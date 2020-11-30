Cyber Monday iPhone deals 2020: free iPhone 12, huge price cuts in both the US and UK, and more

Cyber Monday iPhone deals are here and we're on hand to help you score that shiny new device whether you're joining us from the US or UK. All the big retailers, carriers, and networks have just refreshed their sites with today's offerings and we're off to a great start.

If you've been waiting to snag that iPhone 12 then you'll be pleased to find there's a metric ton of fantastic options right now. Cyber Monday iPhone deals aren't skimping on these new devices and if you're in the US right now especially you can actually score yourself a free device.

That said, as expected, for those lower-cost Cyber Monday iPhone deals you'll still want to check out the older devices today. Even Apple has recently cut the price on last year's iPhone 11 by $100 / £100 recently, and those discounts are now being felt with full effect with some fantastically competitive options at the big networks right now.

As with most years, this year's Cyber Monday iPhone deals are mostly a continuation of those offered by the prior sales event but never rule out a surprise or two. In the US in particular, Verizon has just completely changed its lineup of offers today with a focus on buy-one get-one free deals. How long will these stick around for? Probably until the end of the day now, so this could be your very last chance to score that flagship for less this year.

So, without further ado, see our roundup of the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals in the US and UK just below. At the top we're starting with a very quick list of what's available at a glance today, but further down the page you'll find dedicated sections for each iPhone range plus sections for each territory.

Also recommended is our main Cyber Monday deals page, which we're constantly updating throughout the day with the latest tech and appliance deals.

Cyber Monday iPhone deals: top picks today

Cyber Monday iPhone deals: iPhone 12

Today's top iPhone 12 pick Apple iPhone 12: buy-one get-one free with new unlimited data plan at Verizon

Verizon's Cyber Monday iPhone deals feature a unique buy-one get-one free offer that means you can score an additional device when you pick up your first with a new unlimited data plan. Prefer to upgrade? You can still get $440 off your bill over 24 months too - another great option today.

View Deal

Verizon switching offer: save $250 on your next iPhone when you switch to Verizon

Like the look of that iPhone Cyber Monday deal above? Before you jump you should be aware that if you're switching over from another carrier to Verizon you can get an additional $250 in gift cards on top of your trade-in deal. Why is that a big deal? Well, you can actually use those cards to pay off your monthly bill on top of the various trade-in and buy-one get-one free offers. A really nice little bonus.



View Deal

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

But it's not just Verizon who is coming in hot with today's Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals. AT&T is offering a $700 trade-in discount right now on these new devices if you pick one up with a new unlimited line. Which do we recommend? We'd say go with the carrier you get the best coverage on.

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $3.33 (30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 12: save up to $800 with trade-in and activation at Best Buy

Another top option for carrier discounts this Cyber Monday isn't actually from the carriers themselves - it's from Best Buy. With a trade-in right now you can save up to $800 in the case of AT&T, and get similar discounts on Sprint and Verizon too. Not unlocked phones today though, sorry!

Total cost: $0 (AT&T) | $359 (Sprint) | $359 (Verizon)View Deal

Apple iPhone 12: free with new unlimited line when you switch at T-Mobile

Get the best coverage from T-Mobile? It's also got a Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deal on right now but you'll have to both trade-in and switch at the same time to get yourself a free iPhone 12. This is still a great, albeit slightly more inflexible option though.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: buy-one get-one free with new unlimited data plan at Verizon

Verizon's iPhone Cyber Monday iPhone deals also apply to the brand new iPhone 12 Mini - one fantastic little device. If you're not interested in bagging a free additional device then you can still get $440 off with an upgrade right now - another great option this week.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

What about AT&T? Yep, you guessed it, that same Cyber Monday iPhone deal is available on the iPhone 12 Mini. Trade-in and pick up your device with a new unlimited plan and score one of these awesome little devices for effectively no cost per month.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at AT&T

Now we're getting into the really, really pricey stuff, but that $700 trade-in discount also applies to the iPhone 12 Pro right now at AT&T. This new flagship is the one to go for if you want one of the very best cameras available on a smartphone and some lovely stainless steel appointments.

Total cost: $299.99 | Monthly cost: $9.99

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: buy-one get-one free with new unlimited data plan at Verizon

More niche than the previous big trade-in's, Verizon's new buy-one get-one free with new unlimited plan Cyber Monday means you can save a whopping $1000 in total. Still want to trade-in? No worries, you can actually still get $440 off your monthly bill with an upgrade today.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at AT&T

And, you guessed it, those same trade-in offers can be had on the big daddy of the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. We're not going to pretend this is a cheap phone by any stretch of the imagination but if you want to cut that eye-watering price tag down, this is your best bet.

