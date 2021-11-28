GoPro Cyber Monday deals 2021: all of the best offers available now

The Cyber Monday GoPro deals have just taken the baton from their Black Friday relatives. So if you missed out on picking up a bargain action cam over the weekend, fear not – you have another chance today with the Cyber Monday deals below.

During the Black Friday GoPro deals, the action cam king focused mainly on its latest Hero 10 Black model, initially offering it with free extra batteries, before switching to a discount on its Accessories Bundle. This bundle includes the handy magnetic swivel clip, a spare battery, the Shorty tripod and 32GB SD card, which all costs $349 / £329 (the same as GoPro's special launch price).

This year's sweet spot for value over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, though, is the GoPro Hero 8 Black. Walmart has been offering a Hero 8 Black bundle with three batteries for only $249, which continues to be available during Cyber Monday.

We'll be regularly updating this page as more deals land on Cyber Monday, so make sure to check back for the latest offers. Not sure whether to get a GoPro Subscription as part of GoPro's Cyber Monday sales? We've answered that question further down this page (the short answer: for most people, it's a good idea).

Beyond action cams, there are plenty of other Cyber Monday camera deals out there. But if you do want to buy one of the best GoPro cameras on the market, you'll find all of the latest Cyber Monday deals in our regularly updated round-up below.

Adorama: impressive deals on large GoPro bundles

Amazon: big discounts on older GoPros like the Hero 6 Black

Best Buy: additional member discounts and incentives

B&H Photo: price cuts on GoPro's current range

GoPro: get a great Subscription deal direct from GoPro

Walmart: competitive prices from its pro sellers with fast delivery

The best Cyber Monday GoPro deals (US)

GoPro Hero 8 Black: $349 GoPro Hero 8 Black: $349 $249 at Walmart

Save $100 – This remains the best GoPro deal we've seen over the Cyber Monday weekend. It includes the 4K action cam, plus three batteries and a Dual Battery Charger. The Hero 8 Black is still one of the most powerful action cams around, thanks to its 4K/60p mode and HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization, and offers great value in this bundle.

GoPro Hero 10 Black + accessories bundle: $549 GoPro Hero 10 Black + accessories bundle: $549 $399 at GoPro

Save $150 - GoPro's best Cyber Monday deal is on its latest Hero 10 Black action cam. Buy this accessories bundle with a GoPro Subscription (which we'd recommend, as you can cancel at any time) and you can get it for $399. That matches the Hero 10's launch offer, and the bundle includes a spare battery, useful magnetic swivel clip and a 32GB SD card.

GoPro Hero 10 Black: $499 GoPro Hero 10 Black: $499 $449 at Amazon

Save $50 – Not keen on getting a GoPro Subscription? Amazon has knocked $50 off the Hero 10 Black with no subscription strings attached. The 5K action cam is the best in its class, boasting excellent stabilization and 4K/120p video powers. Thanks to its new GP2 chip, it's also much more versatile and user-friendly than the Hero 9 Black.

GoPro Hero 9 Black with extra battery and 64GB memory card: $431 GoPro Hero 9 Black with extra battery and 64GB memory card: $431 $375 at B&H Photo Video

Save $55 – Another great deal for those who don't want a GoPro Subscription. This discount undercuts GoPro's own price for the Hero 9 Black (without a Subscription) and gives you a free memory card with double the capacity (64GB) that GoPro is offering. The Hero 9 Black is a powerful 5K action cam with the same front screen as its Hero 10 successor.

GoPro Hero 9 Black: $399.99 GoPro Hero 9 Black: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – Looking for a basic Hero 9 Black bundle without any accessories or a GoPro Subscription? Amazon has just cut the price of the standalone Hero 9 Black by 13%, making it great value for those who want a 5K action cam with refined HyperSmooth stabilization and the ability to take 20MP photos and offer 1080p livestreaming.

GoPro Hero 8 Black with Froggi Extreme Sports Set, two extra batteries and a 32GB SD card: $373 GoPro Hero 8 Black with Froggi Extreme Sports Set, two extra batteries and a 32GB SD card: $373 $323 at Adorama

Save $50 – Looking to get a powerful GoPro that's ready for a travel adventure out of the box? This Hero 8 Black bundle offers excellent value, as it includes some of GoPro's most useful accessories – beyond the two extra batteries, you get mounts for your chest, head and wrist, plus a bike handlebar adapter and dozens of other clamps.

