price tag other retailers are currently offering, and is particularly impressive considering we've seen this TV sitting at £499 before.

Hisense 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £449 £379 at Amazon

Save £70 - If you're looking for a mid-size TV with smart capabilities, then this Hisense set is a fantastic option priced at just £379. You're getting HDR technology, DTS sound studio, and the Amazon Alexa built in for hands-free control.

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): £549 £449 at Amazon

Save £100 - This 2021 Samsung 43-inch 4K is already getting an impressive £100 price cut at Amazon. You're getting hands-free control with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built in and a life-like picture experience thanks to Crystal Processor 4K that produces over one billion shades of colour.

Laptop deals

Prime Day laptop deals in the US

Amazon Prime Day historically struggles with laptop deals - whether that's down to the retailer's limited range or focus on more premium products like MacBooks and high end gaming laptops. While you will find a few sub-$500 laptops on offer, like this $319.99 Acer Aspire 5 (was $399.99) you'll get much better specs for your cash in this budget area when you head to other retailers.

What can you get for your cash right now? $100 - $200: Best Buy and Walmart both have Chromebooks under $200



$200 - $500: Dell and HP are offering excellent entry level to mid-range specs at this price point



$500 - $800: Save on high end machines from Best Buy



$800 - $1,000: Head to Dell for premium laptops and gaming laptops, or Amazon for Apple devices

That Acer Aspire only comes fitted with 4GB RAM, a 128GB SSD and a Ryzen 3 processor - specs you'll find similar performance from with this $308 Dell Inspiron (was $339). Similarly, Dell has upped the RAM in this $379 machine, with 8GB complimenting a far more powerful 11th generation i3 processor - which means it's well worth paying just a little extra for double the power.

Amazon is, however, winning in the Apple category. The M1 MacBook Air is back down to its lowest price ever today, as is the MacBook Pro. Amazon has been leading the market with these savings since release, and we haven't seen other retailers get too close to these prices in recent months.

You will find a few gaming laptops up for grabs at Amazon right now, like this Alienware M15 R4 with an RTX 3070 for $1,919.99 (was $2,499.99), but prices are still pitching pretty high. That's the best value gaming laptop deal we've found at Amazon so far, but if you don't need the full 1TB SSD we'd recommend heading over to Dell or Best Buy for some lower price tags.

Where to find the best laptop deals on Prime Day

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $339 $308 at Dell

Save $31 - You're spending just over $300 here, but certainly not skimping on the specs. There's a new Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor under the hood with 128GB of SSD storage as well. While 4GB RAM will only see you through lighter tasks, this is one of the best laptop deals available.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop: $518.99 $379 at Dell

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has been ruling the roost when it comes to MacBook deals, with this $100 discount on the cheaper (but still oh so powerful) M1 MacBook Air. That price has now returned for Prime Day, after a few weeks at $949.

Alienware M15 R4 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,499.99 $1,919.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming laptop, this looks to be the best value offer we've seen so far at Amazon. The M15 R4 is a beast of a machine, and with an RTX 3070 card and 1TB SSD you're picking up some heavy specs. However, if you don't quite need all that power you'll find some better prices at Dell.

Prime Day laptop deals in the UK

Meanwhile, in the UK, Amazon has a few offers that are competing particularly well. This HP 15s is offering a 15.6-inch laptop with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just £479.99 (was £579.99). Picking up that much storage for under £500 is a rare occurrence, and Currys' best competing offer (this £479.99 Asus Vivobook) is only offering 256GB.

These more competitive discounts are few and far between at Amazon. Like in the US, the Amazon UK struggles to keep a wide inventory of the latest devices, which means you'll find far more choice at retailers like Currys, Very or Dell right now.

