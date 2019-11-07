Amazon Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect this year

Amazon is consistently one of the biggest and best retailers to check out whenever a sale rolls around. Although the big Amazon Prime Day deals from earlier this year may now be a distant memory, Amazon takes its Black Friday 2019 deals just as seriously. From what we've found out so far, there's every chance this will be the best year yet for the mega-retailer.

We'll be covering all things Black Friday in the run-up to the big day with deals from all the best retailers around the world. Our discount-hunting specialists will be keeping an eye out for bargains on some of the most in-demand items and those hidden gems we think you'll love too.

UPDATE: It's official: the Amazon Black Friday deals will start to appear in the UK from Friday, November 22 and running through to Friday, November 29 – the latter of which is actually Black Friday itself. That means Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday discounts a whole week before Black Friday!

On top of that, Amazon UK is running the 'Hidden Gems' sale between November 8 and 12, picking out items from smaller brands and exciting new start ups.

Already, we're seeing the discounts start rolling in – for starters, check out the latest prices on Amazon Echo devices:

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019 Quick Guide When do the deals start? The official start date for Amazon's Black Friday deals has always been considered November 29, 2019 at 12 a.m. EST in the US. But we now know Amazon's Black Friday sales in the UK are now officially running from Friday, November 22 to Friday, November 29.

How can I find the best deals? We'll have a collection of the best deals right here, but it's also worth keeping your eyes on Amazon's Gold Box deals page, which has its Lightning Deals that only run for a few hours at a time.

Last year, Black Friday was a record-breaking event for Amazon: the period from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday saw Amazon’s sales increase by “millions” over the previous year.

In a press release , it said that last year's Cyber Monday was the biggest shopping day in Amazon’s history. Amazon said that between Black Friday and Cyber Monday it sold over 18 million toys and 13 million fashion items.

Amazon.co.uk tells us that even just in the UK alone, customers purchased over 2 million items on the site on the day of Black Friday. According to Amazon, this saved UK shoppers more than £40 million because of how great the deals were.

Although Black Friday tends to be a good day to pick up tech deals, beauty deals and deals on toys, in the UK, and globally the top-selling product was the Echo Dot.

It was a big day for other retailers too: Adobe Analytics reported a 23% year-on-year increase for 80 of the top 100 US retail websites, according to Bloomberg. Sales hit $7.9 billion on Cyber Monday, with $3.7 billion on Thanksgiving and $6.2 billion on Black Friday.

Amazon might limit its reporting to a four-day period, but its Black Friday sales run much longer: Amazon effectively took two whole weeks in November for deals, and we’d expect the same to happen this year.

As for Prime Day earlier this year, it was another record-breaking event for Amazon with over 175 million items sold during the 48-hour event. That was huge, with Amazon shipping more items than the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Black Friday will be big business for Amazon again, but other retailers certainly won't back off and leave it to it like they do on Prime Day.

Amazon will have to come out fighting against its big rivals like Walmart and Best Buy in the US and the likes of John Lewis, Currys and Argos in the UK. So what Amazon Black Friday deals should you expect for Black Friday 2019?

When is Amazon's Black Friday sales?

Like every other retailer, the Amazon Black Friday date is November 29, 2019. But Amazon runs its deals over a longer period than just the four-day weekend from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, which is on December 2, so expect Amazon’s Black Friday 2019 deals to run from mid-November into early December.

This has now been confirmed, in the UK at least. According to Amazon, Amazon Black Friday deals will start to appear in the UK from Friday, November 22 and running through to Friday, November 29. Sales hunters, rejoice! This means Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday discounts a whole week before Black Friday!

What's new on Amazon for Black Friday?

Some of the hottest deals on Black Friday will be on Amazon's own products – the newly announced Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, Amazon Echo Studio, Amazon Echo Buds and newly refreshed Amazon Fire TV Cube could all be discounted. We saw sales of up to 50% off last year, so it's likely we could see similar deals this year.

Gamers don't want to miss the Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle, and Death Stranding on PS4 – all of which come out in the last three months of 2019 – while TV/AV enthusiasts can look forward to seeing deals on the new 2019 LG B9 OLED TV that just launched in June.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals ... so far

Image Credit: Amazon

Like it did for Prime Day, Amazon will be going all out to get even more Amazon and Alexa devices into our homes on Black Friday 2019.

In 2018 (in the US) Amazon chopped the price of its Fire TV Cube from $119 to $59.99, its Fire TV Stick 4K / Echo Dot bundle from $99 to $59 and its Kindle Paperwhite from $119 to $79.

There were huge savings on Echo devices: the older 2nd Gen Echo Dot dropped from $39 to $19 and the 3rd gen from $49 to $24; the Amazon Echo dropped from $99.99 to $69 and the Echo Plus from $149 to $109.99.

