The best iPhone 13 mini deals to pre-order in 2021

The second generation of Apple's 'mini' series is here. All of the details of this tiny powerhouse have been revealed and now, keen fans of the small form device can get in early with pre-orders.

iPhone 13 mini deals are going to give you the chance to get Apple's latest without the pretty intense costs found with the iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max and even the base iPhone 13.

With the mini, you'll be paying £679 - £20 less than the iPhone 12 mini when it launched. That's a surprisingly affordable price considering some of the specs Apple has crammed inside.

The obvious feature that stands out is the use of Apple's latest chipset, the A15 Bionic. This is one of the most powerful chips around, powering Apple's 5G, as well as its impressive camera performance, and allowing you to use some data-intensive apps on your device.

Looking past that, the iPhone 13 mini includes a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with increased brightness compared to last year. It also has Apple's Magsafe technology, a durable display, and an impressive dual camera set-up.

While it has a smaller form and battery than the rest of the iPhone 13 family, in most ways it is pretty identical.

If you're interested in getting your hands on this new release from Apple, you're in the right place. Below we've gathered all of the best iPhone 13 mini deals for pre-order. Don't want to pre-order? The phone will be available to buy from September 24.

iPhone 13 mini deals comparison:

iPhone 13 mini brief review

(Image credit: Future)

iPhone 13 mini in brief review The latest in Apple's smaller 5G devices SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 5.4-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | OS: iOS 15 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128/256/512GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Weight: 141g Reasons to Buy Cheapest iPhone 13 device Smaller size for one-handed use One of the smallest 5G devices Reasons to Avoid Weaker than rest of iPhone 13 range

The smallest and most affordable of the new iPhone 13 range, the mini is going to stand out to a lot of people. Despite its lower price tag, it holds a lot of the same specs as the rest of the iPhone 13 family.

Inside you'll find Apple's new A15 Bionic chip. That's one of the most powerful chipsets on the market, maybe even the number 1. That means you can play intensive games, have multiple apps running or use draining software like video editing without any issues.

Also like the other iPhone 13 handsets, you're getting Apple's Magsafe technology that it introduced with the iPhone 12, allowing you to charge your phone with a magnetic charger, attach accessories and use other Magsafe tools.

While it does have the weakest display and the smallest battery, in most ways the iPhone 13 mini is simply a condensed version of the iPhone 13...with a lower price tag to match.