EA Play Live 2020: how to watch EA's live stream of PS5 and Xbox Series X games

EA Play Live is EA's virtual equivalent of an E3 conference this year. It's where we'll see more of its PS5 and Xbox Series X games (mostly sports titles, we expect), and updates on major live games like Apex Legends. Reports suggest it'll last for about 50 minutes. EA Play Live will be hosted by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller.

You can watch EA Play live at 4PM PDT / 7PM EST / 12AM BST (midnight in the UK). You'll find the livestream below when it starts.

How to watch EA Play Live

You can tune in to EA Play Live 2020 via the streaming link above. You'll also be able to watch EA Play Live on the publisher's official Twitch page here.

What we expect from EA Play 2020

EA Play Live is a showcase of EA games, and titles that have a confirmed presence include Madden 21, FIFA 21, Apex Legends and the recently-announced Star Wars: Squadrons, which will have a gameplay reveal of some kind during the presentation.

The sports games are coming to next-gen consoles, so you can expect to see Madden 21 and FIFA 21 gameplay on either PS5 or Xbox Series X, but Star Wars has only been confirmed for PS4, Xbox One and PC so far.

Our hope is that EA will announce either crossplay or cross-progression for Apex Legends, as well as a Steam release on PC or a mobile release. We also expect to hear about Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of Apex Legends, and their accompanying performance upgrades on new hardware.

EA has promised 'world premieres', too, so expect to see games you've never seen before, including the follow-up game to co-op favorite A Way Out by developer Hazelight Studios.

We'd be surprised if the next entry in the Battlefield series had no presence at EA Play Live, either, given that DICE's series is a reliably exciting next-gen showcase.

We're also hopeful that Dragon Age 4 makes some kind of appearance, but it could still be too early for BioWare to show anything from the game.