The best Cyber Monday deals 2019 in the UK

Cyber Monday 2019 has officially kicked off in the UK, with Cyber Monday deals coming from all the major retailers thick and fast. Wallets at the ready: here are our picks of the best Cyber Monday sales offers so far.

If you've been paying attention to the weekend's sales bonanza, you might notice that some of Friday's deals have now simply been rebranded as Cyber Monday discounts. That's not so bad, considering just how good some of those offers were, but rest assured – and we're working hard on bringing you brand new offers as soon as they surface, too. And you'll find plenty below already.

In the UK, Cyber Monday is the best time to look for site-wide discounts; last year, you could save 20% on homeware and furniture at Argos with special sale codes.

Expect more of the same this year, and don't forget that fashion, homeware, and small appliance sites like Asos, Very, and Wayfair will likely put on their own site-wide or brand-specific discounts. It's also well worth checking out the likes of eBay and Etsy – sales have truly spread to one and all.

Some breakthrough deals are starting to appear already. How about a PS4 with Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 for just £229.99 at Amazon? Or a pair of our favourite budget true wireless headphones, the Lypertek Tevi, for just £69? Nice!

Cyber Monday deals from around the web:

Today's best Cyber Monday deals

Our team of deal experts are constantly searching all retailers for the very best Cyber Monday deals, and you can find them all below.

PS4 500GB with Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2: £229.99 at Amazon

A PlayStation 4 with five of the best games ever made, for this incredibly low price? That right there is a steal, because these games will take up all your free time for the next hundred years.



View Deal

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless Earbuds: £99 £69 at Amazon

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, the Lypertek Tevi tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget true wireless earbuds. Now with £30 off, they're even more of a bargain than they were before. View Deal

Philips Ambilight 75-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,499 £899 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 75-inch display from Philips has seen a whopping £600 price cut for Cyber Monday at Currys. With 4K resolution, broad HDR support, Ambilight, and FreeView Play, this is a brilliant buy.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB: £2,399.99 £2,179 at BT

Save a huge £220 off the brilliant 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro. This is the base model which comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is a great deal for such a recent laptop.

View Deal

GoPro HERO7 White: £149.99 £129.99 at Argos

The HERO7 White was already extremely affordable for a GoPro with a touchscreen, and Argos has knocked a further £20 off for good measure. It's a great entry-level action camera, able to record 1080p at 60fps, and it's built like a tank. Provided you don't need 4K, it's a real winner.



Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £128.97 at Laptops Direct

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale at Laptops Direct for £129. This same offer has already sold out at Amazon and the BT store, so we don't expect stock to last long here either. The earbuds include a charging case that provides hours and hours of playback or talk time from a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging Case: £199 £159.97 at Laptops Direct

Get the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for just £159.97, because nobody likes fumbling for a cable at night. It's so much easier to place your device on a wireless charging pad - and saving £40 in the process is always welcome.

View Deal

PS4 Pro and Death Stranding Bundle: £299 at Currys

You can pick up a PS4 Pro with the newly released Death Stranding for just £299 Currys. It's a bargain for those looking to pick up Kojima's brand new title.

View Deal

Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 and Lego Speed Bundle: £440 £299 at John Lewis

This great value bundle includes Forza Horizon 4, plus the Lego Speed Champions add-on, which lets you race through a brick-built Britain and make your own custom garage for your Speed Champions car collection.

View Deal

Xbox One S and Three Game Bundle + Now TV: £199 £129 at GAME

We doubt anyone will beat this Xbox One S deal, so act quickly to grab it while you can. It includes the Xbox One S 1TB all-digital console, plus full game downloads of Minecraft and Sea of Thieves with some Fortnite DLC to boot. You're also getting a two-month Entertainment pass with NowTV. For an extra £20 you can add three months of Game Pass Ultimate to your bundle.

View Deal

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £34.85 at ShopTo

Save 36% on 12 months of PlayStation Plus with this fantastic Cyber Monday deal. PS Plus gets you online, allowing you to play with friends and rivals, while also providing you with free games every month – this price has fluctuated, at one point dropping to £29.85.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £34.99 £22 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it's now much cheaper and at £22 it's an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime Bundle: £189 £119 at Argos

Argos has seriously outdone itself here: this bundle give you both the Ring doorbell and indoor Chime to pair with it for the same price as the doorbell alone at Amazon. The Chime lets you get Ring notifications anywhere in your home, so you never miss a caller. A brilliant package this Cyber Monday.

View Deal

Save 20% off magazine subscriptions

Use voucher code EVERYTHING20 to get a huge discount on a range of gaming, tech, music, lifestyle, home living and many more magazine subscriptions. Top tech magazine, T3, has an additional 38% off on top of the 20% discount today too!

View Deal

ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67 a month & 3 months FREE

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. Don't let the $$$ signs put you off - this is available everywhere.

View Deal

Lego City Fire Downtown Fire Brigade Building Set: £90 £55 at Argos

There's a £35 saving on this set, which contains seven minifigures and a large fire ladder truck with a working light and sound brick. A great classic Lego set for kids and kids at heart.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Need a way to make your TV smart? The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the perfect way to do so, and there's a significant discount for Cyber Monday - it's down to half price.

View Deal

Bose SoundTouch 300: £599 £359 at Hughes

The SoundTouch 300 is a beautifully made, precise sounding soundbar, with a wide, articulate sonic presentation. With 4K passthrough and multiroom compatibility, it's a great choice for any cinephile – and with £160 off, it's a steal.

View Deal

Google Home Mini: £49 £19 at Very

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini - small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. It's currently reduced by £20 across a number of retailers, but Very has the most colour options to pick from. If you prefer, you can also pick it up from Currys and John Lewis.

View Deal

Google Home with Google Assistant (White): £89 £49 at Currys

There's a great saving to be had on this voice-controlled Google Home smart speaker. It can handle all sorts of things from researching answers to questions, reminding you of appointments, getting you the latest news or even keeping the kids amused with some jokes.

View Deal

Epson EB-1780W Portable Projector: £885.40 £539 at Amazon

This portable projector has been given an outstanding £346 discount, and offers HD resolution, accurate colour, and a fast wireless setup. It's meant for business use, but there's no reason why you couldn't watch films with it, too. View Deal

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush: £299 £89.99 at Amazon

A truly deluxe electric toothbrush at a phenomenal price, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean will make your teeth feel fresh, clean and protected. A real steal at this price.

View Deal

SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

What can we say...Three's done it again. Knocking its prices even further down, it has taken the position of best SIM only deal for the second Cyber Monday in a row. Whether or not something will come along and beat this is yet to be determined but what we do know is, this is the best SIM only deal available right now.

View Deal

AncestryDNA DNA Activation Kit: £79 £49 at Amazon

There's a generous £30 off this DNA testing kit for Cyber Monday, making it cheaper than ever to find out your heritage and connect with relatives you didn't realise you had. The kit is great if you're curious about your own background, and makes a great Christmas present too.

View Deal

Amazon devices deals

Amazon's dropped the price of nearly all its own-brand products for Cyber Monday - grab them now while they're still around.

