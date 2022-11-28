Cyber Monday camera deals 2022: final deals with some Black Friday-beating prices

Cyber Monday camera deals are now here for anyone who missed out on the big Black Friday discounts. And whatever your budget, shooting style or favorite brand, there are still some seriously impressive bargains on offer for one more day.

We've rifled through all of the Cyber Monday deals and picked all of the best ones on cameras, lenses and memory cards below. These deals are among the best we've seen this year, with a few of the lens prices even trumping the ones we saw a few days ago.

For example, you can still pick up the Canon EOS R10 with a kit lens for only $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), making it an excellent gift for the fledgling photographer in your life. GoPro's impressive 15% off sitewide sale is also still going until the end of Cyber Monday.

There are still some excellent lens deals around including the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 for just $149 (was $199) at B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab), while Sony fans can pick up the incredible Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN for 964 (was $1,199) at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Head below to find the best Cyber Monday camera deals that are still live – and scroll further down to pick a bargain memory card to go with it, too.

Cyber Monday camera deals

GoPro Hero 8 Black: was $299 now $229 at Target

This equals the lowest-ever price for the Hero 8 Black, making this a great deal on what's still an excellent action camera. It's no longer part of GoPro's official lineup, but if all you need is a 4K/60p action cam with HyperSmooth stabilization and integrated mounting fingers, the Hero 8 Black is a fine choice.

GoPro Hero 9 Black with GoPro Subscription: was $299.98 now $262.48 at GoPro

A record-low price for the Hero 9 Black, which is now the value sweet spot for GoPros. It's still one of the best action cams around, thanks to its 5K video quality, handy front display for vloggers and some 'Power Tools' tricks that really boost its versatility beyond action sports.

GoPro Hero 9 Black (no Subscription): was $349.99 now $297.49

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini with GoPro Subscription: was $299.98 now $262.48 at GoPro

Wow, we did not expect to see the brand-new Hero 11 Black Mini get a Black Friday discount so soon, but now is definitely the time to pick one up. Despite being smaller and lighter than its Hero 11 Black brother, this little action cam has the same sensor and image quality. If you don't mind its lack of screen or photo-taking powers, it could be one for you.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini (no Subscription): was $399.99 now $339.99

GoPro Hero 11 Black with GoPro Subscription: was $399.98 now $347.48 at GoPro

GoPro's best-ever action camera has already been given a sizable price cut in this excellent 15% off deal. The Hero 11 Black builds on its predecessor's strong foundation with a versatile new 1/1.9in sensor (which is ideal for vertical videos), a new HyperView digital lens and a new Enduro battery. It's the best action camera you can buy right now.

GoPro Hero 10 Black (no Subscription): was $499.99 now $424.99

Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II: was $1,699 now $1,398 at Amazon

This is one of the lowest-ever prices for the GH5 Mark II, which we currently rate as the best YouTube camera (opens in new tab) you can buy. The reason we like it so much is because it combines a small, lightweight body with a mind-boggling array of video shooting options. You won't find a better, or more versatile, video camera at this discounted price point.

Canon EOS R10 (body only): was $979.99 now $879 at Amazon

The EOS R10 is only a few months old and is our top pick for beginners, but it's already received a generous price cut in this deal. This body-only offer is ideal if you already have some RF lenses (or some old EF ones to adapt). The R10 combines advanced autofocus with speedy 15fps burst shooting, making it an excellent all-rounder for the money.

Canon EOS R10 with RF-S 18-45mm lens: was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy

We rate the brand-new EOS R10 as the best camera for beginners and it's already been given an early Black Friday discount. This deal sees its 18-45mm kit lens bundle drop below $1,000 for the first time, making it great value. The R10 combines advanced autofocus with speedy 15fps burst shooting to create an excellent all-rounder.

Canon EOS M5 with 15-45mm lens: was $585 now $510 at Walmart

A rock-bottom price for this small but powerful mirrorless camera, which makes a great starter model for beginners. The M5 has a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF for speedy and accurate autofocus. If you're happy with 1080p/60p video recording, it's a cracking buy at this price.