Total cost: $499.99 | Monthly cost: $16.66 (V) $13.33 (A)View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: buy-one get-one free with new unlimited data plan at Verizon

And finally, that same buy-one get-one is also available, almost unbelievably, on the iPhone 12 Pro Max - the most expensive new iPhone by a significant margin. Simply buy with a new unlimited plan and voila - free iPhone worth $1,199.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12: switch and get a free pair of Apple AirPods Pro at Visible

For a cheap(er) option in entirety you should definitely check out Visible - which is Verizon's pre-paid sub-carrier. You won't get a price cut on your device, but you'll get a choice of free gifts right now plus a device that will be paired with a plan that costs just $40 a month for an unlimited plan.

Total cost: $840View Deal

Apple iPhone 12: save $250 on all new iPhone's at Xfinity Mobile

Another good pre-paid option this Cyber Monday is Xfinity Mobile, which has a flat upfront $250 discount on all iPhones right now, including the new iPhone 12 series. You're not getting an unlocked phone here, it'll still be on Xfinity Mobile, but this is a good choice if you want to pair your device with a somewhat cheaper plan and save on your bills overall.View Deal

Cyber Monday iPhone deals: iPhone 11

Today's top iPhone 11 pick Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon

The iPhone 11 Pro can be bought right now with a $350 discount at Verizon with a new unlimited plan - no trade-ins required. This is probably one of the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals and a great option if you're not too fussed about getting that latest device.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost $0 (24 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 11: $599 $389 with eligible trade-in plus $50 gift cards at Apple

We'd actually recommend checking out the Apple trade-in program for the iPhone 11 - not least because its price has been shaved by $100 recently thanks to the iPhone 12's launch and that trade-in can really drive the price down. Also, because it's Cyber Monday Apple will also throw in a little bonus $50 gift card with every purchase.

Total cost: $389 (unlocked)View Deal

Apple iPhone 11: Save $450 with new unlimited plan and eligible trade-in at AT&T

AT&T's iPhone 11 Cyber Monday deal isn't quite as strong as it's iPhone 12 lineup in our eyes, but it's still a good option today. Trade-in and pick up your device with a new unlimited plan to score your device for just $5 a month.

Total cost: $150 | Monthly cost: $5 (30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 11: $699 $599 at Walmart

If you want to keep it simple, Walmart has a ton of great upfront purchase deals for a range of prepaid carriers. Sure this Cyber Monday iPhone deal isn't as eye-catching as the others, but if you want to have a cheap phone plus plan bill while still having a flagship device, this is a very strong option.

Total cost: $599 (excl plan)View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $700 with eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

That same $700 trade-in Cyber Monday iPhone deal is back on the iPhone 11 Pro today and means you can score it for much cheaper than the new Pro models. Again, you'll have to trade-in and buy with a new unlimited plan, but this is a great option.

Total cost: $199 | Monthly cost: $6.63 (30 mo)View Deal

Cyber Monday iPhone deals: iPhone SE

Today's top iPhone SE pick Apple iPhone SE: save up to $140 with a trade-in plus free $50 gift card at Apple

OK, so the Apple trade-in program isn't exactly new for Cyber Monday, but, right now you can get a free $50 Apple gift card in addition to your phone if you purchase today. A good option in our books, especially if you're thinking about getting an unlocked phone to pair with a cheap pre-paid carrier or want some flexibility down the line.

View Deal

Apple iPhone SE: free with an unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

AT&T is the only carrier offering the excellent iPhone SE for absolutely free this Cyber Monday. Verizon did have a similar option a few weeks but back it's been replaced now (see below). What's the catch? Well, you'll still have pick up your phone with a new unlimited data plan unfortunately, but it's still a good option.

Total cost: $0 (30 mo, excl plan)View Deal

Apple iPhone SE: $47 $30/mo at Mint Mobile

This Mint Mobile iPhone SE deal isn't a Cyber Monday exclusive but it's definitely worthy of your attention. It's the only all-inclusive phone cost plus wireless plan option on our list, and, when you actually compare it to the other options here, it's a fantastically cheap option over 2 years.

Total cost: $720 (24 mo, plan included)View Deal

Apple iPhone SE: $10 a month with a new unlimited data plan

Verizon's Cyber Monday iPhone SE deal doesn't put that device in your hand for free with an unlimited plan, but it will give you a significant price cut. Not bad, but we'd definitely recommend AT&T's excellent free iPhone SE deal above more readily.

