Dead Space remake is real – and exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

In space, no-one can hear you scream, but the Dead Space remake announcement will have certainly caused a few fans to let out a few shrill, Necromorph-like screeches of joy.

Developed exclusively for the next-generation of consoles, Dead Space returns as a full remake, completely built from the ground up using the Frostbite game engine. Players can expect heightened levels of immersion, heart stopping horror and a number of improvements to the 2008 original.

EA says that the new Dead Space will improve the game's story, characters and gameplay mechanics, but we'll have to wait and see how exactly that will be achieved.

"The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game," said Phillippe Ducharme, senior producer of Dead Space.

According to Ducharme, the potential of the next-gen consoles is what has the team really excited about what the Dead Space remake can deliver.

"We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise," Ducharme said. "Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team."

Ducharme revealed that the game has been developed with input from Dead Space fans.

"As we look to modernize the game, we've reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of productions to deliver the Dead Space game they want for new players to enjoy as well."

It’s been eight years since we joined protagonist Isaac Clarke in Dead Space 3, but after the third game flopped at retail and with critics alike, developer Visceral Games’ sci-fi survival horror series was dead in more than name alone.

EA later disbanded the studio, and it seemed like the future of Dead Space was destined to be suspended in animation. However, in a surprise announcement at its EA Play Live event, the publisher’s mini-E3 style conference, Dead Space is back – and it looks just as terrifying as we’d hoped.

This Dead Space remake has likely come about from Capcom’s successful Resident Evil 2 reboot, which is as fine a muse as any. But will it be able to recapture the same magic that left players quaking in their space boots when they first stepped onto the abandoned USG Ishimura in 2008?

Keep close to that airlock – we’re about to run through all the Dead Space remake news that has been announced so far.

Dead Space remake: Cut to the chase

What is it? A third-person survival horror game

A third-person survival horror game When’s it out? Rumored to be 2023

Rumored to be 2023 What can I play it on? PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Dead Space is expected to be released sometime during 2023, though this is just speculation for now. EA revealed the game without a release date during its EA Play Live event, which took place on June 22, 2021. The 2023 window is based on the understanding that the game is very early in development – but it's an educated guess. The series has been on hiatus since 2003, and original developer Visceral Games has since been disbanded.

The fourth entry in EA’s survival horror series will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and is being developed by Motive Studio.

Dead Space trailers

We’ve rounded up all the latest Dead Space remake trailers so you can watch them collected in one place. We’ll continue to add more trailers of the upcoming survival horror game below, so sit back, turn the lights down low, and get reacquainted with the world of Dead Space.

Dead Space official teaser trailer

We got our first look of the Dead Space remake at EA Play Live 2021. You can check it out below.

Dead Space series gameplay and story

Dead Space looks set to recreate the intense and unnerving third-person horror action which the series was renowned for. Claustrophobic and narrow space station corridors have the potential to house all sorts of nasties, otherwise known as Necromorphs. Thankfully the best way of stopping these sinewy fiends will still be by amputating their limbs with the Plasma Cutter, and various other weaponry should help you keep any other hostile creatures you encounter at bay.

Another tool in Isaac’s arsenal is the environment itself. The Dead Space series has always encouraged players to use explosive canisters, airlocks, and other crude means to turn the tide against encroaching enemy creatures, especially as ammo is always scarce. Just don’t forget to drive your foot through the head of any fallen enemies, or risk them coming back to haunt you at a later date.

If you’re new to the Dead Space series, the premise for the game’s story is rather simple. Humanity has exhausted all of Earth’s natural resources and has headed into space to find new materials to keep the world turning. Researchers discover a mysterious alien artifact known as the Marker, a limitless source of energy which could solve Earth’s ongoing ecological crisis. Unfortunately, inevitably, things don’t go as planned, and you’re left fighting for your life in the cold, dark reaches of space against a hostile alien lifeform.

In Dead Space, Isaac boards the USG Ishimura, only to make a horrific discovery. The ship's crew has been slaughtered by an alien scourge, and Isaac's partner Nicole is somewhere on board. Isaac has to rely on his engineering skills and tools to uncover exactly what has happened on the USG Ishimura, while clinging onto his own sanity.

Want to know the latest Dead Space news and updates? We’ve gathered up all the big details you need to be aware of below, as well as information on the team making the game.

We first heard rumour of a Dead Space remake at the start of July, 2021, when rumors began circulating that EA’s Motive studio, the team behind Star Wars: Battlefront II, were behind the resurrection. This followed on from author and game designer Jeff Grubb (of Forgotten Realms fame) revealing some kind of remake was in the works at Motive.

The game series resurgence is, just as it was with the original Dead Space games, in a large part thanks to Capcom’s Resident Evil series. The recent Resident Evil remakes have provided a model for EA to follow, taking the spirit of the originals, but firing them up with modern graphical niceties and gameplay mechanics. The Resident Evil franchise generally is in rude health too – not just with the remakes, but through the popularity of Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil Village breathing new life into the horror series. EA will want its part of that pie, and will likely be feeling renewed confidence in single-player-focussed titles, given the success of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

As for Motive’s pedigree here? Well, it had been working alongside original (now-defunct) Dead Space developer Visceral Games on a now-canned Star Wars title, so it would have certainly taken some learnings from that team. The Motive team as it exists today is only responsible for two games – the redeemed Star Wars: Battlefront II, and the superb space flight sim Star Wars: Squadrons. Despite both being multiplayer-first games, both feature surprisingly meaty single-player campaigns. Motive can certainly tell a good story in space – whether or not they can tell a scary one remains to be seen.

We’ll continue to update this article with more Dead Space information, so make sure you check back regularly for the latest announcements.