Amazon: good non-Subscription deals available on current models

Argos: click and collect or home delivery

GoPro: get a great deal direct from GoPro

Very: have the option of repair insurance with each purchase

Wiggle: get the latest cameras and accessories

The best Cyber Monday GoPro deals (UK)

GoPro Hero 10 Black with extra battery and Dual Battery charger: £479.99 GoPro Hero 10 Black with extra battery and Dual Battery charger: £479.99 £379.98 at GoPro

Save £100 – GoPro's best early Black Friday deal is this Hero 10 Black bundle. The free spare battery and Dual Battery charger are a real bonus – and we think the GoPro Subscription is well worth getting, given you can cancel it at any time. The Hero 10 is currently our number one action cam, thanks to its combo of 5K video recording and the latest HyperSmooth stabilization.

Cyber Monday GoPro Deals: our predictions

We expect the Cyber Monday GoPro deals to come in two main flavors: GoPro's own deals on its latest models, with big Subscription discounts, and price cuts on older, discontinued models at retailers.

GoPro's main Cyber Monday deal is currently its Hero 10 Accessories Bundle, which you can buy for $399 / £379 with a Subscription. While we have seen this deal previously when the Hero 10 launched, it does offer great value – and given you can cancel the Subscription at any time, there's no real downside to taking the Subscription.

It's still not clear whether GoPro has any more Cyber Monday deals up its sleeve, but if you're looking for a budget action cam, your best bet is to look elsewhere at retailer deals. Models like the Hero 7 Black and Hero 7 Silver are no longer in GoPro's lineup, but continue to offer excellent value for those who don't need the latest stabilization or a front-facing screen.

For example, in the UK right now you can pick up the Hero 7 Silver for £199 at Argos, and it's possibly we'll see more clearances or bundle deals on even older models in the Cyber Monday sales.

When will the GoPro Cyber Monday deals start? The GoPro Cyber Monday deals are set to start on November 29 this year, just a few days after Black Friday (which took place on November 26). The best discounts tend to arrive on the day itself, but the Black Friday deals give us a strong indication of what's likely to arrive – and many of the same deals carry over to Cyber Monday. Last year, we saw a good Holiday Bundle on the Hero 8 Black for $399 and a $249 deal on the Hero 7 Black. Those looking for an even more affordable GoPro were also able to snap up a Hero 7 Silver for $199. GoPro itself is likely to restrict offers to its latest models, but there's a chance some retailers might step in and discount some older action cams like the Hero 7 series in both the US and UK.

Tips for buying a GoPro action camera

The sheer number of GoPro action cameras, and their similar names, can make choosing the right one difficult. So we've put together this quick primer on picking the best GoPro for your needs.

In general, GoPro models differ in terms of their features and shooting modes, rather than their ruggedness. Since the Hero 5 Black launched in 2016, all GoPros have been waterproof to 10m without a case – so if that's your main priority, an older model could suit you better than the latest ones, and help save you some money.

Still, occasionally GoPros do make big leaps forward, with the models in between offering more incremental upgrades. In the past few years, we'd say those paradigm-shifting models have been the GoPro Hero 9 Black and Hero 7 Black. This is because the Hero 9 Black (below) brought a new sensor and a front-facing screen, while the Hero 7 Black was the first to deliver GoPro's class-leading HyperSmooth stabilization.

This doesn't necessarily mean those two models are the only ones considering, though. For example, this year's Hero 10 Black is a far more polished version of the Hero 9 Black, thanks to its GP2 processor. If you want the most versatile GoPro ever, we'd say it's worth the premium over the Hero 9 Black if you can afford it. Fundamentals like image quality are, though, very similar on both models.

(Image credit: Future)

If you want a more affordable GoPro, then you'll likely be deciding between the Hero 8 Black and Hero 7 Black. This decision largely comes down how much you prize accessories. The Hero 8 Black was the first GoPro to be compatible with GoPro's 'Mod' add-ons, which include the 'Media Mod' with its built-in microphone, a Display Mod for those who need a front-facing screen, and the Light Mod. If you don't need those, or the Hero 8 Black's handy built-in mounting fingers, then the Hero 7 Black could be a good Cyber Monday buy.

Lastly, there are older GoPro models like the Hero 6 Black and older. These days, we'd generally recommend only getting GoPros from the Hero 7 Black onwards, due to the absence of HyperSmooth stabilization on models before those ones. However, there are a couple of exceptions.

Firstly, Cyber Monday can deliver some great 'holiday bundle' deals on older GoPros, whose range of accessories can help compensate for their older features. Also, while the Hero 7 White and Hero 7 Silver lack HyperSmooth stabilization, the latter can shoot in 4K – so if you're going to be moving over relatively smooth terrain, it could also offer great value during Cyber Monday.

Should I buy a GoPro with a Subscription during Cyber Monday?