Total cost: $399 (24 mo, excl plan)View Deal

Apple iPhone SE: $249 $49 for new customers at Cricket Wireless

Bring your number over to Cricket Wireless and you'll be getting yourself a massive $200 price cut on the upfront cost of the new iPhone SE today - not bad, especially when you consider Cricket has plenty of cheap pre-paid plans to bundle this phone with.

Total cost: $49 (excl plan)View Deal

Apple iPhone SE: $399 $249 at Walmart

Walmart is currently offering some hefty price cuts for those looking to pick up their iPhone SE's upfront with the choice of two excellent pre-paid carriers. Straight Talk and Total Wireless are your options right now but they've both got cheap plans that can really cut down your phone bill in its entirety.

Total cost: $249 (excl plan)View Deal

Cyber Monday iPhone deals: Older phones

A fantastic deal on an older device Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

And... here's the wild card Cyber Monday iPhone deal. For a really, really cheap flagship iPhone, consider this $10 iPhone XS at AT&T. It's not locked behind a trade-in or switch, simply pick up your phone with a new unlimited plan and bingo - one super-low cost iPhone this Black Friday.

Total cost: $30 | Monthly cost: $1 (over 30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone XR: free with a new unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

Or, why not pick up the iPhone XR for free in the AT&T Cyber Monday deals instead? This is really similar to the iPhone SE deal (listed above) in that you'll have to buy with a new unlimited plan. Should you go for the XR or the SE? In our eyes, their both great choices, although the XR does look a little slicker for sure.

Total cost: $0 (30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone XR: $5/month with switch and new unlimited line at Verizon

And, there's even a cheap iPhone XR in Verizon's Cyber Monday deals today too. Sure, it's not free, and you'll need to be switching over too, but it's yet again another great option for those who don't happen to have an old phone to be trading in to score the newer entries above.

Total cost: $120 | Monthly cost: $5 (24 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone XR: $5/month with switch and new unlimited line at Verizon

And, there's even a cheap iPhone XR in Verizon's Cyber Monday deals today too. Sure, it's not free, and you'll need to be switching over too, but it's yet again another great option for those who don't happen to have an old phone to be trading in to score the newer entries above.

Total cost: $120 | Monthly cost: $5 (24 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone XR: up to $210 off with trade-in plus $50 gift cards at Apple

Apple's iPhone trade-in program is still in effect over Cyber Mondayand what's more you can actually score yourself a $50 Apple gift card with every purchase right now. Ok, so it's not that generous, but it's still quite a nice little bonus if you were going for an unlocked device.

View Deal

UK top Cyber Monday iPhone deals

iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49 £19 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro : at Affordable Mobiles | Three | FREE upfront with code TR30 | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £55pm

For unlimited data on Apple's flagship device, £55 is a seriously good price – especially when you factor in the saving from having nothing to pay upfront thanks to the TR30 code. Plus, all that data is 5G-ready too, so you can make full use of the Pro's awesome power right out the box.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Three | £79 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £59 per month

The Pro Max has spent less than a week on the virtual shelves, and this is the offer that has impressed us most so far. This massive mobile is more like a small tablet in structure, making it a fabulous device for your working and streaming needs.

View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: at Currys | SIM-free | £699 £679 | Use code MINI20

Although the iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest of the 12 line up, it's still not exactly bargain basement, but for Black Friday Currys is offering £20 off the handset SIM-free. That knocks the price down to £679 – the cheapest deal on this device so far.View Deal

UK Cyber Monday iPhone deals: 12

iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49 £19 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.

View Deal

iPhone 12: at Mobile Phones Direct | £289.99 upfront| 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

The upgrade to the iPhone 12 with this deal actually isn't that much. You're keeping those same £29 a month bills and the same 100GB of data on O2, you just have to pay an extra £90 upfront. Costing £289.99 at the start, this is actually one of the cheapest iPhone 12 deals out there by quite a way.

View Deal

iPhone 12: at iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £37.99pm

The upgrade from the iPhone 12 Mini to the regular 12 is pretty affordable. For just an extra £4 a month and the same upfront costs, you get the same 20GB of data. The iPhone 12 is pretty similar to the Mini, just larger in size and with a better battery and slightly higher resolution display.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: at iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £49.99 per month

The jump up to the Pro is quite costly and yet, this is still the cheapest price available on this impressive handset. The upfront costs and data cap remain the same but on a monthly basis, you're paying £49.99 a month. Considering the jump up in specs and the additional camera, this is a great price to be paying.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month

This offer from Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. Three can supply you with 100GB while only charging £55 a month and £49 upfront. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there.