OM System OM-1 (body only): was $2,199 now $1,879 at Amazon

Now sitting top of our guide to the best cameras for wildlife photography (opens in new tab), the OM-1 has received its first big price cut for Black Friday. Thanks to its stacked Micro Four Thirds Sensor, it has unique combination of small system size, autofocus and weather-proofing, which makes it a brilliant camera for taking into the great outdoors.

Canon EOS R6: was $2,499 now $2,299 at Amazon

Canon's full-frame mirrorless powerhouse has just dropped to a new low price, following the arrival of its Mark II sibling. The 20MP resolution is more than enough for most people and it's much the same camera as that new successor, with excellent handling, effective in-body stabilization and speedy 12fps burst shooting. It offers really great value at this price.

Canon EOS R5: was $3,899 now $3,699 at Amazon

Been waiting for one of the world's best cameras to drop to a new low price? That's just happened in this deal, which gives you a hefty saving on one of the all-time best hybrid shooters. The EOS R5 combines a 45MP full-frame sensor with 8K video recording and 12fps burst shooting. In short, it's a masterpiece and probably the only camera you'll ever need.

Canon EOS R6 with RF24-105mm lens: was $2,899 now $2,599 at Amazon

Save $300 - This cracking deal effectively gives you a free RF24-105mm lens for the EOS R6, which is a combination that'll cover you nicely in most shooting situations. Despite the arrival of a Mark II successor, the EOS R6 remains one of the best full-frame cameras around and has never been cheaper than this. The 24-105mm is also a great compact, lightweight zoom lens for travel and everyday shooting.

Panasonic Lumix G7 with 14-42mm lens: was $699 now $497 at Amazon

The Lumix G7 is still one of the best starter cameras around for fledgling YouTubers and content creators, and that's particularly the case in this deal. The G7 has only briefly dropped to this price once before this year, typically selling for between $500-$600 with a kit lens. It shoots 4K/30p video, comes with a mic input, and has a versatile articulating screen alongside a host of other useful video features.

Panasonic Lumix G100 with 12-32mm lens: was $749 now $497 at Amazon

Save $152 - Looking for a great-value vlogging camera? You can't do better than this deal on the G100. This travel-friendly camera shoots 4K/30p video and combines that five-axis stabilization and an impressive built-in microphone system. The wide-angle 12-32mm kit lens is also ideal for solo filmmakers looking to shoot content for their YouTube channels.

Nikon Z5 (body only): was $1,296 now $997 at Amazon

It usually isn't possible to get a modern full-frame mirrorless camera for under $1,000, but you can right now in this excellent Nikon Z5 deal. We think the Z5 is the best camera of its kind, thanks to its great image quality, reliable autofocus and weather-sealed body. And its range of lenses is only getting better.

Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm lens: was $1,399 now $1,199 at Amazon

Save $200 - This full-frame camera and zoom lens combo has just dropped to its lowest price this year. The EOS RP is a full-frame body that continues to offer great value for photographers, while the RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens is a compact and super-versatile lens for everyday shooting. Together they offer excellent value, particularly in this 14% off deal that's also available at Best Buy.

Sony ZV-1: was $748 now $648 at Amazon

Our number one vlogging camera has just equalled its lowest-ever price, making the ZV-1 a great buy for the YouTuber in your life. It's a compact camera, but packs in a 1-inch sensor and, most importantly, excellent tracking autofocus. That means the focus stays glued to your eyes or the product you're presenting to viewers.

Sony A7R III: was $2,499 now $1,998 at Amazon

This third installment in Sony's high-resolution full-frame camera series has only been down to this price twice before and has never been cheaper. It's no longer the latest model in the series, but this deal makes it half the price of the new A7R V, an impressive saving considering the A7R III still has a 42.4MP sensor, real-time tracking AF and 10fps continuous shooting.

Sony A7R IV: was $3,499 now $2,998 at Amazon

The arrival of the new A7R V is good news for anyone who's been eyeing up this more-than-capable predecessor – it's now matched its lowest-ever price in this deal. The A7R IV remains a modern powerhouse, thanks to its 61MP full-frame sensor (the same as the A7R V), a glorious 5.76-million dot EVF and 10fps continuous shooting.

