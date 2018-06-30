The best Honor 8 deals in July 2018

Huawei is a Chinese brand that has been growing in stature in the smartphone world, and it has culminated with 2016's launch of the excellent Honor 8. It's a smartphone that offers a smart design with plenty of features without demanding a high price tag.

With the Honor 8 you get a trendy smartphone that excels at taking selfies thanks to a front-facing camera. Sure, it doesn't have cutting-edge features such as waterproofing and extremely powerful components to play VR, but Huawei has shown with previous releases that it is adept at creating excellent mid-range and budget smartphones. The Honor 9 has now superseded it, and while it improves a lot on what makes the Honor 8 so great, it doesn't mean you should discount last year's model. The Honor 8 remains an excellent phone, one that has redefined what we should expect from mid-range handsets.



It has a SIM-free RRP of £369 in the UK with 32GB of storage. Compare that to the price tags attached to flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X, and you can quickly see why the Honor 8 is such an appealing phone.

And there are better prices than those to be had. If you're looking to get your hands on the excellent Honor 8, TechRadar will help you source the best deal possible. Our price comparison tool takes in prices from all the biggest retailers and resellers so that you can be assured the cheapest price to team up with a bargain SIM only deal.

Honor 8 review

A great mid-range phone with brilliant specs

Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 153g | OS: Android 6 Marshmallow | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Alluring reflective glass design

Neat fingerprint sensor gestures

Bump-free dual camera design

Illogical software choices

No OIS on the camera

If you're looking for an affordable mid-range smartphone that performs well and looks stylish, then the Honor 8 is definitely worth your consideration. With an awesome, light-refracting glass design and high-end specs, you'll be pleasantly surprised with the quality of phone you get with the Honor 8.

It also has some innovative features, such as gesture shortcuts, dual-rear camera and an IR blaster, which allows the Honor 8 to double as a remote control for your TV.

