Tour de France live stream 2022: how to watch every cycling stage online and on TV from anywhere

The Tour de France, cycling's greatest event, looks set to be a battle between man and well-oiled machine, as UAE Team Emirates' two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar steps up his quest to join the legends of the sport on three Tour victories. In his way are the formidably strong lineups of Ineos Grenadiers and Team Jumbo–Visma, led by Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglič respectively. Can they find strength in numbers, or will the Pog reign supreme again? Join us for a spin as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tour de France live stream online and on TV from anywhere.
Dates: Friday, July 1 - Sunday, July 24 (stage times below)
FREE live streams: ITV (opens in new tab) / S4C (opens in new tab) (UK) | SBS (opens in new tab) (AU) | Rai Sport (opens in new tab) (ITA) | France TV Sport (opens in new tab) (FRA) | RTBF (opens in new tab) (BEL)
Global streams: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) or USA Network via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) / FREE fuboTV trial (opens in new tab) (US) | FloBikes (CA) | Sky Sport (NZ)
Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Debutant Jonas Vingegaard pushed Pogačar closest a year ago but the Slovenian's victory was never in doubt from the moment he seized ownership of the maillot jaune on Stage 8. Roglič and Thomas had seen their chances go up in flames due to crashes during the opening week. The very least they must do this time is stay out of danger and force Pog to beat them.
If not, it'll be up to the understudies, albeit in the loosest sense of the word. Wout van Aert, who stunned spectators by taking mountain, time trial and sprint stage victories last year, is one of those supporting Roglič, along with Vingegaard, while 2018 champion Thomas is being backed up by Adam Yates and Thomas Pidcock.
Hoping to make the biggest impact of this year's debutants is Aleksandr Vlasov, who was leading the recent Tour de Suisse before a positive Covid test scuppered his efforts. Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2022 Tour de France live stream from anywhere this July.
2022 Tour de France stages and dates
- Stage 1 (ITT) - Friday, July 1 at 4pm CEST, 3pm BST, 10am ET
- Stage 2 - Saturday, July 2 at 12.15pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET
- Stage 3 - Sunday, July 3 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET
- Rest - Monday, July 4
Click to see full Tour de France stages and dates
- Stage 4 - Tuesday, July 5 at 1.15pm CEST, 12.15pm BST, 7.15am ET
- Stage 5 - Wednesday, July 6 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET
- Stage 6 - Thursday, July 7 at 12.05m CEST, 11.05am BST, 6.05am ET
- Stage 7 - Friday, July 8 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET
- Stage 8 - Saturday, July 9 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET
- Stage 9 - Sunday , July 10 at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET
- Rest - Monday, July 11
- Stage 10 - Tuesday, July 12 at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET
- Stage 11 - Wednesday, July 13 at 12.25pm CEST, 11.25am BST, 6.25am ET
- Stage 12 - Thursday, July 14 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET
- Stage 13 - Friday, July 15 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET
- Stage 14 - Saturday, July 16 at 12.15pm CEST, 11.15am BST, 6.15am ET
- Stage 15 - Sunday, July 17 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET
- Rest - Monday, July 18
- Stage 16 - Tuesday, July 19 at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET
- Stage 17 - Wednesday, July 20 at 1.15pm CEST, 12.15pm BST, 7.15am ET
- Stage 18 - Thursday, July 21 at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET
- Stage 19 - Friday, July 22 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05am BST, 7.05am ET
- Stage 20 (ITT) - Saturday, July 23 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET
- Stage 21 - Sunday, July 24 at 4.30pm CEST, 3.30pm BST, 10.30am ET
How to watch a FREE Tour de France live stream online
One of the best things about the Tour de France is that it's completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:
UK - ITV4 and ITV Hub streaming service (opens in new tab) / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)
France - France TV Sport (opens in new tab)
Belgium - RTBF (opens in new tab)
Italy - Rai Sport (opens in new tab)
Australia - SBS (opens in new tab)
If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Tour de France live stream (opens in new tab) and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.