Sony A7C: was $1,798 now $1,598 at Amazon

Looking for a full-frame travel camera? You won't find a better one than the A7C in this deal, which equals its lowest-ever price. The A7C is like a compact version of the A7 III and blends excellent image quality with class-leading autofocus and in-body image stabilization. Oh, and it's compatible with Sony's brilliant range of full-frame lenses, too.

Sony A7C with 28-60mm lens: was $2,098 now $1,898 at Amazon

Just like the body-only version of this excellent little full-frame, this kit lens bundle has just matched its lowest-ever price. It's a combo that makes the A7C a brilliant travel camera, with the lens neatly retracting to make it a smaller companion than its rivals. Despite this size, you can expect excellent image quality and a huge range of lenses to choose from.

Cyber Monday camera lens deals

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8: was $199 now $149 at B&H Photo Video

Buying mirrorless camera lenses can be an expensive hobby, but there are real bargains around – and this lowest-ever price on Canon's fun 50mm 'thrifty fifty' is one such example. It isn't perfect, but it is a versatile lens that doesn't need to be chaperoned around with white gloves, and is the ideal everyday shooting partner for your Canon EOS R camera.

Canon EF-M 32mm f/1.4: was $479 now $399 at Best Buy This prime lens is designed to be a pocket-friendly complement to Canon's EOS M mirrorless cameras. Its fast f/1.4 aperture promises excellent low-light performance, while the 32mm focal length works as well for portraits as it does for street photography. Lightweight at 235g, its Black Friday price cut also means the glass goes lighter on your wallet: at $399, it's cheaper than ever at Amazon.

Fujifilm GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6: was $999 now $499 at B&H Photo Video

Not many of you will have the good fortune to own one of Fujifilm's pricey GFX series cameras, but if you do then this prime lens is a must-buy at this price. It's compact, weighs only 390g and has a retractable design that makes walkaround shooting a real possibility on medium format cameras that not long ago would have been confined to the professional studios due to their size.

Sony FE 24-70mm f/4 OSS: was $898 now $698 at Amazon

This fine zoom lens has just equalled its lowest-ever price in this deal, making it a great-value option for your full-frame Sony camera. It's very well-built and makes a great partner for your A7, A7R or A7S camera, if you're can stretch to G Master prices.

Sony E PZ 10-20mm f/4 G: was $749 now $648 at Amazon

Need a wide-angle zoom for vlogging or travel photography on your Sony APS-C camera? This 10-20mm is a great option and has just equalled its lowest-ever price in this deal. It weighs only 200g and is a super-versatile option, particularly if you have a camera with in-body image stabilization.

Sony E 15mm f/1.4 G: was $749 now $648 at Amazon

If you're a fan of the 24mm focal length, then this 15mm G-series lens deserves a place in your camera bag – particularly now it's equalled its lowest-ever price in this deal. With a bright f/1.4 aperture, it can handle most lighting conditions and is seriously sharp.

Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8: was $796.95 now $696.95 at Amazon

An 85mm prime lens is a fantastic addition to any portrait photographer’s kit bag, combining a shallow depth-of-field with a natural perspective for minimal distortion. This 85mm Nikon Z-mount lens is no exception, with a fast f/1.8 maximum aperture for attractive blurred backgrounds. It’s only been cheaper once before (by $10) and would usually cost you $100 more.

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2: was $999.95 now $699.95 at Amazon

The recent arrival of a Mark II version of this lens has pushed the original's price into bargain territory. With a maximum aperture of f/1.2, this 56mm prime is prized for its ability to produce beautiful bokeh and shallow depth-of-field effects. Designed for Fuji’s X-series cameras, its fast aperture also makes it a great tool in low lighting. This deal represents its best ever price at Amazon, and the first time it’s been offered for less than $700.