In fact, we're betting big that the Amazon Echo Plus will be one of the most heavily discounted products this Black Friday. With all of the new Amazon products coming there will be stock to shift (not only to make way for the Studio, but as the Plus has never been the most popular of Echo products despite its great features). The home hub features give Amazon an opportunity to ‘upsell’ with some of its other devices. An Echo Plus with a Ring Doorbell, for instance, would be quite an attractive package at a discount price.

Back in 2018, the Echo Spot and Echo Show were discounted too: the former dropped from $129 to $89.99 and the latter from $229 to $179.99. Even the Ring alarm system got chopped, down to $298 from $399.

We’d expect big discounts on Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD tablets over Black Friday 2019. In 2018 the Fire HD 8 was $30 cheaper, the Fire HD 10 $50 cheaper, and the HD 10 with Show Mode Charging Dock was $60 cheaper. There was also $30 off the 7-inch and $50 off the 10-inch Fire Kids Editions.

Although they’re not Amazon products, expect good discounts on smart home kit that works with Alexa. Last year Philips Hue kits were 1/3 cheaper, home camera kits were $100 off and the Furbo Dog Camera was down from $249 to $134.

The UK got very similar discounts. The Fire 7 dropped £20 to £29.99, the Fire HD 8 from £79.99 to £49.99, the Fire HD 10 dropped a whopping £50 down to £99.99 and the Fire 7 Kids Edition was £59.99, down £40.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Video Doorbell Pro, and Ring Door View Cam have all had their prices slashed – weeks before we'd expect Black Friday deals to start filtering through. However, we'd recommend waiting until Black Friday in case Amazon drops the price any further – but, if you want to get your hands on a Ring ASAP, now might be the time to do it.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 TV deals

(Image credit: LG)

Most TVs, especially 4K ones, will be a lot cheaper over Black Friday 2019.

Last year Amazon dropped $100 off the already cheap and cheerful Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV model, while higher-end 55-inchers got massive discounts: one LG 55-inch Ultra HD 4K OLED TV dropped from $2,196 to $1,696, while even fairly cheap models were discounted by around 20%.

We saw a whopping $700 off Samsung’s curved 65-inch 4K TV, down to $1,097, and in one of the biggest price drops Sony’s monster 77-inch 4K UHD TV went from nearly $18,000 to a slightly more affordable $7,998.

In the UK Amazon tool £250 off Sony’s 43-inch XF70 series TV, bringing it down to £499, and the same size of LG 4K TV plummeted from £599 to £369. The Alexa and Google-enabled Sony KD43XF 43-incher was a whopping £370 off the RRP at £529.

Bigger sets had even bigger discounts. There was £500 off a 49-inch Sony Bravia, down to just £599, and an even bigger 55-inch Sony was down £560 to £639. We saw multiple models with £200, £300 or even £400 off the list price, making even really high-end sets much more affordable.

If you're wondering whether the TV you're looking at was ever sold at the RRP quoted, it’s an excellent idea to use services like CamelCamelCamel.com to track Amazon price histories so you can be sure you’re really looking at a great deal.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 laptop deals

We’d expect to see a repeat of the 20%-ish discounts we saw over Black Friday 2018: $899 laptops went for $699, $499 IdeaPads dropped to $329 and Inspiron 7000 17s dropped from $1,299 to $899. Gaming laptops attracted deep discounting too: for example, Acer’s Predator Helios 300 fell from $1,299 to $999.

Expect to see similar discounting from Amazon UK. Last year it took £60 off Asus’s nifty Chromebook Flip, bringing it down to £289.20 and there was £60 off the Microsoft Surface Go. We also saw an impressive £350 off Asus’s FX504GM gaming laptop, down to £1,049, and £100 off the Huawei MateBook Pro X. That was down to £1,299.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 gaming deals

Image Credit: TechRadar (Image credit: Future)

Expect serious discounting on the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 this year, especially in bundle form: we’re coming to the end of the current console generation and there will be a lot of price chopping this Black Friday.

We’d also expect reasonable discounting on accessories such as controllers – Black Friday 2018 saw $21 off a DualShock 4 and $200 off the Logitech G29 racing wheel – and headsets, and watch out for PlayStation Plus membership: Amazon likes to offer them cheap during the Black Friday period.

Last year we saw $100 off the Xbox One X 1TB and around $70 off console and game bundles. In the UK there was £30 off the PS4 Slim and £20 off PS4 Pro bundles; Xbox One discounts were more impressive with £80 off the One S 1TB Forza Horizon bundle.

We’d also expect reasonable discounting on accessories such as headsets and controllers – Black Friday 2018 saw $21 off a DualShock 4 and $200 off the Logitech G29 racing wheel. And watch out for PlayStation Plus memberships: Amazon likes to offer them cheap during the Black Friday period.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 smartphone and tablet deals

Image Credit: TechRadar

Will there be Samsung Galaxy Black Friday Deals? Our money’s on yes, because last year you could get the Samsung Galaxy S9 for $519 instead of $719.