How to watch Tour de France 2022 from outside your country
If you're keen to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to get a Tour de France live stream from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)
We've tested dozens of VPNs and think ExpressVPN is quite simply the best (opens in new tab). Quick, secure, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming the latest blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV in no time. Plus, its supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more.
You can try it for free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Better yet, if you decide to subscribe to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) and opt for their annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE – pretty amazing value really.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Once you have it, all you need to do is turn on your VPN, select a server location back in your country, and then go to the broadcaster's website/app and watch as if you were back at home.
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITV Hub and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!
How to watch a free Tour de France live stream in the UK
ITV always goes all-out with its coverage of the Tour de France, and cycling fans can watch every stage of the race for free on ITV4 in the UK.
Use a VPN to watch a Tour de France free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)
That means you can fire up a free Tour de France live stream on ITV Hub (opens in new tab), which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.
More ways to watch the 2022 Tour de France
Welsh-language coverage of the Tour de France is available from S4C (opens in new tab), which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer.
And if you already subscribe to it, live Tour de France coverage is also available via the GCN+ Race Pass, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.
If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.
How to watch Tour de France 2022: live stream cycling FREE in Australia
Cycling fans Down Under can also watch every stage of the Tour de France for free on SBS (opens in new tab). The only catch is those brutal broadcast timings.
If you stay up late enough to tune in, you can also live stream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) platform.
As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.
Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free SBS live stream - just grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.
How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream in the US without cable
Every stage of the 2022 Tour de France is being shown on both USA Network and Peacock TV (opens in new tab) in the US.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, the NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.
OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.
Prices start at $64.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).
If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).
- Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US
How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada
FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada.
A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16).
Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to make sure you don't miss a moment.
How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream cycling in New Zealand
Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2022 Tour de France in New Zealand, though be warned that most of the action takes place in the dead of night.
If you're willing to stay late enough to tune in, Sky Sport subscribers can watch every stage online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.
How does the Tour de France work?
The Tour de France is the oldest - and, depending on who you ask, the most difficult and prestigious - of cycling's three Grand Tours, the other two being the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España.
This year's race is the 109th edition of the Tour, which is affectionately known as La Grande Boucle (the big loop), and unlike last year's event, which was fully contained within the borders of La République, this year's edition starts in Denmark and nips in and out of Belgium and Switzerland too.
The Tour de France is split into into 21 stages, each of which is completed every day - and there are three days set aside for the riders to rest. Stage 1 takes place on July 1 and Stage 21 is scheduled for July 24, with the breaks in the action set for July 4, July 11 and July 18 (all Mondays).
Two of the stages are individual time trials (Stages 1 and 20), during which each of the riders will race to set the fastest time, without their teammates helping out by creating slipstreams.
At the end of each daily stage, the rider who crosses the finish line first is crowned the 'Stage Winner', while the cyclist with the quickest overall time from the very start of the first day of the race gets to wear the iconic Yellow Jersey.
The overall winner of the Tour de France is the rider with the quickest time for all the stages put together. That means a rider can win the Tour de France without actually winning a single stage, as Chris Froome did in 2017.
There are several secondary competitions and prizes at stake too, including the points classification (leader indicated by a green jersey), mountains classification (polka dot jersey), young rider classification (white jersey), team classification (numbers on a yellow background rather than white), and combativity award (red bib).
How long is the 2022 Tour de France?
The 2022 Tour de France covers approximately 3,328km (2,068 miles). There are six flat stages, three hilly stages, 10 mountain stages (four of which are described as "medium" mountain stages), two individual time trials, and three rest days. For the third consecutive year, there's no team time trial.
2022 Tour de France route
The opening stage, known as the 'Grand Départ', of the 2022 Tour de France will take place in Copenhagen on July 1, while the the 21st and final stage sets off from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, and finishes in traditional style with a sprint down the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 24.
At 220km (140 miles), the hilly Stage 6 from Binche to Longwy on July 7 is the race's longest stage, while the Stage 1 individual time trial on July 1 is the shortest, at 13km (8.1 miles).
Take a look at the full details of the 2022 Tour de France route, map and stages (opens in new tab).
