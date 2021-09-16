iPhone 13 deals: what to expect from pre-orders

The dust has settled from Apple's big reveal event earlier this week and now, pre-orders are almost here. With all of the major retailers set to go live at around 1pm on Friday, September 17, there isn't long left until you'll be able to get your order in.

The four new devices follow the same set-up as last year - the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These devices are packed with lots of new smarts and impressive features but in a lot of ways, are similar to last year's iPhone 12 range.

For everything we know about the handsets so far, check out our guide to the iPhone 13. For a deeper dive into the pricing of the four new handsets - you're in the right place.

Below we've broken down how much each device will cost you and when you are able to pre-order the iPhone 13 in the UK.

Compare iPhone 13 pricing to last year's iPhone 12 deals

When will iPhone 13 deals be on pre-order?

The big day is almost here. If you've been looking to get in early and pre-order the iPhone 13, the time to note is 1pm on Friday, September 17. This is when all of the UK retailers will be going live with their offers.

After that, the phone will become available to buy a week later on Friday, September 24. This is also when most retailers will dispatch any pre-ordered devices making them the first devices to get to people.

How much will the iPhone 13 cost unlocked?

Apple has officially announced the pricing of the four new devices, along with some price reductions on its existing handsets. The iPhone 13 range sits at a similar price to the iPhone 12 making it surprisingly affordable.

As for the older devices, the iPhone 12, 11 and SE all took price cuts, now making the older generations more affordable than ever!

iPhone 13 mini: £679

iPhone 13: £779

iPhone 13 Pro: £949

iPhone 13 Pro Max: £1049

iPhone 13 phone contract predictions

If you know that you would much rather spread your costs, then SIM-free won't be right for you; instead a contract will be the better way to go with your new smartphone.

Luckily, Apple tends to pull in just about every single retailer and network under the sun, giving you an expensive amount of choice if you would like to get an iPhone 13 contract.

We would expect to see the best pricing on this latest launch on one of the four main networks, most likely from Three or Vodafone. As a likely expensive handset, you will be paying a lot each month (unless you pour a lot into the upfront cost).

However, what we do tend to see on pricey contracts is a big data plan. Expect to receive at least 50GB on most iPhone 13 deals on contract.

iPhone 13 | Three | £35 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

We would expect the iPhone 13 to cost in the £40+ a month range when it first comes out. These prices will likely appear most over Three, O2 or Vodafone, with EE carrying slightly higher costs. At these kind of price points, we would expect a high data cap, possibly securing you 100GB from most retailers.



Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,115

Should you buy the iPhone 13 during pre-orders?

When the iPhone 13 launches, it is likely to fall straight into a pre-order stage. If you buy during this stage, you'll get delivery on the day the phone becomes available to buy.

Unlike some other phone brands like Samsung or Google, Apple doesn't offer many incentives for pre-ordering. Because of this, the decision should be entirely based around if you want early access.

If you want to get the phone straight away, pre-ordering will be a great choice. On top of that, to compete with the onslaught of deals, many retailers will offer their own gifts and incentives for pre-ordering.