Samsung UE55MU6400: Overview, specs and price comparison

Samsung UE55MU6400 55-Inch SMART Ultra HD TV SPECIFICATIONS Display Size: 55 inches | Technology: LED | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 × 2160 | Dimensions: 5.48 cm x 1.24 m x 71.51 cm | Weight: 19.1 kg | Connectivity: 3 x HDMI / 2 x USB / 1 x Ethernet | Warranty: 12 Months Reasons to Buy Certified Ultra HD 4K resolution Supports HDR 10 Active Crystal Colour technology 3 HDMI Smart View & Smart Hub interfaces

Retailing at £450, the Samsung UE55MU6400 offers last years flagship features at an excellent value mid range price point. The 49 inch display provides excellent definition and colour contrast supporting both HDR 10 and Samsung's proprietary Active Crystal Colour technology. All your favourite streaming apps are supported with the Smart Hub interface and the TV boasts a generous number of input options at this price point. A nice bonus is the central Y-Shaped stand, which allows the TV to utilise less floor space than corner mounted stands.

Check out our best TV's of 2018

Read more: Oukitel WP2

Check out our best TV deals of June 2018

Amazon Say: Experience superior Certified Ultra HD colour and HDR with the MU6400 Active Crystal Colour TV. With over 17 million colours in a wider colour range and a striking UHD picture, see every shade in a sunset or every rich tone in the latest TV show. Uncover deep and sharp details that make every scene burst from the screen with enhanced High Dynamic Range. Read more...

John Lewis Say: Marvel at the glorious, colour-rich detail of the HDR 4K UHD picture with Samsung's MU6400. Active Crystal Colour tech achieves a staggering array of luscious colour. See every detail in a glorious sunset, witnessing amazing brightness and contrast for a beautifully lifelike picture. Read more...

Argos Say: Enjoy online entertainment, the latest movies and your favourite TV shows and computer games in stunning colour thanks to the Samsung MU6400. Access a world of online entertainment through Samsung's Smart Hub and control all of your devices with one remote. Read more...



Today's best Samsung UE55MU6400 deals