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8: was $899 now $799 at Amazon

With a solid 11% reduction, this Black Friday deal matches the best price on record for Tamron’s 28-75mm lens. Designed to serve as your go-to glass when shooting with a Sony E-mount camera, it has the zoom range to cover all sorts of scenarios, with a fast f/2.8 aperture to match. Plus you can customize its functions by connecting it to a PC via USB-C.

Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary: was $899 now $779 at Adorama

If you’re looking for everyday glass with the flexibility to cover a range of shooting scenarios, this could be the lens for your Sony E-mount mirrorless camera – especially with this sizable 13% reduction for Black Friday. A small, light build makes it an easy lens to live with, while its 28-70mm range and constant f/2.8 aperture make it a versatile attachment.

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3: was $1,089 now $799 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen this year on Sigma's 150-600mm zoom lens at Amazon, and one of its lowest-ever prices. It's a a welcome drop from the $899 it’s been hovering at recently. Lightweight is a relative term, but this telephoto is about as manageable as long-range glass gets. Usefully, the same discount is available on both the Canon EF and Nikon F-mount versions.

Also available for Nikon F-mount: was $1,089 now $813 at Amazon

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN: was $1,199 now $964 at Amazon

This is a lowest-ever price on one of the best full-frame primes you can buy for Sony and L-mount mirrorless cameras. Part of Sigma's revered 'Art' series, the 85mm f/1.4 has the sharpness and bokeh rendition to take your portrait shooting up a notch, while its relatively compact size makes it suitable for long-range street shooting, too.

Also available for L-Mount: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Amazon



Canon RF 100mm f/2.8: was $1,399 now $999 at B&H Photo Video

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this 100mm lens at Amazon. A pro macro lens for Canon’s R-series mirrorless cameras, it can magnify subjects by up to 1.4 times, with five stops of image stabilization to keep close-up shots steady. It also benefits from a bright fixed aperture of f/2.8, making it ideal for capturing minute detail.

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8: was £1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at B&H

A beast of a barrel, this high-end telephoto covers an equivalent range of 80-300mm at 35mm, offering lots of flexibility for sports and wildlife photographers. Its constant f/2.8 aperture also means it can perform well in a range of lighting conditions. Lenses like this never come cheap, but a generous saving of $200 puts it within closer reach of zoom enthusiasts.

Panasonic Lumix 50-200mm f/2.8-4.0: was $1,697 now $1,397.99 at Amazon

This deal offers a very solid saving of 18% on Panasonic’s 50-200mm zoom lens, a reduction matched only once before at Amazon (for a few days in June). It’s a relatively compact telephoto for Micro Four Thirds cameras, with a rugged, splashproof metal body. Its image stabilization and 4x zoom range make it a great choice for action and wildlife photographers, too.

Panasonic Lumix G Leica 10-25mm f/1.7: was $1,799.99 now $1,497.99 at Amazon

A nigh-on perfect lens for video shooters, this 20-50mm equivalent is also a great choice for photographers you like to shoot wide (but not too wide). It’s a pretty big investment for Micro Four Thirds fans, but a 17% price cut for Black Friday makes it way more accessible. It’s never been cheaper at Amazon, and its constant f/1.7 aperture delivers depth of field and low-light performance, whether for stills or video.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/4: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Amazon

This is Canon’s most compact 70-200mm f/4 zoom lens – and thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deal, its current price is also its cheapest to date. Its dimensions are relatively manageable for a lens with its range, making it a great choice for photographers who want a more travel-friendly telephoto for their Canon R-series mirrorless camera.

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master: was $2,174 now $1,598 at Amazon

This cracking full-frame zoom lens now offers serious value in this deal, which takes it down to its lowest-ever price. Its new 'Mark II' successor costs about $700 more, so if you need an all-purpose zoom lens with G Master image quality, this is a deal that all serious Sony shooters should consider.