Amazon Echo Dot with clock: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot comes with a clock built into the side for the very first time, and there's already a significant discount considering this smart speaker was only released a few months ago. If you're after the very latest basic speaker from Amazon, this may be the best deal for you. This is now out of stock until January 12, 2020.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £22 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it's now much cheaper and at £22 it's an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Need a way to make your TV smart? The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the perfect way to do so, and there's a significant discount ahead of Cyber Monday. In fact, it's down to half price for now too.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Need to be able to stream to your TV in 4K? This is the Amazon Fire TV Stick you'll want to opt for, and while it's remarkably similar to the device you've read about above this time it comes with the ability to make the most of your 4K TV.View Deal

Amazon Kindle (2019): £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is Amazon's most basic ereader, but with a backlight and a clear screen it has everything you really need and it's currently at a bargain price, netting you a £15 saving.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is arguably the best ereader money can buy considering its price on an average day, but now it's even cheaper this is a great option for your reading habits. This Cyber Monday deal matches the same price we've seen in the past for the Kindle Paperwhite from 2018, but it's still a remarkably good deal.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019): £229.99 £179.99 at Amazon

With its brilliant screen and loads of features, the Kindle Oasis is a premium device for serious readers, but right now you don't have to pay such a premium price, thanks to this hefty £50 discount.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition is essentially a Kindle with a colourful kid-friendly cover and bundled access to numerous kid-friendly books, so there's everything a young reader needs, now at a great price.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Want a tablet, but just need something that is basic and affordable? Amazon's Fire 7 range is incredibly cheap during the Cyber Monday sales period, and while the specs aren't impressive it offers a strong experience considering the price.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018): £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is a super-cheap tablet that's small enough to take everywhere and an ideal way to consume Amazon content. At its current deal price it's basically an impulse purchase.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019): £149.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest big tablet is the perfect sofa companion, especially if you're an Amazon Prime customer, and right now it's a total steal at £55 / 37% less than normal.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Are your children (or perhaps some others that you know) looking for their very own tablet? The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is a strong choice considering its durable case and child friendly software that comes on board. It's over 40% cheaper for Cyber Monday as well.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: £129.99 £84.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a colorful, durable tablet designed to keep your child entertained and educated, and at £84.99 it also now has a kid-friendly price.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: £199.99 £134.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition might look like a toy, but this 10.1-inch tablet is ideal for kids, thanks to parental controls, a built-in stand, and all sorts of kid-friendly content, and right now it's 33% off. Be warned that due to low stock this isn't available until February 2020.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: £179 £119 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 shows you who's at your door, even when you're not in, improving both your security and convenience and right now it's available at a big £60 discount.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: £229 £149 at Amazon

With its 1080p screen, night vision and Alexa support, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the ultimate in smart doorbells, and while it's usually expensive you can currently get it for a great price.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5: £308.99 £149 at Amazon

This bundle combines a great smart doorbell with a compact smart display that you can use to see who's ringing, as well as doing many other things, and currently it's less than half price.View Deal

Ring Door View Cam: £179 £119 at Amazon

With its simple drill-free installation and battery-powered operation, the Ring Door View Cam is ideal for renters, while still offering most of the features of other smart doorbells, and right now you can get a 34% saving.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is the best way to be able to interact with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in a speaker that allows for a screen to show you certain elements. It means it can show you the weather, your calendar or even the news without you having to ask any questions, and now it's almost 40% off.View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Want to get Amazon Alexa in all areas of your home? For those places where you don't have space for a smart speaker, you may find the Echo Flex does the job. It plugs into the wall, so you can even have Alexa answer your queries as you're walking down your corridor or in smaller rooms in your home.View Deal

Headphones deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £128.97 at Laptops Direct

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale at Laptops Direct for £129. This same offer has already sold out at Amazon and the BT store, so we don't expect stock to last long here either. The earbuds include a charging case that provides hours and hours of playback or talk time from a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging Case: £199 £159.97 at Laptops Direct

Get the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for just £159.97, because nobody likes fumbling for a cable at night. It's so much easier to place your device on a wireless charging pad - and saving £40 in the process is always welcome.

View Deal

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless Earbuds: £99 £69 at Amazon

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, the Lypertek Tevi tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget true wireless earbuds. Now with £30 off, they're even more of a bargain than they were before. View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones: £98.49 £79 at Amazon

These headphones may be cheap, but they don't sound like bargain basement cans – and with £20 off, they're a steal this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: £169.95 £95 at Amazon

With £70 off, these Beats headphones are ideal for anyone who wants to boost their workout without breaking the bank. Coming in a range of cool colours, you can also grab this deal from Very and Currys.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: £230 £128 at Amazon

Looking for some decent noise-cancelling headphones but don't want to spend the world? This great deal from Amazon sees £100 knocked off the price of these Sony wireless headphones – it's not the absolute lowest price we've seen this year, but it's the lowest you'll find right now.

View Deal

Beats PowerBeats Pro: £219.95 £189 at Amazon

The PowerBeats Pro true wireless earbuds are a great pair of workout buds from the Apple-owned audio brand, and they're currently reduced by £30 in a rare discount. View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX5 on-ear wireless headphones: £269 £219 at Richer Sounds

Get immersive sound without the bulk, with these stylish on-ear cans from B&W. Though new for 2019, they've already seen a helpful £50 price cut for Cyber Monday. Deal runs until December 6View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £229 at Amazon

These are simply excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for £229 - an £101 saving on the £330 RRP. They're our favourite headphones at the moment, and they're going to be many people's best Christmas gift this year.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II: £299 £229 at Amazon

These high-quality headphones are renowned for their excellent audio and class-leading noise cancellation at a mid-range price tag usually reserved for less feature-packed headsets. Plus, this price reduction here is the lowest these cans have ever been so now is a great time to take the plunge.

View Deal

RHA TrueConnect true wireless earbuds: £149.95 £99 at John Lewis

These true wireless buds boast a rich and balanced sound, excellent build quality, and a decent battery life – and they're now over £50 cheaper with that John Lewis three year guarantee included. View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £150 £99.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with just over £50 off, they're a bargain. View Deal

JLab Audio Air Executive true wireless earbuds: £69.99 £49.99 at John Lewis

These AirPod-style true wireless earbuds are reduced by £20, making them fantastic value for money. With a secure fit and decent battery life, they're a good option for anyone wanting to dip their toes into truly wireless listening. View Deal

Anker Soundcore Spirit X Sports Bluetooth Earphones: £29.99 £20.99 at Amazon Grab a deal that's working as hard as you workout, with a huge 30% off these quality Anker wireless Bluetooth 5 earphones. Super-secure ear plugs with over-ear hooks, integrated 12-hour battery pack that powers the crystal-clear 10mm audio drivers.View Deal

iPad and tablet deals

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB: £349 £298 at Amazon

This is Apple's new entry-level iPad for 2019, so it was anything but guaranteed that it'd be discounted in Cyber Monday sales. You can save £50 off the Wi-Fi version making it the cheapest new iPad in the land.

View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 128GB: £449 £399 at Amazon

If you want a new cheap iPad, picking this unit up from Amazon may be the way to go, as it's part of Apple's newest entry-level iPad range. This Cyber Monday you can get the version with 128GB, enough for most people, down nearly as low as the iPad 9.7 release price.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: £919 £869 at Currys

If you're looking for more storage space, you might want to consider this iPad Cyber Monday deal from Currys. You'll be able to store a good few high-performance apps as well as a fair number of HD downloads with 256GB.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018): £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is a super-cheap tablet that's small enough to take everywhere and an ideal way to consume Amazon content. At its current deal price it's basically an impulse purchase.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: £199.99 £134.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition might look like a toy, but this 10.1-inch tablet is ideal for kids, thanks to parental controls, a built-in stand, and all sorts of kid-friendly content, and right now it's 33% off. You can still grab this price, but the device itself won't be in stock to ship until February.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1: at John Lewis | 32GB | Wi-Fi | £189 £149

This is the most affordable Samsung tablet from 2019, so if you want a cheap slate without breaking the bank, it's the way to go. This is a new low price for the Galaxy Tab A too, and it's not cheaper anywhere else, so bundled with John Lewis' two-year guarantee it's a steal here.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: at John Lewis | 64GB | Wi-Fi | £379 £329

