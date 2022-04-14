Robert Pattinson might be dominating the big screen in The Batman right now, but the role that boosted his status as an actor who could command a franchise dates all the way back to The Twilight Saga, a multi-film franchise, and it's that we're talking about here. Specifically, how to watch the Twilight movies in order.

Based on the four YA novels by author Stephenie Meyer, the Twilight movies are a series of five movies chronicles the love story between Bella Swan, a teenage girl, and Edward Cullen, a vampire.

Kristen Stewart’s Bella meets Robert Pattinson’s Edward after she moves from Phoenix, Arizona to Forks, Washington, a small town on the Olympic Peninsula, and begins life at a new high school.

At her new school, she is briefly introduced to Edward, a mysterious and aloof young man who seems to only socialize with his siblings. Initially, he seems repulsed by her, but, after a break from school, he is suddenly interested in getting to know her. From there, despite the warnings of Jacob Black, a local boy from the Quileute tribe, who Bella also befriends, she and Edward’s lives become intertwined. It’s a union with a lot of complications, not least from Bella and Edward’s families, the locals in the town, and, eventually, other vampires.

Meyer’s four novels were turned into five movies – five very successful movies – with a gross of just under $3.4 billion at the box office. The books’ fanbase, which had bought 120 million copies of the saga in 38 different languages, came to the movies in droves, and the films – the last of which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year – retain a ravenous fanbase, who love rewatching the movies.

If you’re new to the series (and there are some minor spoilers here if you are), you want to make sure you watch these films in the order they were meant to be seen in. So here, without further ado, is how to watch the Twilight movies in order.

Twilight movies in release order

Twilight (released in 2008)

(released in 2008) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (released in 2009)

(released in 2009) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (released in 2010)

(released in 2010) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (released in 2011)

(released in 2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (released in 2012)

Twilight movies in chronological order

Fortunately, there’s no real argument about the order in which to watch the Twilight movies, they were released in chronological order and that’s the only way to watch them.

Unlike the task of how to watch the Marvel movies in order or how to watch the Star Wars movies in order, there’s no difference between release order and the film’s own timeline. Everything is very linear.

The timeline for The Twilight Saga is quite compressed. We meet Bella when she is 17 and the saga ends with Bella, now a mother and a vampire, at 19, the age she will remain for the rest of her life.

Things might change if Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer’s 2020 novel that retells the events of Twilight from the perspective of Edward rather than Bella, becomes a movie. As things stand, there are no plans for that, and Stewart and Pattinson are too old to become teenagers again (unless there are a lot of visual effects put in place).

Twilight movies ranked

How to watch the Twilight movies in order: ranked best to worst

Below, we've ranked the Twilight movies in order based on their Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb user scores. Critics weren’t wild about the films, with the best of them only ranked at 49% and the lowest way down at 25%. Still, with over three billion dollars in the bank, we’re sure producers Lionsgate couldn’t give two hoots…

(Image credit: Summit)

Twilight movies: where to watch online

How to stream the Twilight movies online

In the US, the movies are readily available for you to stream on Hulu right now. In the UK, you can watch the whole saga on either Netflix or Prime Video. Happy watching.