Since last year, GoPro has been offering large discounts on its current action cameras when you buy them with a GoPro Subscription. This makes the buying decision a little more complicated – so should you sign up for a Subscription, or are there downsides?

Firstly, those discounts aren't quite as sizable as they may appear, because the price of GoPro's flagships has gone up by 10-15% in the past few years. For example, the GoPro Hero 8 Black originally launched for $399.99 / £379.99, which is the same price as this year's GoPro Hero 10 Black with a Subscription.

Still, leaving that aside, the Subscription offers do offer good value – and we'd certainly recommend signing up for one when buying a GoPro from the 2021 range, for a couple of reasons. The first one is that you can cancel the annual Subscription at any time before it automatically renews after a year.

(Image credit: GoPro)

But the other is that the Subscription brings some very handy features. You can read more about them in our GoPro Subscription guide, but in short you get unlimited cloud storage for all of your footage (in original quality), sizable discounts on GoPro accessories, replacements for damaged cameras (with a small fee), the ability to set up private livestream links, and all of the premium features of the GoPro Quik editing app (which typically costs $9.99 / £9.49 / AU$14.99 per year).

Given those benefits, and the fact that a GoPro Subscription on its own costs $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$69.99 per year, we think it's definitely taking up the Subscription offer if you're thinking of buying a GoPro Hero 10 Black, Hero 9 Black, Hero 8 Black or Max during Black Friday or Cyber Monday this year. Just make sure you set a reminder for the Subscription's auto-renew date, so you can make a decision on whether or not to keep it.

Which GoPros will be discounted outside of bundles on Cyber Monday?

The GoPro Hero 9, 8 and 7 were all discounted last year so if you’re not looking for the added extras of a bundle, you can still pick up a bargain on an action camera. The newest GoPro at the time, the GoPro Hero 9 Black, had a $50/£50 saving, which was matched on its predecessor, the GoPro Hero 8 Black. The GoPro Hero 7 was the oldest model that was on sale last year – a price cut of $80 in the US and falling below £100 for the first time in the UK.

The new GoPro Hero 10 was released in September, which has knocked the GoPro Hero 7 down the pecking order. So we expect those bigger discounts to be on the GoPro Hero 8 instead this year. The new model of action camera is already discounted on the GoPro website and after we saw the GoPro Hero 9 reduced in the GoPro Black Friday deals last year, we could see a price cut on the latest camera in this year’s sales.

Will there be Cyber Monday deals on GoPro accessories?

Those of you that already have a GoPro might want to get your hands on some camera accessories, which you should be able to find a GoPro Black Friday deal on – these aren’t as significant as those on the bundles or cameras though.

Last year, the official GoPro website and Amazon cut the prices of some GoPro mounts, mods and other accessories but the majority of add ons for the cameras are universal to all models so we often see them discounted at different points through the year. That being said, the likes of the GoPro Shorty and the GoPro 3-way Camera Mount were on offer at the end of November last year, if only by a few dollars/pounds.

GoPro bundles were discounted last year and these included accessories such as batteries, SD cards and tripods. So if you’re looking to buy a GoPro and know you will want some accessories too, make sure you look at the different bundles on offer. Both the GoPro website and GoPro Amazon store stock the bundles that often see a healthy discount come Cyber Monday.

3 best GoPros to look out for on Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Future)

1. GoPro Hero 10 Black The most versatile action camera you can buy Specifications Weight: 153g Waterproof: 10m 5.3K video: 30fps 4K video: 120fps 2.7K video: 240fps Stills resolution: 23MP Battery life : 1,720 mAh TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at GoPro UK View at Amazon View at argos.co.uk Reasons to buy + Powerful new processor + Handy 4K/120p mode + Class-leading stabilization Reasons to avoid - Same sensor as Hero 9 Black - Pricier than rivals

GoPro's latest flagship may be an obvious pick, but its new GP2 processor means we think it's worth the premium over the Hero 9 Black. That processor unlocks a load of useful features, including the ability to shoot 4K/120p video and a much smoother user interface. The result is an action camera that's ideal for all-weather vlogging, capturing your adventures in 5K, or a whole host of other situations if you tap into its 'Power Tools', livestreaming and webcam tricks. There are certainly more affordable GoPros than the Hero 10 Black, and older models like the Hero 8 Black are worth considering if video quality isn't paramount – but GoPro's latest flagship is undoubtedly its most polished, versatile action camera so far.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero 10 Black review

(Image credit: Future)

2. GoPro Hero 8 Black Now offers great value as a 4K action cam Specifications Weight: 126g Waterproof: 10m 4K video: Up to 60fps 2.7K: Up to 120fps 1080: up to 240fps Stills resolution: 12MP Battery life: 1-2hrs est TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at GoPro UK Prime View at Amazon Low Stock View at Chain Reaction Cycles Reasons to buy + Supreme image stabilization + New Media Mods add skills Reasons to avoid - Low-light performance needs work - Stills quality beaten by smartphones