Sony FE 20mm f/1.8 G: was $899 now $798 at Amazon

Looking for a versatile prime lens for your full-frame Sony camera that can handle astrophotography, landscapes and vlogging? This excellent optic should be high on your shopping list, particularly now it's equalled its lowest-ever price. It's a lens that's hard to fault for both performance or value for money, thanks to this deal.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR: was $1,396 now $1,056 at B&H Photo Video

This impressive 200-500mm lens for Nikon DSLRs was already very good value, but it's now dropped to its lowest-ever price in this deal. That makes it an excellent buy for all kinds of long-range shooting, including sports, wildlife or even picking out distant celestial objects.

Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM: was $1,398 now $1,298 at Amazon

Widely regarded as one of the best lenses you can buy for full-frame Sony cameras, the FE 35mm f/1.4 GM has just matched its lowest-ever price in this deal. It's a compact, well-built lens that offers near-faultless performance when it comes to sharpness and bokeh. At this price, it's a fine investment that'll become a mainstay in your camera bag.

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8: was $2,399 now $1,999 at Amazon

Widely regarded as one of the best lenses you can buy for Canon's full-frame mirrorless cameras, this 15-35mm wide-angle lens pairs wide focal lengths with a fast maximum aperture. The result is serious versatility, whether you’re shooting landscapes, interiors or video. Part of Canon’s ‘trinity’ of fast aperture RF lenses for its R-series mirrorless cameras, it also offers five stops of image stabilization. We’ve never seen its price fall below $2,000, which makes this an excellent deal.

Cyber Monday memory card deals

SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC (512GB) was $139.99 now $87.99 at Amazon

Save $52 – If you need a card that’s fast, reliable and large, this 512GB SanDisk SD card has you covered. Write speeds of up to 140MB/s should mean solid continuous shooting speeds and 4K video performance, with 200MB/s read speeds for rapid file transfer. It’s never bean cheaper than this at Amazon.

Lexar Professional 1066x microSDXC card (256GB): was $59.99 now $27.49 at Amazon

Save $32 – If flying photography is your thing, this discounted microSD card is ideal for drones. 120MB/s write speeds will handle aerial footage shot at 4K, while 160MB/s read speeds should deliver solid transfer speeds when it’s back on the ground. Better than half price for Black Friday, it’s a great option at a great price.

SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Card Type B (512GB) was $599.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Save $250 – If you’re shooting with a relatively recent mirrorless camera from Canon, Nikon or Panasonic, you’re probably looking for a good deal on a CFexpress Type B card. While it’s still a serious investment, this is the best price we’ve seen for this 512GB SanDisk card. It promises rapid 1,700MB/s read speeds and 1,400MB/s write speeds, making it the ideal solution for sports shooting or 4K raw video.

Amazon: some deals still left on Canon EOS R and Panasonic Lumix S5

Adorama: still running an extended Cyber Week on cameras and accessories

B&H Photo Video: also running a Cyber Week sales period

Canon: hefty price cuts on EOS R bundles

GoPro: Subscription deals on Hero 10 Black and Hero 9 Black bundles

Panasonic: big cashback savings on Panasonic's video cameras

Cyber Monday camera deals: Our predictions

When will Cyber Monday camera deals start?

Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28. However, as with past years, expect to see Cyber Monday camera deals kick off before then. Those early offers will most likely be carryovers from the previous week Black Friday camera sales (opens in new tab); Cyber Monday proper is typically when fresh bargains will appear.

Note that Cyber Monday is a bit of a misnomer as retailers are wont to extend those one-day-only sales to two-or-more days. Of course, there will be plenty of camera deals to be found throughout December, especially after Christmas.

No matter when you find a stellar Cyber Monday camera deal, we recommend you snatch it up as soon as you can – especially if it's a limited-time offer. It's not uncommon for sales to reappear, but you don't always want to leave it to chance.

What Cyber Monday camera deals will we see?

We expect Cyber Monday camera deals in 2022 to follow last year's lead, so look forward to substantial discounts on older DSLR and mirrorless cameras from Canon, Nikon, Olympus, and Sony. That's not to say you won't be able to save a few bucks on the latest models, but you'll likely see deeper discounts on their respective predecessors. (Also consider the global chip shortage, which has been contributing to the delays of new camera launches.)

