These awesome hard drive and SSD deals are the upgrades your PC has been looking for

If you've been holding out to get some killer Prime Day deals and upgrade your PC storage, boy are you in for a treat. This year's event has served up some absolutely scorching deals on the best SSDs on the market and every single one of them is a worthy upgrade to your machine.

A good SSD is one of the best improvements you can make to your PC, whether it's a desktop or one of today's best laptops. If you're still using mechanical hard drives, moving to a SATA SSD makes a noticeably large improvement in performance. Likewise, stepping up to a PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 SSD will blow your mind even more.

Whether you need a boot drive, something for your game library, or just generic file storage, there is something on offer right now that will get the job done.

Today's best UK SSD deals

Awesome value Crucial P2 2TB m.2 SSD £208.79 £126.99 at Amazon

Save £81 - As far as performance for an NVMe SSD goes this isn't the fastest you'll find, but it more than makes up for that in the value stakes. It's almost unheard of to get a fast, 2TB SSD for this price, and the P2 is significantly cheaper for Prime Day than it has ever been. View Deal

There's more to value than just the price, and more to making a great SSD than just the performance. Crucial is a brand you can trust when buying an SSD and this Prime Day deal on the Crucial P2 is simply too good to miss. Rarely will you see an opportunity to get a 2TB PCIe SSD for this kind of money, and it's one of the best £/GB ratios you'll find right now.

Samsung 870 EVO 1TB SSD £107.49 £84.89 at Amazon

Save £22.60 - If you're building a PC and you're in need of storage Samsung should always be at the top of the list with excellent quality and superb companion software. Right now the 2.5-inch 870 EVO is its lowest price yet for Prime Day, so there really has never been a better time to upgrade and store all the things. View Deal

Samsung 870 EVO 2TB SSD £199.23 £148.59 at Amazon

Save £50 - Like the smaller capacity, the 2TB version of the Samsung 870 EVO is at its lowest price yet for Prime Day and offers even better £/GB value. You'll always need more storage eventually, so grabbing it on a deal this hot is a no-brainer. View Deal

Samsung 870 QVO 4TB SSD £300.46 £249.39 at Amazon

Save £51 - This is Samsung's second-gen QLC SSD and performance-wise is at the limits of what SATA can achieve. The real storage is the massive capacity on offer, and for Prime Day the 4TB version is way below its previous best price making it one of the hottest SSD deals you can get.

View Deal

Cheapest SSD deal Crucial P2 250GB m.2 SSD £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £7 - As far as performance for an NVMe SSD goes this isn't the fastest you'll find, but it more than makes up for that in the value stakes. This is a seriously affordable, but still fast boot drive for your PC and is almost too cheap to ignore. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 500GB PCIe 4.0 SSD £109.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - If you're building a PC that can take a PCIe 4.0 SSD, you should definitely snap up one of these while they're discounted for Prime Day. Samsung SSDs are incredibly reliable and this is one of the absolute fastest drives you can buy. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD £182.99 £142.49 at Amazon

Save £40 - If you need a little more super-fast storage for your PC then this is the SSD to get while it's this cheap for Prime Day. Using PCIe 4.0 this is one of the fastest SSDs on the market and at this price, one of the best value, too. View Deal

If you're outside the UK, no worries, there are still plenty of great SSD deals for you. Here you'll find the best on offer right now that are available in your region.

