Cyber Monday phone deals 2023: deals still available across Apple, Samsung, Google and more

Cyber Monday sales are almost at an end so now is the last chance you'll have till Christmas to get your hands on the latest smartphones with exceptional savings.

Over the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday we've seen great discounts across the year's latest phones such as the Pixel 8 and iPhone 15, but also huge value-for-money opportunities such as saving £226 on the Google Pixel 7, and it looks like big discounts like these are sticking around for a few more days.

To help you navigate the best Cyber Monday deals that are still available, we've collected the best phone deals you can currently get your hands on and put them all in this article to help you save both time and money when it comes to choosing your next phone.

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

Samsung Cyber Monday phone deals

These are our top picks from Samsung's wide phone range that are still on offer across mobile networks and retailers this weekend. For more deals, check out our Black Friday Samsung deals page.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was £1,249 now £999 at Samsung, plus up to £500 off with a trade-in

By applying code S23ULTRA250 at checkout, you can score a whopping £250 discount on a fully unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in any storage configuration. Winner of TechRadar's reader's choice awards for 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic pick if you're on the hunt for a flagship device with heaps of power, a gorgeous display, and class leading cameras. This Black Friday deal also stacks on top of the usual trade-in rebate of up to £500, offering just about the lowest possible price out there right now for an unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra (Amazon's equivalent £999 deal doesn't offer a trade-in bonus).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: was £1,049 now £949 at Samsung

As with the standard Galaxy S23, you can currently claim £100 cashback, a free pair of free Galaxy Buds FE earbuds and 12 months of Disney Plus when you pick up the larger Galaxy S23 Plus from Samsung directly. This 6.6-inch looker bundles its smaller sibling’s impressive design, performance and camera credentials into a larger but no less attractive package.

Samsung Galaxy S23: was £849 now £635 at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up Samsung's 2023 standard flagship, the Galaxy S23, for a near-record low of £635. This is the small fry of the Galaxy S23 range, but it's easily one of the most capable Samsung phones ever made and, quite possibly, the best-looking of the lot. For that new £610 price, you'll get Qualcomm's market-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a crisp, 120Hz display and three impressive rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S23: unlimited data, calls, and texts, £34 per month, £0 upfront

Unlimited everything on a flagship device for under £40 per month is normally a near-impossible find, but this great deal from Mobile Phones Direct makes me eat my words. Get unlimited data on the UK's fastest 5G network, pay nothing upfront, and access the premium experience that the Galaxy S23 provides thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and triple rear camera with 50MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22: was £769 now £499 at Samsung, plus up to £320 off with a trade-in

Sure, it's an older model, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 still holds up a fine choice in 2023. Outwardly, it's eerily similar to the latest iteration, and arguably, isn't too much of a downgrade when it comes to the chipset and camera. At full price we'd never recommend it over the Galaxy S23, but today's Black Friday deal at Samsung brings it right down into the mid-range price brackets. What's more, you can get an additional £320 off with a trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to £500 off with a trade-in plus free Disney Plus at Samsung

Right now, you can save up to £500 on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you trade-in your old smartphone at Samsung. You'll also get 12 months of Disney Plus thrown in for free with your purchase. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said that this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter, flatter and faster design.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: was £699 now £349 at John Lewis

If you're simply looking for a capable Samsung handset to tide you over for the next few years, then John Lewis' record-setting deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is definitely worth considering. The battery life on this phone isn't great – you'll just about get a full day of use, in our experience – but features like an attractive screen, powerful processor and impressive make the S21 FE an attractive mid-range pick-up, especially at £349.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (256GB): was £399 now £249 at Samsung

Here's a great option still live from the Samsung Black Friday sale for those on the hunt for a budget device. The official store has just posted a fantastic discount on a 256GB Galaxy A34, which actually brings the upgraded storage variant to a cheaper price versus the baseline 128GB model. For £249, it's hard to complain here. We haven't reviewed the Galaxy A34 at TechRadar, but judging by the specs, it's an extremely solid device for the price, with its 48MP main camera and 120Hz display. You'll find the same deal at John Lewis.

Cyber Monday iPhone deals

With Black Friday deals for Apple's most popular product still live across a number of retailers, we've collected some of the very best here. But if you want to see even more great iPhone offers check out our Black Friday iPhone deals page.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: device for £49.95/mo at Apple

If you just want the iPhone 15 Pro Max itself, Apple is offering the chance to get a SIM-free model for only £49.95 per month over two years. What's more, if the iPhone 16 were to take your fancy next year, Apple's plan lets you simply trade in your current phone and upgrade.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: device and plan from £62.99/mo at O2

O2 is currently offering the supersized iPhone 15 Pro Max on a 36-month contract for £62.99/mo. You'll have to pay £30 upfront, but you'll get 30GB data per month, and O2 offers customers a wide array of benefits that make their contracts some of the most competitive on the market (such as Switch Up, which allows you to switch your phone for a new mobile every 90 days, and most famously O2 Priority, which gives customers a great selection of discounts, deals and pre-sale tickets to events, experiences and products across the UK).