If you don't need a front-facing screen or 5K video powers, then the Hero 8 Black is GoPro's sweet spot of features and value right now. Its 4K/60p video matches that of the Hero 9 Black, while its HyperSmooth stabilization is almost identical. It was the first GoPro to be compatible with the company's own 'Mod' accessories, which can turn it into a more powerful vlogging tool, and also has the now-standard built-in mounting fingers. Throw in 1080p live-streaming and basic-but-useful 1080/240p slo-mo options, and you have a fine action camera that now offers good value – particularly if it gets a bonus Black Friday discount.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero 8 Black review

3. GoPro Hero 7 Silver The cheap GoPro to look out for during Black Friday Specifications Weight: 118g Waterproof: 10m 4K video: Up to 30fps 1080: up to 60fps 720: up to 60fps Stills resolution: 10MP Battery life: 1-3hrs est TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Cotswold Outdoor UK View at Sigma Sports Check Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Pleasing 4K video Reasons to avoid - Limited image capture control - Artefacts easily seen in images

It might now be a few years old, but if you're looking for a cheap, rugged GoPro that stills delivers good 4K video quality, we think the GoPro Hero 7 Silver is the one to watch during this year's Black Friday sales. It lacks HyperSmooth stabilization, so if you need an action camera for particularly bumpy situations like mountain biking, we'd look out for Hero 7 Black deals instead. But its stabilization is still fine in smoother situations like road cycling, and it shoots pleasing 4K video. Like all recent GoPros, it's also waterproof down to 10m without a case. If you don't mind the non-removable battery, it's a great choice for beginners.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero7 Silver review

Last year's best GoPro Black Friday deals

We took a look back at last year’s GoPro Black Friday deals to get a feel of what will be on offer this year. The main thing we noticed were the biggest deals being on bundles rather than the standalone cameras. For example, last year there was a $150/£150 saving on the latest camera, the GoPro Hero 9 Black, which came in a premium bundle with accessories and a year GoPro subscription. If you didn’t want to commit to the subscription, there was a $50/£50 saving on the standard Hero 9 bundle, which came with an extra battery and a 64GB memory card.

Price cuts on older models, like the GoPro Hero 5 and GoPro Hero 6, were few and far between - a rarity in these big sales. However, these older models have been discontinued and are no longer available on the GoPro website so it is unlikely there will be too many discounts on them in 2021. Outside of the bundle deals, the GoPro Hero 7 and GoPro Hero 8 were the best value for money. In the US the GoPro Hero 7 White dropped by $80 to $179, and in the UK the same camera dropped to £99 - its lowest price ever.

Black Friday GoPro deals (US)

Image GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Save $100 - The predecessor of the latest camera, the GoPro Hero 8, was available in this bundle with a shorty (extension pole & tripod), head strap, spare battery and 32GB memory card. The GoPro Hero 8 Black usually sells around the $300 mark for the camera itself, so this was a great deal.

Image GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: $499.99 $349.98 at GoPro

Save $150 - The GoPro Hero 9 was launched in September before Black Friday last year, making it the latest camera available. This bundle included the camera, a 32GB SD card, magnetic swivel clip and a 1-year GoPro subscription. The camera itself retails for $449.99, so this was a bargain.

Image GoPro Hero 7 White: $199.99 $119 at Walmart

Save $80.99 - The GoPro Hero 7 is the budget option out of the range of cameras. This model cannot record in 4K like the Black and Silver Hero 7 models do. However, this compact, lightweight camera can still record in HD.

Black Friday GoPro deals (UK)

Image GoPro Hero 7 White: £149.99 £99.99 at Argos

Save £50 - This deal saw the entry level action camera fall to its lowest price ever at the time. The GoPro Hero 7 White can only video in HD, not 4K, but the quality is still good. It’s also fully waterproof without a case.



Image GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle: £379.99 £319.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - The predecessor of the latest camera, the GoPro Hero 8, is still an excellent action camera and it offered even better value in this bundle. You got the camera itself, which shoots in 4K video, and a range of accessories, including a shorty tripod, headstap and spare battery.



Image GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: £479.99 £329.98 at GoPro

Save £150 - This was the best deal we saw on GoPro’s latest camera last year. The 31% saving on the Hero 9 Black bundle included useful accessories, such as a spare battery and floating handgrip, as well as a 1 year GoPro subscription.

More action camera deals

Looking for more bargain action cameras? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

The best Black Friday laptop deals (US)