The Galaxy Tab S5e was a bit of a strange tablet from Samsung, sitting somewhere between its Tab S and Tab A ranges, but this is certainly a more capable device than just any other Android slate. So if you need a decent tablet with ample storage space and processing power, look no further.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit: £59.99 £25.99 at Amazon

This is arguably the best Labo kit to pick up as it includes a variety of creating such as a fishing rod and piano. For under £25, you're getting several games in one.View Deal

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit: £69.99 £37.97 at Amazon

This Labo kit from Nintendo would usually be more than twice this price, so if you've been contemplating picking one up then there probably won't be a better time. View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Free Labo kit: £279.99 at Argos

This interactive Nintendo Switch bundle lets you add a Nintendo Labo kit to your deal for free. These kits are something a little different and involve physically building interactive toys out of the materials provided. Also available with the grey controllers instead.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Lego Jurassic World | carry case | Free Labo kit: £299.99 at Argos

Like the deal above, but with some great extras for just £20 more. Lego Jurassic World is a fun and family-friendly title and the carry case for the Switch will keep it protected when not in use and away from the TV docking station. Also available with the grey controllers.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite console: £199 £179 at Currys

Want the cheapest Switch console you can? That's the Switch Lite. It's handheld only, meaning you can't rig it up to a TV – and the £20 saving here isn't a huge amount, but it's still the cheapest we've seen it, and it should make that purchase a bit easier to swallow.View Deal

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition: Nintendo Switch | £44.99 £34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen The Witcher 3 on Switch so far. You may only be saving £7 but, for a newly ported title that includes all DLC, it's a good deal. You can still get this price, but this game won't ship until December 9th. View Deal

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos this Cyber Monday. The games on offer include Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Rayman Legends, Hello Neighbor and many more.

View Deal

Pokémon Shield | Nintendo Switch: £36.99 at Amazon

Pokémon Shield was released just two weeks ago and normally sells for over £40, so this is a rare and great saving on the newest Pokémon game for Nintendo Switch – but act fast, as a similar deal sold out quickly at Currys.View Deal

Pokémon Sword | Nintendo Switch | £39.99 at eBay

This is currently the lowest price for Pokemon Sword in the UK. Picking this brand new game up for £40 is a pretty great deal but act fast, the Pokémon games aren't staying in stock long this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Shield: £240 £220.98 at Amazon

Pokemon Shield is available with a Switch Lite, and we don't see this being beaten this year. If you don't fancy the yellow console, then the same deal is running on the grey edition as well.

View Deal

PS4 deals

PS4 500GB with Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2: £229.99 at Amazon

A PlayStation 4 with five of the best games ever made, for this incredibly low price? That right there is a steal, because these games will take up all your free time for the next hundred years.



View Deal

PS4 500GB with Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered: £199 at Amazon

This is an impressively low price for a decent PS4 and three of the most popular Sony exclusives of all time. The bundle is exclusive to Amazon, but has also seen a £70 price drop for Cyber Monday.



View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £50 off this bundle, which means you're essentially getting the newly released FIFA20 for free. You get the console with a Jet Black color scheme and a matching controller, the game on Blu-ray, FIFA Ultimate Team Bonus Content, and a free 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus.

View Deal

PS4 500GB with Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered and DualShock 4 controller: £219.99 at Amazon

Instead of picking up Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V, you can pick up a DualShock 4 controller for your system. None of the included games support multiplayer, but if you think you'll eventually need two controllers for other titles, this is a good deal.

View Deal

PS4 500GB Console with Death Stranding and Marvel's Spider-Man | £199.99 at Very

This is arguably the best PS4 500GB bundle offer we'll see all Black Friday. Not only do you get the console but you also get two Sony exclusives - all for less than £200.

View Deal

PlayStation VR Mega Starter Bundle | £179.99 at Argos

Save £80 at Argos on this PSVR starter bundle which sees you getting a PSVR headset, PlayStation 4 Camera and a copy of VR Worlds.View Deal

PlayStation VR | 5x games | £209 at Game

Players in the UK can pick up the same bundle with all the glorious games included for just £209 thanks to Game. You're also getting a two-month Now TV Entertainment pass to keep your regular reality just as exciting as the virtual one.

View Deal

PS4 Pro Death Stranding Bundle | Limited Edition | £329.99 at Game

This limited edition bundle from Game includes the Death Stranding PS4 Pro and controller alongside the game itself, all for just £329. View Deal

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £34.85 at ShopTo

Save 40% on 12 months of PlayStation Plus with this fantastic Cyber Monday deal. PS Plus gets you online, allowing you to play with friends and rivals, while also providing you with free games every month – and it's not been this cheap in a long time.

View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12 month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Cyber Monday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. You can save more than £10 on 12 months, meaning you won't have to worry about it again for a whole year. The price is unlikely to get cheaper. PS Plus stacks too, remember, so it'll add the time on to your current membership.View Deal

PS4 Pro and Death Stranding Bundle: £349 £299 at Currys

You can pick up a PS4 Pro with the newly released Death Stranding for just £299 from Currys. It's a bargain for those looking to pick up Kojima's brand new title. View Deal

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30. The games on offer include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more. This deal was originally set to end on October 18, but still appears to be available.

View Deal

Anthem: £29.99 £4.97 at Currys

BioWare's Anthem was far from the year's best game, but now it's less than a pint to have it delivered to your house. That's well worth it for a couple of hours of Iron Man-esque stompy robot shooting. View Deal

DualShock 4 - various colours | £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

There's not many DualShock 4 deals in the UK, but this one is by far the best. Not only is the DualShock 4 in a variety of colours available for the cheapest price at Currys, but you also get six months of Spotify thrown in as well!

View Deal

Days Gone with Limited Edition SteelBook | PS4 | £47.99 £32.99 at Amazon

There's £15 off this limited edition Days Gone SteelBook at Amazon, meaning you can pick up a fancier version of the Sony exclusive for just over £30.View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | PS4 | £46.99 £38.99 at Very

The latest Call of Duty is the lowest price we've seen so far at Very - with £8 off. That means you can pick up one of the year's best FPS' for under £40.View Deal

Need For Speed Heat | PS4 | £48 £37.99 at Amazon

NFS Heat has only been out a month, so grabbing the title for under £40 is a great deal - saving you a tenner. That's before taking into account that it's the best we've seen the series to date.View Deal

FIFA 20 | PS4 | £47.99 £37.99 at Amazon

EA's latest instalment of its hit soccer game has only been out a couple of months but you can already save yourself £10. As we said in our review, FIFA 20 is "an enticing entry point for first-timers and rule breakers who like a little fun to go with their soccer."View Deal

Phones deals

iPhone XR 64GB: £629 now £549 at Argos

The iPhone XR is only a year old, and iPhones rarely see sizable discounts, so an £80 saving on the 64GB model is a great Cyber Monday deal. It runs the latest iOS 13 software, packs Face ID and gives you access to Animoji.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4: £669 £599 at John Lewis

It's rare to see such a new phone get discounted, but Google has wiped £70 off the price of the Pixel 4 just weeks after it became available to pick up. At this new low price, the phone is somewhat of a steal, contending with mid-range handsets, plus you're getting a two year guarantee when you buy at John Lewis. Also available for £599 at Argos | at Amazon | at Currys

View Deal

Google Pixel 3a: £399 £329 at Currys

Google's affordable smartphone made a splash when it debuted, and it's pretty cheap now with this deal wiping £70 off the cost. Only having to pay £329 for one of the best budget camera phones in the world seems like a steal, so you better act fast to grab it for yourself. Also available for £329 at Carphone Warehouse