iPhone 15 Pro: device and plan from £39.99/mo at iD Mobile

You can currently pick up the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro on a 24-month contract for £39.99/mo at iD Mobile. You'll have to pay £149 upfront, but you'll get a whopping 250GB data for that price, which is double the brand's usual, non-Cyber Monday offering. All things considered, we think the iPhone 15 Pro is the best all-round iPhone on the market right now thanks to its compact size, A17 Pro chipset, excellent cameras and beautiful titanium design.

iPhone 15: 500GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £43 per month, £9 upfront on O2

Get your hands on the latest iPhone with more than 3x the normal data plan this Black Friday thanks to Mobile Phones Direct. Get 500GB data (Usually 150GB), unlimited calls and texts, and exclusive O2 benefits such as O2 Priority, which gives you access to exclusive discounts, experiences, and offers, and O2 WiFi, which enables you to access one of O2's 15,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the UK to help you get connected on the go, for only £43 per month on a 24-month contract.

iPhone 15: up to £715 off with a trade-in at Apple

You won't find the best trade-in rebates with Apple's own iPhone 15 deals, but you will find options for unlocked devices specifically. Right now, you can get up to £715 off with a trade-in at the official store, which is still pretty good, and enough to cut that hefty price tag for a new model right down to size. To get the full amount, you'll have to trade in an iPhone 14 Pro Max or equivalent device, although those handing over an iPhone 14 can still get a decent chunk of money off a new device. You'll find one of the better contract deals for this phone at iD Mobile, which is currently offering the iPhone 15 and 250GB data for just £29.99/mo (plus an upfront fee of £129) as part of its Cyber Monday sale.

iPhone 14 Plus: was £799 now £749 at Amazon

Amazon also has the larger iPhone 14 Plus available at a cut price right now. We're less critical of this phone given its mightily impressive battery credentials and gorgeous, Pro Max-sized screen, and there's also no iPhone 13 Plus to directly compare it to. You'll get the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera from the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus, but if you can forgo those features, then the iPhone 14 Plus for £749 is a strong deal for Cyber Monday. John Lewis is currently offering the same deal, and you'll get three months of Apple TV Plus thrown in for free, too.

iPhone 14: was £699 now £649 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a record-high £50 off the price of Apple's standard iPhone 14 over the Black Friday weekend and the deal is still live, but this is only a deal worth considering if you desperately want this phone's satellite connectivity capabilities. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then the iPhone 13 (which is also discounted at Amazon) is pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing. That said, Amazon's device-only price is a good one, and if you do want this phone on a device-plus-plan deal, then O2 is offering up to £108 off several plans for Cyber Monday.

iPhone 13: was £599 now £549 at Amazon

Now that the iPhone 15 has been released, Amazon has discounted the cost of the still-great iPhone 13 to its lowest-ever price. This 128GB model had already seen reductions following the release of the iPhone 14, so it's an even better mid-range option now for those who don't mind missing out on certain premium features but want the premium Apple feel.

iPhone SE (2022): was £499 now £429 at Argos

If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone to tie you over for the next few years, then this iPhone SE (2022) deal at Argos could be for you. With the iPhone 13 mini now dead and buried, the iPhone SE (2022) is essentially the best small phone that's still available from Apple. Its design may be outdated, but the internal specs remain strong. You can pick up the phone for just £429 at Argos right now, which is a better price than you'll find at Amazon, John Lewis and Currys.

Cyber Monday Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel Fold: was £1749 now £1449 at Google Store:

Get Google's flagship foldable for less this Cyber Monday at Google Store. Save £300 on the Google Pixel Fold, featuring a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display, triple rear camera setup, and Google's Tensor G2 chip with 12GB RAM, the Pixel Fold provides a premium foldable experience for a now much-reduced price, whilst giving you access to great Google Pixel features such as Magic Eraser, Live Translate, and more.

Google Pixel 7: was £599 now £372.97 at Amazon

Google's excellent Pixel 7 smartphone is now even better value thanks to a hefty price cut at Amazon. Now just over a year old, the Google Pixel 7 remains a top choice for Android lovers thanks to its speedy Tensor 2 chip, fantastic cameras, and eye-catching premium design. If you'd rather get the Pixel 7 on contract, iD Mobile's Black Friday deal – £21.99/mo for the phone plus 250GB data – is worth considering.

Google Pixel 7a: was £449 now £379 at Google Store

Get the Pixel 7a for £70 less this Cyber Monday. Featuring Google's Tensor G2 chip, a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, dual rear cameras featuring a 64MP wide lens, and great AI features such as Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7a is sure to provide an exceptional mobile experience without straining your wallet. Get the Pixel 7a for only £379 from the Google Store now.

Google Pixel 6a: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

If you're looking to spend even less on a Pixel phone this Cyber Monday, Amazon's £100 discount on the already affordable Google Pixel 6a is absolutely worth considering. For over a year, this handset ranked as the best value pick on our list of the best Android phones, with its compact design, AI-enhanced cameras and Google-designed Tensor chipset proving a winning combination (in our eyes, at least).