There were decent discounts on the already well-priced Moto X4, down to $179 from $259, and on the Huawei Mate SE: that went from $249 to $219.

There were even discounts on Apple’s iPad, which isn’t normally subject to such vulgarity: Amazon had a Black Friday iPad deal on the 128GB iPad 9.7 (2018), taking it down from $429 to $379. In the UK the iPad 9.7 was £20 off.

On Amazon UK the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact dropped from £529 to £399, while the not-compact model dropped from £629 to £449. The excellent Moto G6 fell to £195 from £239, making an already attractive budget buy even more so, and there was £50 off the Honor 9 Lite and Moto G6 Play.

Huawei’s P Smart was discounted even more, dropping to just £149.99 from £229.99. If you wanted something bigger, there was over £100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.45, down to £496 from the previous price of £599.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 audio deals

Image Credit: TechRadar

Don’t buy headphones before Black Friday 2019: last year Jabra Elites were $50 cheaper, Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8s dropped by $100 and Bose SoundSport earbuds were down by $30.

You could also get $50 off a set of Bose QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling headphones or a whopping $140 off JBL’s rival cans, which were just $99 over the Black Friday period.

UK customers got £70 off Sony’s wireless noise cancelling phones, down to £79.99, and £50 off RHA’s excellent wireless earbuds. The Beats EP on-ears were down from £89.95 to just £45.

There were deals on speakers too, such as $80 off Marshall’s beautiful and punchy Kilburn portable Bluetooth speaker, and UK customers got good deals on soundbars: £70 off Yamaha’s YAS-93, £70 off the Q Acoustics M2 Soundbase and an impressive 50% off the Q Acoustics M4 Soundbar, down to £199.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 camera deals

Image Credit: TechRadar

This could be a good opportunity to update your camera kit. Last year Amazon Black Friday deals included $1,000 off a Sony Alpha A9 body, $740 off a full-frame Sony Alpha A7 II and $399 off the A7R III body, while the blogger-friendly Canon EOS M50 was down $300 from $899 to $599.

There was also $502 off the Panasonic Lumix GX85, $450 off the Canon EOS 7D Mark II, $400 off the EOS 80D, and in one 80D package, total discounts of $750 across camera, mic and memory card.

GoPros were also down by $20 to $70, depending on the model you plumped for.

Over on Amazon UK the deals were largely around smaller compact cameras such as the Ricoh WG-50, down to £169 from £249, and the Fujifilm X-T100, down to £384 from £619. GoPros were down too: the Hero5 Black bundle was £249, down from £329.

What about the Instant Pot?

It’s not Black Friday if Amazon isn’t discounting the Instant Pot in the US, and for Black Friday 2019 we’d expect to see a similar Instant Pot deal to last year: the Instant Pot Duo 80 was down from $139 to $79.

Other devices were down too: the excellent Anova Sous Vide precision cooker was down from $199 to $99. If you're a fan of steak, that could be one of the best kitchen gadgets you’ve ever bought.

Other Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals

Last year we saw deals across all Amazon categories, from robots – Shark’s Ion robot vacuum was down from $399 to $229 – to mice (nearly 70% off the Logitech M510 and $30 off the Razer DeathAdder Elite) and monitors, with an impressive $150 off Acer’s 1440p Predator.

There were good deals on SSDs and Radeon graphics cards, drones and keyboards too, and on Amazon UK there were really big discounts on wearable tech: the Garmin Fenix 5 was down from £439 to £309, the Huawei Watch 2 4G dropped from £319 to £179 and the Fitbit Versa was down £20 to £159.

How to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday 2019

We’ve got two key bits of advice: do your homework and bide your time. If you know roughly what you want and what you expect to pay for it then you’re much more likely to get a good deal than if you charge around Amazon waving your credit card at anything with a discount.

The exception to that is lightning deals, which are only available for a short, specified period. When those ones are gone, they’re gone. Make sure you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime before you go shopping, as lightning deals and some of Amazon’s best deals are Prime-only. There’s a free trial you can cancel after you’ve shopped.

You’ll often find that the prices charged in the days before Black Friday get even lower once Black Friday itself looms: Amazon starts really getting into things at roughly 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Thanksgiving.

It's also worth mentioning that you might want to become an Amazon Prime member before Black Friday 2019 if you aren't one already. This way your Black Friday deals will be delivered quicker than usual, and for free.

And of course, a bargain is only a bargain if it’s on something you actually want. We’re trying not to think about the Sony headphones we bought on Black Friday 2018 - they’re still in the original cellophane.

Here's one more bit of crucial advice: stick with us. There are loads of expert tech lovers at TechRadar, and we’ll be spending the entire Black Friday period locked in a room with only laptops, pizza and energy drinks for company as we scour Amazon for the very best Amazon Black Friday deals.

In addition to bookmarking this very page to become imbued with all the best deals, follow @TRDeals on Twitter or join our mailing list to make sure you don’t miss out.