View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: at Currys | SIM-free | £699 £679 | Use code MINI20

Although the iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest of the 12 line up, it's still not exactly bargain basement, but for Black Friday Currys is offering £20 off the handset SIM-free. That knocks the price down to £679 – the cheapest deal on this device so far.View Deal

iPhone 12 Mini: at Mobile Phones Direct | £199.99 upfront| 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

The cheapest of the four iPhone 12 handsets, the iPhone 12 Mini is the best bet for those on more of a budget. Yes, you do have to pay £199.99 upfront but then after that you're left paying just £29 a month. For that price, you're getting 100GB of data on the O2 network.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £235 upfront | 60GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

The cheapest of the four new handsets, it is easy to get some affordable monthly bills on the iPhone 12 mini if you trade in the right handset. Even if you traded in an iPhone XR or something around that age, you would completely remove all of the upfront costs.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Three | £79 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £59 per month

The Pro Max has spent less than a week on the virtual shelves, and this is the offer that has impressed us most so far. This massive mobile is more like a small tablet in structure, making it a fabulous device for your working and streaming needs.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £69.99 upfront (with code TR30) | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £60 per month

A lot of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals tend to offer unlimited data packages and the same goes with this deal. It will cost you £69.99 upfront (when you apply the code TR30) and just £60 a month. That comes together to make one of the best value iPhone 12 Pro Max deals on the market right now.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £53.99pm

Finally, Apple's most powerful phone on the market right now - the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This deal pushes your monthly costs all the way up to £53.99 a month. While that sounds like a mammoth cost to be paying, it still comes under the competition as the cheapest price around right now...so long as you don't mind waiting for 5G connections.

View Deal

UK Cyber Monday iPhone deals: 11

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

This iPhone 11 Pro deal is the best price we've seen on the handset since it launched. It provides 100GB of data while only charging £45 a month. There are no upfront costs in sight and with 100GB of data, you'll be able to get through a load of gaming, streaming and more.

View Deal

iPhone 11: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

There's a lot to like about this offer but most importantly is the data cap. You're getting 100GB of data on the O2 network while only having to pay £36 a month for it. There's nothing to pay upfront either which overall makes this a bargain price.



UK Cyber Monday iPhone deals: SE and XR

iPhone SE 64GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £399 £379

Yes, a £20 price drop doesn't seem like much but that does make this the cheapest price on the market for a SIM-free iPhone SE...and the lowest it has been since it was released. Considering just how rare iPhone discounts are, this is quite a sight to behold.View Deal

iPhone SE: at Sky Mobile| FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

Already the iPhone that likely speaks to a wider range of people's budgets and this Sky Mobile tariff makes it that bit better, coming to under £20 a month with no upfront payments in sight. With a 2GB allowance, this is also ideal for younger members of the family, giving a powerful handset and a decent tariff.

View Deal

iPhone SE: at EE | FREE upfront | 40GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33/pm + FREE AirPods

If you're looking for a bit of added value with your phone contract, you can't get much better than a free pair of AirPods. And, free gifts aside, on this plan you'll get access to the UK's fastest 4G speeds and have one of the best budget smartphones on the market today.

View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: at Three | 24 months | unlimted minutes and texts | £29 upfront | 100GB data | £27 per month

If you know you'll need a lot of data with your iPhone SE contract, this deal from Three will be the perfect option. It provides 100GB of data while only charging you £27 a month and £29 upfront. That makes it the best price you're going to get for a data plan as big as that.

View Deal

iPhone XR: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 3GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £25.49pm

The iPhone XR is now an older device but it can still be quite costly. This deal brings the price all the way down to just £25.49 while supplying you with 3GB of data. You can alter the amount of data you are getting to change your costs, making it cheaper or more expensive depending on what you need.

View Deal

iPhone XR: at Fonehouse | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm

While the above is great, for some it's going to fall short in terms of its data cap. This offer on the Three network launches you all the way up to 100GB. That's going to be plenty for most people's monthly needs, getting in hours of streaming, gaming and more. And all of that comes in at just £32 a month with no upfront costs.

View Deal

Apple iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | EE | 4GB data | £118 £88 upfront with code TR30 | £25 a month

If you fancy doubling your data to a more usable 4GB, you'll have to pay a fiver more each month, but the plus side is that your upfront cost drops by over £70. For most people this will be a more tempting plan, as 2GB doesn't go all that far these days.View Deal

Apple iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | O2 | 10GB 30GB data | £139.99 £109.99 upfront with code TR30 | £25 a month

If you're not averse to being on O2, this deal offers way more data than the EE offerings for a pretty similar price. You can triple the 10GB to a whopping 30GB, which is more than enough for the average user, and the TR30 code knocks a tasty £30 off the upfront fee.View Deal