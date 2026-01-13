Have an Irish passport? A botched software update could stop you from traveling

Ireland is recalling a number of passports due to a printing error

12,904 passports are affected - from December 23 to January 6

Those affected must return the passports and another will be reissued

Up to 13,000 Irish passports have been recalled by the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs due to a botched software update which renders the documents unusable.

The affected passports, printed between December 23 2025 and January 6 2026, do not comply with international travel standards, and must be returned to the passport office.

“Due to a technical issue with a software update, passports issued between 23rd December 2025 and 6th January 2026 inclusive are not fully compliant with international travel standards,” said the Department of Foreign Affairs in a statement, “There is a possibility that some passport holders may have an issue at eGates and border control when travelling.”

Misprinted documents

The technical issue, a printer error, reportedly means that thousands of passports do not include the letters ‘IRL’. This may mean that travelers could face issues when going through travel checks.

There is currently no estimate of how much this error and the recall process will cost the Irish Passport Service. Affected travelers do not need to apply for a new passport, they just need to return the passport to: Passport Return – Customer Care, Passport Service, 42-47 Lower Mount St, Dublin 2 – D02 TN83 Ireland.

Border services worldwide have been notified of the recall, and all passports that are reissued will be given a new passport number.

“The Passport Service has contacted affected customers by email to inform them of the issue and will be reissuing passports to them in the coming days and weeks.”

“Our public office in Dublin can accept affected passports.” the Department of Foreign Affairs confirms. “We will endeavour to re-issue your passport within the day, depending on your travel date. Please come to our Dublin office between 9am and 12:30pm, Monday to Friday, with your passport book (and card if applicable) and proof of imminent travel.”

“The Passport Service sincerely regrets this issue and apologises to affected citizens for the inconvenience caused.”

Via: Irish Times

