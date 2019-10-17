The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deals in October 2019

Taking one of the top spots of Samsung's never-ending roster, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deals are a top choice for those wanting the best out of their phone. With both 4G and 5G versions available, which Note 10 Plus contract is right for you?

The Samsung Note 10 Plus is in every way for those who like their phones extra big. With its 12GB Ram processor, 6.8-inch infinity display and the 4300mAh battery, this is a phone screaming out its flagship credentials.

But obviously with an impressive array of specs comes a not so comforting price tag. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deals come in at a minimum of £999 SIM-free and contracts tend to be in the £50 a month region but with Black Friday just around the corner that price could soon drop.

And right now, for any purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deal before October 23 - both the 4G and 5G versions - you can get yourself a free pair of Galaxy Buds, a nice addition to this pricier phone.

The great news here is that Samsung came prepared for big prices. For those who don't mind taking a drop in specs, you can score a cheaper Note 10 deal. Or, for those who need the absolute best of the smartphone world, you're in the right place.

We've been collecting and comparing all of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deals with the device now available to buy. Below, you'll find a chart full of the best and cheapest contracts, allowing you to track down your ideal option.

And for those who will only take the best! Scroll down to the bottom of the page to find out more about the bigger, faster Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G.

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus prices

Considering this handset has only just been released, don't expect anyone to undercut on the price for a while. Your best option lies in getting the handset directly from Samsung and utilising the £100 trade-in offer available.

Or, consult the list of SIM-free Note 10 Plus deals down below to find the ideal option for you. With prices starting at £999, this phone is perfect to pair with a cheap SIM only deal.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review in brief

Samsung's biggest and best new device

Screen size: 6.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | Rear camera: 12 + 12MP + 6MP | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Battery: 4300mAh | Weight: 196g

Big, impressive AMOLED display

12GB Ram processor

AR capabilities

High-end price tag

We've spent some time with the Note 10 Plus and we can say with some confidence this is looking like the best Samsung device around. With a claim like that, it would need the specs to back it up and the Note 10 Plus really delivers.

With a 12GB Ram processor and 4300mAh battery, this is a device internally prepared to take on heavy tasks - not surprising with the push for AI gaming on this phone!

Outside, there is a similar level of spec prowess. Rocking an IP68 rating and a 6.8-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display sporting a 3040 x 1440 (that’s QHD) resolution, this really is a remarkable device.



Read our hands-on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review

In this new world of 5G phone deals, those who don't like waiting around for downloads to finish no longer have to. And luckily for fans of Samsung, the Note 10 also comes in a 5G form. Obviously, that also means a higher price tag, but you can see all of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deals down below.