View Deal

OnePlus 7 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | 256GB | £699 £575

This OnePlus 7 Pro deal hasn't been beaten, at the time of writing, although you can get the phone for the same price elsewhere. However unlike other retailers John Lewis is offering a free pair of OnePlus Bullets wireless headphones with the phone, plus you get the two-year guarantee, so if you want this new OnePlus phone it's worth picking it up at John Lewis.View Deal

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £459

As of writing, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom sits at eighth spot on our list of the best phones available right now; its novel pop-up section, fantastic cameras and beautiful screen make it a great phone. For a whopping third off, this is probably the cheapest a phone from that list will get all year. Note: for the black version onlyView Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL: £829 £759 at Currys

If you want Google's newest smartphone, this is the device we'd recommend, with a big screen and a battery that'll easily see you through the day. £70 off makes it a tempting buy, especially because Cyber Monday deals on the device will likely be rare. Also available for £759 at Argos | at Carphone Warehouse

View Deal

Google Pixel 3a XL: £469 £399 at Currys

If you prefer bigger phones, the Pixel 3a's bigger sibling, the 3a XL, is also £70 off, bringing the price under £400 for the first time. This has got all the cool features of the 3a, plus a bigger battery and screen, great for if you need a long-lasting phone. Also available for £399 at Argos | at Carphone Warehouse

View Deal

Moto G7 Plus: at Currys | 64GB | SIM-free | £269.99 £199.99

The Moto G7 phones are always champion budget devices, and the G7 Plus is the most accomplished of its family, with relatively good screen quality, a decent processor, and enough storage for all your needs.View Deal

Nokia 9 PureView: at Argos | SIM-free | 128GB | £449.95 £349.95

The Nokia 9 PureView has not three, not four but a whopping five rear cameras, three of which are monochromatic and two which are RGB, and when you press the shutter button the device takes a picture with each and combines them.

View Deal

Sony Xperia 10: at Argos | SIM-free | 64GB | £259.95 £199.95

In 2019 Sony starting releasing its phones in the novel 21:9 aspect ratio, in order to make them great devices to watch films on. This is the cheapest of its devices, now reduced even further, and while it's not perfect, it's pretty cheap for a mobile movie machine.

View Deal

Huawei P30: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | £699.99 £489.98

One of the best phones of the year? For photography, at the very least! The Huawei P30 has great photography smarts, as well as a beautiful design and snappy functionality, and this could genuinely be one of the best discounts we see in any phone this Cyber Monday.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A80: at John Lewis | SIM-free | 128GB | £579 £479

Another case of John Lewis matching, but not beating, the price of its competitors; again though, John Lewis does throw in that two-year guarantee. The Galaxy A80 has no front-facing camera; instead it has a pop-up section that spins around the rear cameras when you want to take a selfie, which is sure to make you the centre of selfie attention.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A70: at John Lewis | SIM-free | 128GB | £369.95 £329.95

One of Samsung's best budget smartphones has seen a minor price cut in the John Lewis Cyber Monday sales, matching similar discounts at Amazon and Argos. Again the guarantee is two years, which is plenty of time to enjoy your new phone.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A10 from Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £139 £119

This phone has a massive 3400mAh battery, a 6.2-inch LCD screen, a front and back camera, it even has a surprisingly powerful processor. For this price, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better. You can still grab this phone at £119, but it won't ship until December 11.

View Deal

Phone contract deals

iPhone 11: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £95 £65 upfront with code TRBF30 | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

If you want cheap monthly bills on the iPhone 11, this could well be the best offer out there. After you apply the code TRBF30 you will be able to cut the price down to just £65. That paired with the monthly costs of £36 makes this one of the best iPhone 11 deals around - you even get 75GB of data!

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is an expensive phone, there's no getting around that! But with this offer from Fonehouse, you can cut those bills quite drastically down. This offer only ends up charging £46 a month and absolutely nothing upfront. For that price you get a massive amount of data.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4: at Affordable Mobiles| EE | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

While this isn't technically a Cyber Monday phone deal, it is one of the best prices we've seen on the Google Pixel 4 since it was launched. There's nothing to pay upfront, the monthly bills are excellent, there's a load of data on offer and most importantly, it's on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

What more can we say about this offer other than...its excellent. Not only is it one of the cheapest S10e deals around but it also manages to pack in an absolutely whopping 100GB of data, we would struggle to come up with an issue here.View Deal

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

What can we say...Three's done it again. Knocking its prices even further down, it has taken the position of best SIM only deal for the second Cyber Monday in a row. Whether or not something will come along and beat this is yet to be determined but what we do know is, this is the best SIM only deal available right now.View Deal

Mega SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £17 per month

Smarty has had a November to remember, getting there ahead of many of its competitors to start dropping discounts and promotions left, right and centre. This one is probably the best of the lot so far if you're somebody who relies on a huge data cap for your Netflix binging, Spotify streaming and podcast downloading when away from home. Don't need all that data? Smarty has some great prices on lower amounts, too.

View Deal

iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 2.25GB data | 250 minutes | Unlimited texts | £5 per month

Honestly, we probably should have seen this coming. iD has rolled out this trusty tariff for the last two Cyber Monday's running and done very well by it. It's brilliant value and you can revel in monthly bills of a mere fiver a month. And if you're worried about wasting unused data at the end of each month, you can roll over what's left for the months where you do need that little bit extra.

View Deal

Smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: £279 £189 at Argos

This is the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 3 in the UK. It might be last year's model, but it's still one of the best smart watches around, with GPS, great battery life, a bright, clear screen and fantastic fitness features.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm - black: £309 £229 at John Lewis

After the release of the Apple Watch 5, the Series 3 is now Apple's affordable wearable, and this is the biggest configuration you can get, with the larger size and GPS too.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS, 44mm: £299 at Currys

Apple's Watch 4 has plenty of health-related features, like monitoring your heart rate, and tracking the calories you're burning. Plus, you can make voice calls with it. The battery lasts for up to 18 hours. Currys has matched the discount offered by Amazon on the 44mm strap version of the Apple Watch 4. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3: £130 £79.99 at John Lewis

If you don't need to be able to pay with your wrist, this affordable fitness tracker will be perfect for you. It comes with either a black or blue strap, both of which are discounted, so whether you're monitoring your heart rate, measuring your workouts or just counting your steps, you can do so in style without breaking the bank.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3 | NFC: £150 £99.99 at Amazon

This is a pretty low price for a Fitbit with NFC, so if you want to pop to the shop on the way back from your run, or easily swipe onto the tube or bus without digging out your wallet, this is the device for you. It's also loaded with all the features that make the Charge 3 great.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music £249.99 £179.99 at Argos

Get £70 off this feature-packed smartwatch for a limited time only. With internal storage for 500 songs, plus Spotify support, it lets you enjoy your favourite songs and podcasts without toting your phone around. Throw in GPS, heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, and it's a runner's dream.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch | Bluetooth | 46mm: £299 £199 at Currys

If bigger is better for you, you better opt for the 46mm Galaxy Watch instead of 42mm. It's subject to £100 off thanks to Samsung's Cyber Monday sales, but Currys is one of the only shops selling this bigger size right now.