DSLR bundles often drop in price on Cyber Monday – in particular, entry-level DSLRs such as the Canon EOS Rebel series. We imagine this trend will continue for Cyber Monday 2022. Bundles are already a fantastic way for a budding photographer to save on a new camera body plus a lens and other extras like a carrying case or memory card – and the additional Cyber Monday discounts will just make the savings even sweeter.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a way to level up your YouTube channel, Cyber Monday camera sales will also include deals on compact cameras and action cams. The brand-spanking new GoPro Hero 11 Black came out in September, and we're already seeing (modest) discounts for it across multiple retailers. But if you don't need the most current model, opt for a previous-gen GoPro camera or a bundle that'll experience steeper markdowns.

We anticipate camera accessories – such as lenses, tripods, and photo printers – to be discounted for Cyber Monday as well so it's a prime opportunity to purchase or replace those items and save some cash in the process. And don't overlook deals on software and services, either; for instance Adobe is poised to once again slash prices on Creative Cloud bundles, which include Photoshop and Lightroom.

Who will have the best Cyber Monday camera deals?

Last year, the best Cyber Monday camera deals were dominated by smaller specialty stores like B&H Photo and Adorama, which featured hundreds of dollars off DSLR and mirrorless camera kits. Among national chains, Best Buy and Amazon offered competitive prices for bundles, compact cameras, and accessories. As for camera manufacturers, the Canon Direct Store featured the most prominent deals with up to 50% off cameras, bundles, and accessories. Don't expect this list to change much for Cyber Monday 2022.

Tips for buying a camera on Cyber Monday

If you're new to photography or vlogging, knowing which camera to purchase – and how much you should spend for one – can be perplexing. Before jumping into this year's Cyber Monday camera deals, heed these tips before you buy anything...

1. Know your purpose for buying a camera

Knowing how you'll intend to use your camera will influence which type of camera you should buy. For instance, a premium compact camera is the way to go if you intend to go out and shoot stills or video on a frequent basis at a quality and level of control that's a cut above even the most advanced flagship smartphone cameras.

Want to record outdoor excursions on your bike or surfboard? An action camera (such as a GoPro) will be your best bet. It's waterproof and built to withstand quite a bit of damage. Plus, you can mount an action camera on your helmet or attach it to your vehicle.

For more serious photography (like events or portraits) consider a DSLR or mirrorless camera, both of which will allow you to swap lenses to get the perfect shot. DSLRs tend to be larger than mirrorless cameras, but have a better battery life. Meanwhile, mirrorless cameras are compact and lightweight, but have an electronic viewfinder that simulates what one would see with an optical viewfinder.



Read more: What camera should I buy?

2. Check out the camera's specs

Once you've decided on which type of camera you should buy, the next step is to thoroughly look at its specs. Here's a brief rundown of what to have an eye on:

Sensor: Arguably the most important spec, the sensor impacts the resolution of your images and how the camera will perform in low light.

Arguably the most important spec, the sensor impacts the resolution of your images and how the camera will perform in low light. Lenses: Think about what you'll be shooting so you'll have the appropriate lenses. Wide-angle lenses are ideal for landscapes; prime lenses are perfect for portraits.

Think about what you'll be shooting so you'll have the appropriate lenses. Wide-angle lenses are ideal for landscapes; prime lenses are perfect for portraits. Handling: Whether you opt for something compact or bulky, you should be able to utilize the camera comfortably so you can achieve the shots you want.

Read more: Camera sensor sizes explained

3. Avoid gray market vendors

Buying from a gray market vendor who sells imported cameras may save you some extra money than buying from an authorized retailer, but you run the risk of losing more money in the long run going this route.

The advantage of purchasing a camera from an authorized retailer – besides receiving the proper country-specific chargers – is the warranty. Tech can fail, and that includes cameras. If something goes awry you won't be on the hook for repairs or a replacement if your camera is backed by a US manufacturer warranty. This will not be the case with gray market cameras, which are backed by a warranty that's only valid in their country of origin.

Of course, the best way to save on authorized cameras and accessories is to bookmark TechRadar for the hottest Cyber Monday deals on top brands and models.