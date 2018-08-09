The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals and prices to pre-order right now

So here it is. Large and in charge. The massive new Note is available to pre-order and we already have the information you need on the best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals available in the UK.

Don't expect to get your hands on the Note 9 quite yet. It's looking like Friday, August 24 at the earliest before it's released into the wild proper. But you can be among the first people to own one by pre-ordering one of these Note 9 deals now.

So what are you getting for your money? A gargantuan 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an equally giant 4,000mAh battery, a massive 8GB of RAM and starting onboard storage of a large 128GB. Everything about the Samsung Note 9 is big - which includes, unfortunately, the price tag.

That's why our guide to the best prices is so invaluable. So check out our comparison chart, which has the best of the currently available Note 9 deals on contract, as well as our handpicked favourites below.

The top 3 best Galaxy Note 9 deals for pre-order today:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | O2 | £160 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

This immediately jumps out at us as the very best Samsung Note 9 deal you can pre-order today. It's actually less than we predicted in the run up to launch, with monthly bills coming in under the £50-mark. The upfront price is high, but check out all of that beautiful data. A fair price on a phone this good...and big! Total cost over 24 months is £1264 Get the best value Galaxy Note 9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | EE | £60.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

We know that despite the better value deal above, many of you are going to head straight to this tariff for your Note 9 pre-order. As you're probably already aware, EE is the UK's fastest 4G network, so ideal if you intend to stream a lot of Netflix and Spotify to your new Note. But do just take another look at that better value O2 deal first, won't you? Total cost over 24 months is £1332.99 View this Galaxy Note 9 EE deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | Vodafone | £38.99 upfront | 40GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £54pm

Don't have £100+ to put down on your new Note 9? Then this is looking like your best alternative. It's absolutely FREE upfront, but of course the monthlies fly northward. At least you don't get shortchanged on data (40GB is looooooooooads), calls and texts. This one's for you Vodafone fans. Total cost over 24 months is £1296 View this Galaxy Note 9 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Get a free wireless charge with your Note 9

To swing your business its way, the Carphone Warehouse stable of phone retailers is sweetening the Note 9 deal by throwing in a couple of extras if you buy from them. So as well as your shiny new Note 9 and S Pen, there'll be a wireless charger and Samsung DeX hub along for the ride. These are available from the following retailers:

Galaxy Note 9 price: how much does it cost SIM-free?

If you were hoping that we were going to sit here and tell you that buying a Note 9 outright is reasonably priced, then we have some disappointing news...

The starting RRP of the 128GB Galaxy Note 9 is £899. So, looking on the bright side, at least that's cheaper than the iPhone X! The 512GB version, however, is not - you're looking at £1,099 for that beasty.

So if you were thinking to grab it and combine with a new SIM only deal to save some cash, there aren't massive savings to be had (unless you don't mind slumming it with 500MB of data). If you go for Three's great value 12GB for £15 SIM, for example, the total price for two years will still creep over the £1,250-mark. So you're in no better financial position than going contract, and yet you'll be immediately £900 in the red.

Hands-on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review in brief

Huge smartphone, big features, massive quality

Screen size: 6.4-inches | Display: 4K Super AMOLED | Rear camera: 12MP dual lens | Weight: 201g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/512GB | External storage: microSD up to 512GB | Battery: 4000mAh

Stunning screen

Improved battery size

S Pen enhancements

The cost!

No big steps from the Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is pushing the boundaries at just how big and powerful a mobile phone can get before it's priced out of the consumer market. Luckily, last year's iPhone X launch proved an ideal barometer.

So that means a bigger screen, better battery, more storage and the S Pen in the box - all for a shade more affordable price. As you'd expect from a flagship Samsung phone, the display dazzles and the dual 12MP rear camera takes some amazing snaps and fun Super Slow Mo videos.

But we reckon we're probably preaching to the converted a bit here. You'll already know that you want the Note 9, and no amount of specs and superlatives from us is going to persuade further. Now go get it, tiger!

Read TechRadar's full hands on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review