View Deal

Huawei Watch GT: £199.99 £109.99 at Amazon

After a smartwatch that can last up to two weeks from a single charge and track a variety of fitness stats? The Huawei Watch GT may be perfect for you, and for Cyber Monday the price has dropped to half what you'd normally expect.View Deal

Fitbit Versa | Base Edition: £199.99 £127 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa is a fantastic smartwatch, especially for people who want a device with all the features of a fitness tracker, but then a little bit more on top. This is a new low price for the wearable, and there's no guarantee it'll get any cheaper over Cyber Monday.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa | Special Edition: £219.99 £149.50 at Amazon

Strong savings on this super smartwatch, which combines the fitness features Fitbit is known for with the eye-catching design and great usability. Sure, the Versa has been replaced by the Versa 2 (and the Versa Lite, if you want an affordable variant), but at this low price it's certainly a tempting buy.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR/Ace 2 Bundle: £119.99 £99.99 at Argos

This bundle includes the super sleek Fitbit Inspire HR, which usually sells for around £90, plus the Fitbit Ace 2, which is designed to help kids stay active and is usually priced at roughly £70. This deal is a real bargain, and a great incentive for your family to be more active together.

View Deal

Laptop deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB: £2,399.99 £2,179 at BT

Save a huge £220 off the brilliant 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro. This is the base model which comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is a great deal for such a recent laptop.View Deal

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch | Intel Core i7 | 16GB RAM | 1TB: £2,999 £2,249 at Microsoft

Save a huge £600 off the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 model with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 1TB SSD. This is for people who want the smaller Surface Book 2 for performing powerful tasks, like video editing.View Deal

Surface Book 2 15-inch | Intel Core i7 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD: £2,349 £1,879 at Microsoft

This version of the 15-inch Surface Book 2 model comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 256GB SSD for £470 off. This is the cheapest model of the 15-inch Surface Book 2 at this spec level.View Deal

Surface Book 2 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,149 £2,519 at Microsoft

To get the biggest discount – an incredible £630 – off the Surface Book 2, you need to configure the highest spec model, with an Intel Core i7 processor (and Nvidia GPU), 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This is an incredible deal for a seriously powerful 2-in-1 device.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM: £529 £349 at Currys

Save £180 off this budget laptop. It comes with an Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB RAM, so it's not a bad performer for day-to-day tasks, but 4GB RAM is a bit on the low side. Still, for the price this is a great secondary laptop or a device for students.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £649 £499 at Currys

Now this is more like it. If your budget can stretch to it, paying a bit more for this version of the HP Pavillion 14 will get you a much more powerful device with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD – all for £150 off the usual price.View Deal

HP 15.6in Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB laptop: £499.99 £399.99 at Argos

Argos has cut £100 off this solid everyday laptop for Cyber Monday. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it's a perfect everyday workhorse that'll serve you well for years to come. A sound investment at a great price.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S145-15IWL Intel Core i75, 8GB RAM: £529 £399 at Currys

While there is a cheaper model of the IdeaPad S14 on sale, it only comes with 4GB of RAM, which is a bit too low for most people, so go for this version instead. It ups the RAM to 8GB, has a Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Asus 14 R424FA-EK109R Core i5, 8GB RAM: £749 £519.97 at Laptops Direct

This is a great deal that knocks £230 off the price of a 14-inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This makes it a great all-round laptop that will give you a speedy Windows 10 experience.

View Deal

Lenovo V130-15IKB Core i5, 8GB RAM: £703 £529.97 at Laptops Direct

Save a nice £174 off this good all-rounder from Lenovo that comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, 8GB RAM and Intel Core i5 processor. That CPU is a 7th gen model, so it's showing its age a bit, but does the job for day-to-day tasks. This laptop also comes with a DVD-RW drive - a bit of a rarity these days.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £599 £399 at Currys

Save a huge £200 off this great all-round laptop from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a top laptop for day-to-day use. At this impressively low price, it's also more tempting than ever.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air MD711L/B : £399.50 £311.99 at Amazon Save a massive £87 off the super-light, super-powerful Apple MacBook Air. Made for mobile computing the 11.6-inch aluminium chassis weighs just 1.08kg, sports 128GB SSD and Intel Core i5 1.4GHz processor. This "renewed" Apple laptop comes with a one-year warranty. View Deal

TV deals

Samsung Q90R 55-inch 4K QLED TV: £1,899 £1,499 at Currys

This fantastic Cyber Monday deal sees £400 slashed off Samsung's best QLED TV – it may be the smallest size at 55 inches, but it will still pack a punch in your living room.View Deal

Samsung Q90R 65-inch 4K QLED TV: £2,299 £2,199 at Currys

Looking for something a little bigger? The 65-inch Q90R is currently discounted by £100, and like the other sizes, comes with a 5-year guarantee.

View Deal

Samsung Q90R 75-inch 4K QLED TV: £3,499 £3,299 at Currys

This is the one to get if you really want to impress your friends – the 75-inch Q90R has £200 in the Cyber Monday sales, and boasts a fantastic HDR picture that will make your films look brilliant.

View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K TV: £379 £299 at Currys

Looking for a 4K TV that doesn't take up your entire living room (or empty your bank account?) This 43-inch model from Samsung is a great choice – and with £80 off, it's a bargain in the Currys Cyber Monday sales.View Deal

Samsung UE65RU7020 4K TV: £749 £599 at Currys

The savings keep getting better – this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is currently £150 off the RRP in this brilliant Cyber Monday deal. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, it would almost be rude not to buy a soundbar with that money you've saved.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,199 £749 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 65-inch display from Philips comes with 4K resolution, atmospheric Ambilight, and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 55-inch 4K Smart TV: £899 £549 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs – in all its 55-inch glory.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 75-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,499 £899 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 75-inch display from Philips has seen a whopping £600 price cut for Cyber Monday at Currys. With 4K resolution, broad HDR support, Ambilight, and FreeView Play, this is a brilliant buy.View Deal

Samsung UE75RU7020 4K TV: £1,299 £729 at Currys

This is the best deal of the lot – you can save a whopping £300 on the fantastic 75-inch RU7020 4K TV, bringing the price down to under £1,000. View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K LED TV: £499 £399 at Currys

Looking for a new TV that wont break the bank? This fantastic 4K LED from Samsung is a brilliant choice for anyone who wants the immersion of 4K, without sacrificing space in their living room – and with £100 off, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: £1,799 £1,299 at John Lewis

The biggest saving on a John Lewis TV deal is £500 off a giant 4K Ultra HD Android TV from Sony, one of the biggest TV manufacturers. That's more than 25% off, a great deal for people who want a new high-end TV.

View Deal

Philips 55-Inch 4K Smart TV: £1,099.00 £989 at Currys

If you want to get ahead of the curve for a change, consider picking up this Philips OLED754/12 TV, and bring a nice 55-inch smart TV into your home. View Deal

LG 49UM7000PLA 4K TV: £399 £329 at Currys

A 49-inch LG TV with a nice chunk taken off the price - and discounted by a further £20 late in Cyber Monday. Stream Netflix in 4K, and if you want to drop an extra £10, you can get a Google Nest Mini with this purchase as well. View Deal

Smart speaker deals

Google Home Mini: £49 £19 at Very

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini - small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. It's currently reduced by £20 across a number of retailers, but Very has the most colour options to pick from. If you prefer, you can also pick it up from Currys and John Lewis. View Deal

Google Home with Google Assistant (White): £89 £49 at AO.com

There's a great saving to be had on this voice-controlled Google Home smart speaker. It can handle all sorts of things from researching answers to questions, reminding you of appointments, getting you the latest news or even keeping the kids amused with some jokes.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot isn't the latest or best-sounding in the line of smart speaker products from Amazon, but it's now cheaper than ever. At £22 it's an absolute steal, and it's one of the easiest ways to get your smart home up and running.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 brings you all the smarts of Amazon's Echo speakers and Alexa voice assistant, plus you get a touchscreen, so you can see the information you want as well as hearing it - the weather, your calendar, the news, recipe videos and more. And it's reduced by almost 40% for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Google Home Hub: £129 £59 at John Lewis

We've already seen the Home Hub drop to £49 over Cyber Monday, but that deal has sold out (for now), however there's still this great Cyber Monday deal at John Lewis which saves you £60 on the smart display.