What can you get for your cash right now? £100 - £200: Budget laptops and Chromebooks available at Laptops Direct and Currys £200 - £500: Amazon has a few good picks in this price range, but much better selection at Dell, Currys, and Ebuyer £500 - £800: John Lewis and Dell have premium machines in this price range, with Currys offering a few cheap gaming laptops £800 - £1,000: Amazon does have a few gaming laptops in this price range, but you're better off at Dell or Currys

For example, in the world of cheap Chromebooks, Currys is offering plenty more options that sometimes do offer better value for money. Amazon's cheapest model in today's Prime Day deals comes in at £189, with a £50 discount on an HP Chromebook only bringing 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage to the table. However, over at Currys you'll find this Acer 715 offering both a larger screen and a whole 128GB of storage, if you're happy to jump up the price scale a little. This model has been reduced down to £329, making for much better value overall.

Very is also beating Amazon further up the price scale, with a leading £889 price tag on the M1 MacBook Air (was £999). We have seen this model drop further at Amazon in the past, though, so it's worth keeping an eye out for an £869 price at either retailer.

Where to find the best laptop deals on Prime Day

HP Chromebook 14-db0003na: £219 £189.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - If you want a great laptop deal for less than £200, then Chromebooks are your best bet. This model hasn't dropped below £209 all year long, so you're getting a solid deal at £189.99. You're getting excellent performance that beat Windows 10 laptops at this ultra-budget price point.

Acer 715 15.6-inch Chromebook: £399 £329 at Currys

Save £70 - This Acer Chromebook is beating out Amazon's own offers for value right now. You're picking up a full 15.6-inch display with an Intel Pentium Gold 4417U processor, 4GB RAM and an excellent 128GB of storage. We don't usually see that much storage in a machine at this price tag, which makes this a particularly strong buy right now.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: £579.99 £479.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - This is the best laptop price cut in Amazon's Prime Day deals we've seen so far. £479.99 for a 512GB SSD is excellent value, especially with the 8GB RAM to back it up (we sometimes see rigs drop down to 4GB to make space in that price for more storage).

MacBook Air M1: £999 £889 at Very

Save £110 - The M1 MacBook Air has been stuck at £899 at Amazon for a while now, after previously dropping down as low as £869. That means this Very price tag is winning right now, but it might still be worth keeping an eye out for an additional £20 off if you're really looking for the lowest price possible. Be warned, though, these might sell quickly.

Smart home deals

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot devices drop to brand new price lows

Previous generation Echo Show models are particularly good value

Invest in bundles if you want to use video in your smart home

Amazon Prime Day smart home deals in the US

Amazon Prime Day is known for its smart home deals, especially on Alexa devices. That means those looking to pick up some Echo speakers or displays, or Fire TV Sticks are going to do very well today.

A $59.99 sales price (was $99.99) on the Amazon Echo is $10 lower than the previous record low price, whereas the Dot is also down to its cheapest price ever (now $24.99, was $49.99). However, we don't know if Amazon will reduce this device further later on in the sale (hopefully back down to $28.99) so it might be worth keeping an eye here.

It's also worth noting that there are several bundle deals live on a range of Echo and Echo Show devices right now. If you're looking for the smart display it is crucial that you check which model you're picking up. Amazon has just released a new 2021 model, which carries a significantly higher price tag and the previous 2019 model is now down as low as $44.99. However, we have seen a few earlier Prime Day deals that are bundling the previous generation with accessories for a higher price than picking them both up separately on sale.

This bundle on the 2021 Echo Show 5 is, however, offering strong value right now - if you're after an indoor security camera to pair with your smart display. You can pick up the brand new device with a Blink Mini camera for $94.99 (was $119.98), saving you $24.99 overall. That's particularly worthwhile considering this is a brand new release and isn't likely to see too many discounts in this year's Prime Day deals, and in general we'd recommend that anyone looking to incorporate video into their smart home checks out similar offers.

If you're looking for Google Assistant tech you'll need to head to another retailer. Amazon doesn't tend to carry its competitors in this regard, so Best Buy and Walmart will be your first stop for a cheap Google Nest Mini or Hub.

