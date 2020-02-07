The best Samsung Galaxy A71 deals to pre-order right now

Samsung Galaxy A71 deals are certainly a surprise. Despite their affordable, if not budget prices, the A71 is offering some pretty impressive specs, battling our preconceived beliefs of what you can get when you spend a bit less on a new phone.

Editor's Pick Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB... Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy A71 Network: ID

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

1GB data upfront £29.99 £22.99 /mth View Deal at ID Mobile

Samsung seems to be kicking 2020 off with a lot of noise having launched the A71 alongside another A series device and two cheaper renditions of phones from last year, so how does the A71 stand out?

Arguably, Samsung Galaxy A71 deals are the best combination of both price and specs. The Galaxy A51 has the benefit of being exceptionally cheap but it doesn't quite match what the A71 can offer.

That being a four lens camera set-up, providing top-notch photos both close up and from afar, a giant 4500mAh battery, a Super AMOLED Full HD+ resolution display and even a decent amount of processing power with 6GB of Ram for fluid Android 10 use.

It might not be quite as powerful as the soon-to-released Samsung Galaxy S20 deals but it makes up for it in cost. Samsung Galaxy A71 deals look like some of the best affordable offers around right now.

Mobile phone deals: our guide to all the UK's top contracts

See the best offers on last year's Samsung Galaxy A70 deals

Compare what the best iPhone deals are

Compare Samsung Galaxy A71 deals:

Samsung Galaxy A71 review:

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung Galaxy A71 review in brief

With what every phone was missing...five cameras

Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2400 | Rear camera: 64 + 12 + 5MP + 5MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 179g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4500mAh

Bright and large screen

Massive battery capacity

Impressive cameras for price

Lacks wireless charging

Not water resistant

Samsung's latest A series devices - the A51 and A71 - are quickly proving you don't need to spend a lot on a phone to get high-end specs. The Samsung Galaxy A71 offers a massive 4500mAh battery (exceeding a day's life with ease), a Super AMOLED Full HD+ resolution and most importantly, four cameras on the back...FOUR!

Where the A71 beats out the A51 the most is processing power. It receives a boost to 6GB RAM, making the device that little bit more fluid in your actions.

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy A71 review