View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant: £79 £39 at AO.com

This smart clock from Lenovo has a built-in Google Assistant so it can run-through your calendar, let you know what the weather’s going to be like for the day and more! View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 | £399 £299 at Amazon UK

Amazon is offering the Bose Home Speaker 500 for under £300 ahead of Cyber Monday. Bose is renowned for its high-quality speakers, and this is a great example. From wall to wall stereo sound from a single speaker to integrated Google Assistant and Alexa, this is a smart speaker with serious audio punch.

View Deal

Bluetooth speaker deals

B&O Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: £99 now £59 at Currys

This portable Bluetooth speaker provides excellent audio quality from its compact form factor. It can give you up to six hours of music playback on one charge, it's waterproof and can act as a speakerphone when connected to a mobile.

View Deal

UE Boom 3 + Power Up charging station: £129 now £99.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis has gone in strong with this offer. You can pick up any of its cracking UE Boom 3 speakers for £99, which is already a great deal, but you're also getting a handy charging dock for free (RRP: £34.99) if you select the bundle option.

View Deal

Marshall Stanmore Voice Bluetooth Speaker: £349 £249 at Amazon

With Alexa built-in, this speaker is super smart, as well as good looking – and with £100 off, it's the whole package. It has a bassy sound profile, making it ideal for parties – just warn your neighbours first.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore Voice Bluetooth Speaker: £349 £249 at Amazon

With Alexa built-in, this speaker is super smart, as well as good looking – and with £100 off, it's the whole package. It has a bassy sound profile, making it ideal for parties – just warn your neighbours first.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker (Black / Brown): £299 £199 at Currys

If you want the black or brown versions of this retro-style speaker, head to Currys, who are also offering six months of Spotify Premium for free when you buy this product.

View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker: £299 £199 at Amazon

Not fussed about built-in voice assistance? Check out the Stanmore II, which is £100 off at Amazon. It's worth noting that this deal only applies to the white model.

View Deal

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker: £392 £329 at Amazon

This amp-style speaker is one of our favorite wireless speakers on the market, and it sounds just as good as it looks – plus, its £63 in Amazon's Black Friday sales. View Deal

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker: £219 £139 at Amazon

It may be the smallest in the Marshall speaker lineup, but it still packs a punch, with a 30 foot wireless range and a warm, rock-ready sound. Now with £80 off, it's a bargain. View Deal

Marshall Acton II Voice Bluetooth Speaker: £270 £149 at Amazon

For just £10 extra, you can get the smarts of Alexa built right in to your Marshall speaker – we think it's well worth it, especially with a £120 discount.View Deal

Marshall Stockwell Bluetooth Speaker: £219.99 £149 at Amazon

Coming in rocking black or industrial grey, this nifty Bluetooth speaker has a battery life of 20 hours, and is now £70 cheaper in Amazon's Black Friday sales. View Deal

Bang & Olusen Beoplay P6 Bluetooth speaker: £350 £190 at Amazon

This powerful Bluetooth speaker is designed to be fully portable, with a chic leather carrying strap and up to 16 hours of playtime from a single charge. It's now at its lowest price ever, with an outstanding £160 price cut. View Deal

Bang & Olusen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker: £159 £115 at Amazon

Compact enough to take anywhere, the B&O Beoplay A1 portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for providing the soundtrack to picnics and barbecues. It's tough and splash-resistant too, with a built-in microphone for calls – and it's now reduced by £44. View Deal

Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker: £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon

The Soundcore Motion+ is a powerful Bluetooth speaker in an unassuming package. It might look fairly ordinary but its use of Anker's audio technology means this is a speaker that will stand up to more expensive and better known names on the market – and it's even cheaper at £69.99.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker: £279.95 £239 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is an excellent-sounding wireless speaker, and its now £40 cheaper at Amazon. Combined with the optional charging base, it's a great speaker to use at home and on the go.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker: £199.95 £149 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is a great choice for those looking for a true 360-degree listening experience. It may bit a little old now, but at under £150, it's a bargain.View Deal

LG SJ2 Soundbar with 2.1 Channel 160W Speaker Set: £99 £79.99 at Amazon

This 2.1 channel soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer to boost the bass of your favourite films, and with Bluetooth connectivity, it can double up as a wireless speaker. Right now, it's just under £20 cheaper in the Cyber Monday sales.

View Deal

Bose SoundTouch 300: £599 £359 at Hughes

The SoundTouch 300 is a beautifully made, precise sounding soundbar, with a wide, articulate sonic presentation. With 4K passthrough and multiroom compatibility, it's a great choice for any cinephile – and with £160 off, it's a steal.

View Deal

Naim Audio Mu-so Qb Wireless Music System: £649 £495 at John Lewis

This is a truly stunning wireless speaker, and if you're looking for audiophile sound quality, the Naim Audio Mu-so Qb is a great choice. Yes, it's pricey, but with this brilliant £154 discount, it's cheaper than ever. View Deal

Appliances deals

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | Black: £399 £284 at Go Electrical

Save a huge £115 on this stand mixer from KitchenAid, which comes with a 4.3-litre mixing bowl, and a direct drive motor with different speed settings. Attachments include a whisk, dough hook, and beaters.View Deal

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | White: £399 £278.99 at Go Electrical

If you prefer the white version of the Classic Stand Mixer you can save even more, with a full 30% off this model. Like the black version above it comes with a 4.3-litre mixing bowl, whisk, dough hook, and beaters.

View Deal

KitchenAid Electric Hand Mixer|Empire Red: £109.99 £84.99 at Argos

Need a mixer that can handle everything from meringue to heavy doughs? This fetching red number comes with nine speed settings and four different attachments, and it's now £22 cheaper in the Cyber Monday sales. Use this code: FURN25

View Deal

KitchenAid Diamond 1.75L Jug Blender: £149.99 £119.99 at Argos

This blender comes with a large 1.75-litre pitcher and stainless steel blades that can cope with everything from copping and mixing to pureeing, liquefying, and even crushing ice – and it's now £30 cheaper in the Argos Cyber Monday sales. Use this code: FURN25

View Deal

Ninja Multi-Serve Blender: £139 £79.99 at Amazon Not only enjoy your own delicious smoothies, enjoy the sweet £59 now off this intelligent touchscreen power blender. Super accurate LCD touch controls, Auto-iQ mode blends for you, powerful 1000 watts motor with a stacked blade design.View Deal

KitchenAid Manual Control 2-slice toaster: £119.99 £94.99 at Argos

This stylish toaster boasts no less than seven settings, and it's now £25.99 cheaper in this Cyber Monday deal. With a defrost/reheat function and bagel function (which warms one side and toasts the other), this is the gadget for all your breakfast requirements.

View Deal

De'Longhi Motivo Espresso Coffee Machine: £99.99 £64.99 at Argos

De'Longhi is known for its premium coffee makers, and this deal undercuts Amazon's current price by £10. The ECC221BLK is suitable for both ground beans and pods (a rare feature), can brew and dispense two cups at once, and includes a milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos. Its parts are dishwasher-safe, too.