The best smart home deals on Prime Day

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - A fantastic Prime Day deal, Amazon has the latest Echo smart speaker on sale for a record-low price of $59.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - For a limited time, you can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display on sale for just $44.99. That's an impressive $40 discount and a return to the record low sale price we saw earlier this year.

All-new Echo Show 5 bundle with Blink Mini: $119.98 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - Amazon has the all-new Echo 5 bundled with a $10 Blink Mini that normally retailers for $34.99. The Alexa-enabled Blink Mini security camera works with the Echo Show, so you can monitor your home from the smart home display.

Amazon Prime Day smart home deals in the UK

Amazon Echo devices are seeing brand new record low prices in the UK Prime Day deals, which means now is a great time to pick up some additional Alexa support for your smart home. Other retailers may be price matching these devices, but it's worth checking in with Amazon as any further price drops over the course of the event (as unlikely as they are) will happen here.

However, as Amazon Prime Day progresses we may see these devices running out of stock a little quicker - that's the point when you'll find better value at Currys, as your favourite colour may be unavailable before long.

Both the fourth generation Echo and Echo Dot are at their lowest prices yet (although we have seen these costs before) at £54.99 and £24.99 respectively. That means you can pick up the cheapest device for £4 less than we've ever seen it available for, making it the most worthy buy right now - particularly if you don't need the slight additional audio boost of the fully fledged speaker.

If you're looking for a screen, though, the previous generation Echo Show 5 is looking the most worthwhile right now. Jumping back down to its previous record low price, the 2019 model is now available for just £39.99 (was £79.99).

That's a £40 discount that we haven't seen since February of this year, and considering there's only a few additional features included in the new (and far more expensive) 2021 release this is going to be a winner for most people.

Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The latest Amazon Echo Dot has dropped down to a brand new record low price in this year's Prime Day deals. You'll find the dinky smart speaker available for just £24.99 right now, making it the best value buy for most users today.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The latest generation Echo is now at a record low price, with an additional £15 off over the previous £69.99 cheapest cost. That's excellent value considering this is the latest release and you're picking up a little extra audio oomph under the hood as well.



Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - The previous generation Echo Show 5 is back down to that excellent £39.99 sales price. Considering the new 2021 model only adds a few extra features and is still looking pretty pricey (at least compared to this £40 device), this Prime Day deal is absolutely worth it.



Headphone deals

Prime Day headphone deals in the US

We're seeing some record low prices on Prime Day headphone deals right now, with the Bose 700s and Sony WH-1000XM4s offering up the best discounts. The Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones are down to $229 (was $399), a record price drop that beats the previous cheapest price by an additional $100. That's a stunning offer, and one we've never seen before making this set particularly worthwhile right now.

What can you get for your cash right now? $10 - $50: Sony and Beats entry level headphones are widely discounted at Amazon but you'll find plenty more budget brands taking worthwhile price cuts here and at Walmart. $50 - $100: More advanced running headphones like Jabra Elite and Bose SoundSport are offering excellent discounts at Amazon, with price matches at Best Buy. $100 - $200: Record low prices on Beats Studio 3 and AirPods available at Amazon now, though more discounts on AirPods Pros may be on their way at Walmart as well. $200 - $300: Big savings on top products like Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4 with some of the lowest prices we've ever seen available at Amazon. However, Best Buy is price matching a few of these offers as well.

However, if you're interested in the cups we've rated top all year round, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are also sitting at their lowest ever price right now. We've seen these industry leading headphones dropping down as low as $278 in the past, with that figure appearing once or twice during the course of the year so far. However, at $248 (was $349.99) this is the cheapest we've ever seen them go and they offer excellent value at such a price.

We're also seeing a strong display in the more affordable price range as well, with plenty of sub-$100 options all looking particularly worthwhile. However, it's the Jabra Elite 75ts that are offering perhaps the best value for under $100 - even if they're only just scraping into that category. A $99.99 sales price is the cheapest we've ever seen on these excellent true wireless earbuds, and while you can pick up the Active model for $30 more you only really need to if you're looking for the additional waterproofing features.