Tour de France winners
- 1903 - Maurice Garin
- 1904 - Henri Cornet
- 1905 - Louis Trousselier
- 1906 - René Pottier
- 1907 - Lucien Petit-Breton
- 1908 - Lucien Petit-Breton
- 1909 - François Faber
- 1910 - Octave Lapize
- 1911 - Gustave Garrigou
- 1912 - Odile Defraye
- 1913 - Philippe Thys
- 1914 - Philippe Thys
- 1919 - Firmin Lambot
- 1920 - Philippe Thys
- 1921 - Léon Scieur
- 1922 - Firmin Lambot
- 1923 - Henri Pélissier
- 1924 - Ottavio Bottecchia
- 1925 - Ottavio Bottecchia
- 1926 - Lucien Buysse
- 1927 - Nicolas Frantz
- 1928 - Nicolas Frantz
- 1929 - Maurice De Waele
- 1930 - André Leducq
- 1931 - Antonin Magne
- 1932 - André Leducq
- 1933 - Georges Speicher
- 1934 - Antonin Magne
- 1935 - Romain Maes
- 1936 - Sylvère Maes
- 1937 - Roger Lapébie
- 1938 - Gino Bartali
- 1939 - Sylvère Maes
- 1947 - Jean Robic
- 1948 - Gino Bartali
- 1949 - Fausto Coppi
- 1950 - Ferdinand Kübler
- 1951 - Hugo Koblet
- 1952 - Fausto Coppi
- 1953 - Louison Bobet
- 1954 - Louison Bobet
- 1955 - Louison Bobet
- 1956 - Roger Walkowiak
- 1957 - Jacques Anquetil
- 1958 - Charly Gaul
- 1959 - Federico Bahamontes
- 1960 - Gastone Nencini
- 1961 - Jacques Anquetil
- 1962 - Jacques Anquetil
- 1963 - Jacques Anquetil
- 1964 - Jacques Anquetil
- 1965 - Felice Gimondi
- 1966 - Lucien Aimar
- 1967 - Roger Pingeon
- 1968 - Jan Janssen
- 1969 - Eddy Merckx
- 1970 - Eddy Merckx
- 1971 - Eddy Merckx
- 1972 - Eddy Merckx
- 1973 - Luis Ocaña
- 1974 - Eddy Merckx
- 1975 - Bernard Thévenet
- 1976 - Lucien Van Impe
- 1977 - Bernard Thévenet
- 1978 - Bernard Hinault
- 1979 - Bernard Hinaultdagger
- 1980 - Joop Zoetemelk
- 1981 - Bernard Hinault
- 1982 - Bernard Hinault
- 1983 - Laurent Fignon
- 1984 - Laurent Fignon
- 1985 - Bernard Hinault
- 1986 - Greg LeMond
- 1987 - Stephen Roche
- 1988 - Pedro Delgado
- 1989 - Greg LeMond
- 1990 - Greg LeMond
- 1991 - Miguel Indurain
- 1992 - Miguel Indurain
- 1993 - Miguel Indurain
- 1994 - Miguel Indurain
- 1995 - Miguel Indurain
- 1996 - Bjarne Riis
- 1997 - Jan Ullrich
- 1998 - Marco Pantani
- 1999 - Lance Armstrong*
- 2000 - Lance Armstrong*
- 2001 - Lance Armstrong*
- 2002 - Lance Armstrong*
- 2003 - Lance Armstrong*
- 2004 - Lance Armstrong*
- 2005 - Lance Armstrong*
- 2006 - Óscar Pereiro
- 2007 - Alberto Contador
- 2008 - Carlos Sastre
- 2009 - Alberto Contador
- 2010 - Andy Schleck
- 2011 - Cadel Evans
- 2012 - Bradley Wiggins
- 2013 - Chris Froome
- 2014 - Vincenzo Nibali
- 2015 - Chris Froome
- 2016 - Chris Froome
- 2017 - Chris Froome
- 2018 - Geraint Thomas
- 2019 - Egan Bernal
- 2020 - Tadej Pogačar
- 2021 - Tadej Pogačar