View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus bundle: £249.99 £170 at Amazon

Want great-tasting, convenient coffee in a hurry? This ace Nespresso Vertuo Plus capsule coffee machine knocks £80 off the usual asking price, and throws in the Aeroccino milk frother too for barista-level bliss.View Deal

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer: £399 £269 at John Lewis

This is one of the most powerful accomplished stand mixers available, and John Lewis has just knocked £130 off its asking price. If you love baking but rarely find the time for it, you really knead to splash out on this mixer.



View Deal

LG American-Style Fridge Freezer: £1299 £849 at Currys

This fridge is 179cm in height, and comes with a water and ice dispenser, too. You don't have to do any plumbing to get that part working, either: it comes with a 3.5 litre tank you just have to refill. The overall capacity across the fridge and freeze is 61 litres, according to the manufacturer. View Deal

Hive Active Heating Thermostat: £179 £109.99 at Amazon

Adding extra intelligence to your home is now very affordable than ever thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday discounts – note that this deal doesn't include professional installation, and doesn't include the hot water management (see below for that).View Deal

All-new Blink XT2: £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon

You don't need to break £100 with this Blink security camera, for indoor or outdoor use. Comes with two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and Alexa compatibility.View Deal

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater: £399 £299 at Currys

Hot for those winter months, then cool for our increasingly boiling British summers, save £100 on this useful seasonal appliance. This comes with an easy-to-use remote control, letting you adjust the power and temperature to your liking. View Deal

Breville Impressions Toaster | Toasts four slices! | £50 £25 at Currys

Live like a king or queen with this half-price toaster, which toasts up to four slices of bread at once, with different controls for two slices at a time. It's basically two toasters combined. View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum: £359 £199 at Amazon

Shark often features in our best cordless vacuums guide, and this flexible vacuum stick is a great alternative to the market-leading Dyson vacuums out there – even if the battery life could be a bit longer.View Deal

Camera deals

Sony RX100 IV: £1,000 £439 at Amazon

For today only, you can get 20% off the superb Sony RX100 IV compact camera. An excellent all-rounder, it combines a one-inch sensor, pop-up electronic viewfinder, and 24-70mm zoom lens. This equals the record for its lowest ever price, making it a great buy. Ends midnight December 2.View Deal

GoPro HERO7 White: £149.99 £129.99 at Argos

The HERO7 White was already extremely affordable for a GoPro with a touchscreen, and Argos has knocked a further £20 off for good measure. It's a great entry-level action camera, able to record 1080p at 60fps, and it's built like a tank. Provided you don't need 4K, it's a real winner.

View Deal

Olympus TG-6: £449.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Grab our top-rated waterproof camera for its lowest-ever price. The rugged TG-6 is waterproof to 15m and can shoot both 12MP stills and 4K video at 30fps. Unusually for a waterproof compact, it also has advanced features like focus stacking and GPS.

View Deal

Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II | shoulder bag + spare battery: £799.99 £599 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a starter kit for some wildlife photography, this is the perfect set. The camera has a 16x optical zoom lens and OLED viewfinder, and the set comes with an easy-to-manage bag and spare batteries, to keep you outdoors for longer.

View Deal

Nikon D7500 | VR lens: £1,180 £982 at John Lewis

This popular DSLR camera comes with a vibration reduction lens, to stop your shaking hands ruining your picture, which improves what was already one of the best cameras available. The device without the VR lens is also reduced, but going without it might prove risky.

View Deal

Sony A7 II | body only: £1,418 £899 at John Lewis

Sony's cameras are some of the most popular around, and now you can buy one of its older devices for cheap (well, not too old, but it's since been replaced by the Mark III). Sure, you'll need to pay a little extra for a lens, but this much cash off is a great start.

View Deal

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR camera with zoom lens: £499 £349 at Currys

As long as you need a zoom lens with your camera, this is a decent deal for a current model of an entry-level DSLR. Capture photos of up to 18 megapixels. View Deal

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera | zoom lens: £829 £699 at Currys

This is a pretty good deal providing you're after a zoom lens with your camera, which is bundled in for the price. Capture photos of up to 24.1 megapixels. View Deal

Sony HDR-CX625 Full HD Compact Camcorder: £358.29 £269 at Amazon Get 25% off this Sony Full HD camcorder, capable of capturing 60fps at 1080p resolutions. Sports 30x optical zoom, 5-axis optical SteadyShot, Wi-Fi control and topped off with 5.1 audio recording!View Deal

Sony FDR-AX33 4K Ultra HD Handycam: £549 £399 at Amazon

Get a massive £150 off this stunning 4K Handycam from the 4K masters at Sony. Delivers 4x the detail of Full HD models, 10x optical zoom, 5.1ch sound recording, dual video recording, 3-inch display and optical SteadyShot.

View Deal

Sony FDR-X3000R Ultra HD 4K Action Cam: £421 £289 at Amazon

Never miss a moment of the action with the tiny Sony 4K action cam. Delivers up to 50 minutes of 4K recording, down to 60m underwater. Includes finger holder, remote view screen and a Cyber Monday £132 discount!

View Deal

Garmin Dash Cam 56: £119.99 £99.99 at Amazon Get this super-smart dashcam with a super-smart £20 off! Has a 2-inch display, 140 degree field of view with 1440p HD video recording to microSD. GPS enabled, auto-records on impact, driver alerts for forward collision and lane departure with voice control.View Deal

Sony SEL35F18 E Mount APS-C 35 mm F1.8 Prime Lens: £328.29 £259.00 at Amazon Save 21% off the price of this official Sony E-Mount Prime lens. It's a classic 35mm fixed focal length for maximum versatility and a bright F18 aperture with full support for your Sony camera's Steadyshot. View Deal

Broadband deals

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24.95 £21.95 per month

If you love to stream, or you live in a busy household this is the perfect package for you. Average download speeds of 67Mb are great (that's the speed we recommend for all 4K TV streaming needs). Not only is this a great value for price but you know it won't go up at all for the next 18 months, either.

View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | FREE Google Nest Hub Max V: £24 per month (£22 for Vodafone customers) odafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now but now has a free speaker/smart assistant/screen worth £219) - this is certainly an attractive broadband option. Or if you want faster download speeds (maybe you may live in a busy household or love 4K streaming) for just an extra £4 a month you could get the Superfast 2 Broadband.

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm | FREE £120 Mastercard

And of course, we can't have a top five Cyber Monday broadband deals list without BT. It may be slightly more expensive than the previous two deals but you do get much faster average download speeds (50Mb). And not to mention the incredibly handy freebie - a pre-paid £120 Mastercard you can spend where you wish.

View Deal

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 17Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £13.99 per month

£13.99 per month is an unheard of price for (technically) fibre broadband. Yes, it only 17Mb average download speeds but you won't find broadband any cheaper than this right now - if you don't believe us check our broadband deals guide.

View Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 270+ channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport 4K | £35 upfront | £79 per month

This is it, the ultimate broadband deal - it's got everything you could ever possibly ask for. Now, due to the price and all it's featrues we understand this isn't ideal for everyone - but you are getting everything with this! Over 270 channels, HD Sky Cinema, 4K BT Sports and Sky Sports in HD and even BT and Sky Sports. Not to mention you're also getting impressively fast fibre broadband with average download speeds of 516Mb.

View Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £21.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 cashback

We bring you one of the most attractive fibre broadband deals on the market right now. You're getting £75 cashback, free activation and free landline calls to Plusnet customers. Not to mention the price of your broadband and line rental will not increase during your contract. Don't forget to submit your claim to get the £75 cashback within the two months of activating your account - otherwise you won't be able to get it.

View Deal

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband + £40 e-gift card | 12 months | 10Mb avg. speed | Weekend and evening calls | FREE upfront | £20 per month

John Lewis is bringing the competition to Cyber Monday with this broadband deal. Unlimited broadband for just £20 a month, line rental and router included along with an evening and weekend call plan. Basically they've included everything in this one great package deal so you won't be hit with pesky activation charges. All of this and a £40 e-gift card? That's a pretty sweet deal.