Overall, then, headphone shoppers are browsing at a particularly good time, with plenty of offers available across a range of budgets and many high end devices offering brand new record low prices. The fact that we've never seen some of our top rated headphones this cheap means there's plenty to get excited about this Prime Day.

Where to find the best deals on Prime Day

Jabra Elite 75t: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are down below $100 at Amazon right now. That's an excellent saving and the first time we've seen these headphones drop down to that threshold, making this a worthwhile offer for anyone after a cheaper AirPods alternative.

Bose 700: $399 $229 at Amazon

Save $170 - The Bose 700s are getting a little older now, but that audio quality and distinctive design can still compete with newer releases. We've never seen these headphones cheaper than this, with previous sales only dropping these cups down to $299 in the past. That makes this a strong offer indeed.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349 $248 at Amazon

Save $100 - This is potentially the best headphone deals will see this Amazon Prime Day. Industry leading cups at a record low price is always worth a look, especially when that discount leaves us with a cost that comes in $30 cheaper than we've ever seen them before.



Prime Day headphone deals in the UK

The story in the UK is very much the same as the US. Amazon's own headphone offers are looking particularly worthwhile for anyone after big name brands in this year's Prime Day deals. The Bose 700s are sitting at a record low £209 right now - a price we've never seen before.

What can you get for your cash right now? £10 - £50: Super cheap budget brands available at Amazon, with cheap Sony and JBL headphones offering the best value. £50 - £100: Jabra earbuds are seeing record price lows in this category, with cheaper Sennheiser and Sony models also offering good value at Amazon. £100 - £200: Beats and Bose SoundLink headphones are offering particularly strong value at Amazon. £200 - £300: Big name models like Sony WH-1000XM3s and Bose 700s at record low prices at Amazon.

In the UK you can also pick up the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM3's for their lowest price ever. You'll find them for £199 (previously on sale for £239), which is looking like a strong offer while we wait for the new generation to drop its price. That said, we have seen the XM4s dropping as low as £225 just before Prime Day began so we'd keep a close eye on both throughout the event.

From what we've seen so far these Prime Day deals are beating other retailers right now as well, which is a rarity considering we mostly see big brands being price matched across the market. That may well change as the day rolls on, though, so if your favourite colour is out of stock at Amazon we'd recommend keeping a close eye on Currys and Very as well.

If you're shopping in the budget category, Amazon is offering a range of budget brands and well known names (Sony and Beats, are taking part for example) for between £10 and £50. You can't go wrong with a £32 price tag (was £50) on these Sony headphones, for example, especially considering there's 35 hours of battery and Alexa baked right in.

However, we picked up a pair of JBL Tune 600BTNC headphones last Black Friday and were blown away by the quality considering the low price point - plus right now they're £40 off at £49.94. If it came down between the two, we'd recommend the latter for the extra battery life and smart features, though.

Where to find the best deals on Prime Day

Sony WH-CH510 headphones: £50 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - If you're just after a pair of budget headphones, these Sony cups are offering excellent value for money right now. You're getting 35 hours of battery, hands-free calls, and Alexa baked right in. Those are some fantastic features for this price point.

Bose 700: £349.95 £209 at Amazon

Save £140 - The Bose 700s are seeing their biggest discounts yet this week. That's an excellent £209 sales price that's well worth a look if you've had your eye on this distinctive design and excellent audio quality. However, if you're after the best of the best we'd recommend taking a look at the XM4s above.

Sony WH-1000XM4: £349 £276 at Amazon

We were seeing an excellent price tag on the Sony WH-1000XM4s at Amazon just before Prime Day began with a £225 price beating every other retailer with a record low cost on the latest generation. That price has since jumped up to £276, though, which means it's worth keeping a close eye here.

We're rounding up all the best Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day Echo deals right here on TechRadar.