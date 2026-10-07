Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and while there are plenty of tempting deals to be had for all sorts of tech in general, the computing component side of the big sale is a depressingly barren place.

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When it comes to the core components of a PC which have been hit hardest by the memory crisis – RAM sticks, SSDs, and GPUs – the deals which Amazon is offering may look like sizeable discounts on the face of it, but they aren't when you consider the pricing which these products were available at last year.

A case in point: the Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB SSD is currently half price at $335 (down from $680) at Amazon US, but a year ago, it was $165 in the Prime Day sale. So, in fact, this year you are paying twice as much as in 2025, which doesn't feel great.

That said, in the overall SSD landscape, this is now a decent price, which just shows how bad the RAM crisis has made everything.

Of course, the pricing of RAM itself is particularly painful. For example, there's a 64GB RAM kit (2 x 32GB modules) from Crucial on sale with 7% off at Amazon UK, but it's £690 after that discount. A year ago, that same kit was £170. Ouch.

A more commonplace 32GB kit (2 x 16GB) from Crucial is now on offer at Amazon UK with a 22% discount, bringing it down to £400 – while a year ago it was £108.

Let that sink in for a moment: it's an effective quadrupling of the prices in both these RAM examples.

As for GPUs, the Asus Prime RX 9070 XT Gaming graphics card has a 23% discount on Amazon US, reducing it to $829. Yet in the Prime Day sale a year ago, this was at $690 (and it actually dropped to $649 for the holiday season on Amazon, so it's now close to 30% pricier than that when it's on sale).

What a difference a year makes, and sadly a very negative difference, but while it's undeniably bleak out there, thankfully there are a few deals worth considering for Prime Day components in the US and UK.

I'll list them below, and they include what might be the best deals you'll get on a mid-range and a higher-end GPU for possibly quite a long time (depending on how the RAM crisis continues to affect video memory, and the latest hints aren't good).

Today's best Prime Day PC component deals in the US

Sandisk Optimus GX 7100 1TB NVMe SSD: was $199 now $169.15 at Amazon This Sandisk drive is 15% off in the US and gives you a somewhat palatable deal for 1TB of storage space, bearing in mind that a few months ago, it was actually a hundred bucks dearer than this sale price. It's a PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD and offers sequential reads of up to 7,250MB/s and writes of 6,900MB/s.

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 RAM: was $296.99 now $249.99 at Amazon If you need system memory, frankly there really aren't any good deals on RAM. If you're okay with having DDR4 RAM, though, this 16% discount on a Corsair Vengeance 32GB RAM kit in the US is about as good as it gets right now – but that's not very good sadly (and still hugely inflated on a year ago, but the worry is, things may get worse still).

Asus Radeon RX 9070 GRE OC Edition 12GB GPU: was $789.99 now $529.99 at Amazon The GRE is not a particularly well-liked flavor of the RX 9070, mainly because gamers feel that it doesn't offer good value compared to the vanilla 9070 (and it's considerably behind the 9070 XT in performance). However, at this price with a 33% discount in the US – pushing it under the MSRP – it stacks up well with these sibling Radeon GPUs, and currently it represents about as good a mid-range graphics card bargain as you'll get.

More Prime Day deals in the US

Today's best Prime Day PC component deals in the UK

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Inspire 3X OC 16GB GPU: was £1,279.84 now £1,199.99 at Amazon Want a high-end GPU? Amazon UK is currently offering what amounts to a reasonable price on an RTX 5080, which is a rare sight these days. While it's marked as a relatively modest 6% discount, it's a couple of hundred pounds cheaper than you'll find this RTX 5080 elsewhere, and if you need a powerful graphics card, this is the most compelling bargain for components on Prime Day that I can see.

More Prime Day deals in the UK