View Deal

Software deals

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus | £39.99 £14.99 | 63% off

Great news! You can currently score a huge discount off our #1 rated antivirus. It's a special software treat for TechRadar readers. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.View Deal

ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67 a month & 3 months FREE

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. Don't let the $$$ signs put you off - this is available everywhere.

View Deal

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | £1.32 a month (roughly £61 total)

This is among the cheapest VPN deals going - it really is ridiculously cheap! You can connect up to five devices to one account, so your smartphone, TV etc, plus it offers over 2,000 servers and claims super fast speeds. All that for one payment of $79 to cover the next five years.

View Deal

Bluehost web hosting | Basic Plan| From £2.18 a month | 67% saving

A plan that's ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and is only looking at setting up one website with simple features. With this plan you're getting 50GB of bandwith, 100MB per account, 24/7 customer support, and a standard SSL certificate for just £2.18 a month.

View Deal

Hosting web hosting | Single Plan | From £0.80 a month | 90% saving

This plan is ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and is only looking at setting up one website with simple features. The plan offers 100GB of bandwith, 10GB of disk space, 24/7 customer support and a business email account. Fantastic value web hosting.

View Deal

EXCLUSIVE IDrive 3TB plan | $69.50 $3.48 (roughly £2.70) for 1 year | 95% off

95% off in the name of Cyber Monday? Now that's a brilliant cloud storage deal. Less than £3 for a whole 12 months of 3TB storage is ridiculously cheap. Not to mention 3TB should go a very long way in covering your storage needs.

View Deal

Other deals

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush: £299 £89.99 at Amazon

A truly deluxe electric toothbrush at a phenomenal price, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean will make your teeth feel fresh, clean and protected. A real steal at this price.

View Deal

Blink XT2 Camera System: £149 £74.99 at Amazon

Available in Charcoal, this Blink XT2 camera is suitable both indoors and outdoors, with cloud storage and a two-year battery life. Comes with free Echo Dot.View Deal

Blink XT2 Three-Camera System: £309 £194 at Amazon

Bundles with one or two cameras may take a few weeks to ship, but the three-camera bundle – if you want that many – is currently in stock and can ship immediately. Also comes with free Echo Dot.View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam: £138 £89 at Amazon

Ring joins in the bundle fun with this Stick Up Cam + Echo Dot bundle, ensuring you have an Alexa speaker able to interact with your smart home security system.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months | £0.99 at Amazon

UK listeners can also take advantage of this amazing deal - nabbing four whole months of Amazon's 50-million song strong streaming service for under a pound. You don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage, but you do need to be a new Amazon Music Unlimited customer. Offer expires January 6.



View Deal

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps: £49.94 £30.34 a month

Get 39% off a subscription to Adobe's full suite of creative software, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator and many more industry standard apps. You'll also get 100GB cloud storage, plus access to Adobe Fonts and your own site with Adobe Portfolio. Deal ends Friday November 29.

View Deal

Save 20% on Pokémon, Peppa Pig and Little Live Pets at Argos

As part of the Argos Cyber Monday sale, there are huge savings to be had on all three of these popular toy brands. Just add your chosen toys to your shopping trolley and enter the code PEPPA20 at the checkout to get your discount. Offer ends midnight November 30.

View Deal

Selected toys half price at Argos

For a limit time, you can save up to 50% on a wide selection of toys at Argos, from brands including Barbie, Playmobil, Disney and Peppa Pig. There's no voucher code to enter – all discounts are shown already. A great opportunity to get an early start on Christmas shopping.

View Deal

Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Player: £39.99 £29.99 at Argos

This little streaming box is almost identical to the Roku Express above, but with the addition of 4K and HDR support if you have a suitable TV. You get a remote control, but you can also operate the box with the Roku app on your phone (including voice search).

View Deal

Segway-Ninebot ES4: £678.99 £538.99 at Pure Scooters

We reckon the Segway-Ninebot ES4 is the best electric scooter you can buy , with impressive specs and a commuter-friendly price. Its large external battery keeps you scooting for longer, and Segway's experience in two-wheeled engineering shows in its excellent build quality. Pure has knocked £100 off for Cyber Monday, making it even better value. Deal ends at midnight on December 2.



View Deal

Xiaomi M365: £398.99 £298.99 at Pure Scooters

One of the world's most popular electric scooters, the Xiaomi M365 is super light, super compact, and with this Cyber Monday deal, super cheap. It tips the scales at a mere 12.5kg, and can achieve a top speed of 15mph. You're unlikely to find a better scooter under £300 – let alone one with a two-year warranty. Deal ends at midnight on December 2.

View Deal

Cyber Monday Mega Bundle | Sky TV Entertainment + broadband | Sky Q box | Sky Cinema | Sky Kids | On Demand | Netflix | £20 setup fee | £112 £70.50 a month

This is the ultimate bundle, the one that puts all others to shame. Not only do you have over 1,000 movies to pick from but you also get Netflix, Ultimate on Demand and even Sky Kids. This is a perfect deal for a busier household, especially considering you'd be saving £288 in total for the 18 months contract.View Deal

Nextbase 522GW bundle: £219.99 £159.99 at Very.co.uk

Grab the top-rated Nextbase 522GW dash cam with rear camera and you'll also bag yourself a 32GB memory card and a carry case, saving £60 in the process. It will ensure your car is well covered in the event of an accident or incident on the road.

View Deal

Now TV Smart Box with 4K and voice: £49.99 £24.99 at Argos

Now TV is a super flexible way to stream TV and movies, whether you want to stick to free content or try premium channels. There's no need to tie yourself into a long contract, and you can pay on a day-by-day basis if you want. It supports voice search too, so there's no tricky typing.

View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity: £79.99 £49.99 at Currys

This is one of our favorite mice, for gaming and normal use, and it's now at a decently affordable price thanks to Cyber Monday deals. We'd totally recommend it if you use your computer mouse a lot, as it's great for all kinds of uses.

View Deal

Epson EB-1780W Portable Projector: £885.40 £539 at Amazon

This portable projector has been given an outstanding £346 discount, and offers HD resolution, accurate colour, and a fast wireless setup. It's meant for business use, but there's no reason why you couldn't watch films with it, too. View Deal

Epson EB-X41 3LCD Projector: £314.99 £249 at Amazon Super-size your presentations, enjoy explosive gaming fun or make films feel like real life! This extra bright 3,600 lumen projector with Epson 3LCD True Colour technology can handle all environments and comes with £65 off right now.View Deal

Cyber Monday vs Black Friday

How are Cyber Monday and Black Friday different?

As a term, 'Cyber Monday' was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US’ National Retail Federation and Shop.org, in a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005 when the Internet was made of wood and powered by steam.

It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were harping on about Black Friday – although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon, too.

Because of this, it can be hard to discern an actual difference between the two dates; with deals happening all through November, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can feel like one homogenized monster sales event.

However, there are some key benefits to shopping on Cyber Monday as opposed to Black Friday; for one, retailers usually continue to drop the price of their existing Black Friday deals, which means you can snap up some real bargains.

In the UK, we're expecting to see a continuation of Black Friday deals over Cyber Monday, rather than lots of new discounts – that's usually reserved for US retailers.

With site-wide discounts on the cards, you can simply head to your favorite online retailer (tech or otherwise) to browse its wares, without having to sift through lots of individual deals. Plus, if your favorite retailer is on the smaller side, Cyber Monday is when you're likely to see the best deals.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.