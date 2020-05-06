Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK: is the date postponed and what deals will we see?

The Amazon Prime Day 2020 date is being postponed, according to a new report, but an avalanche of the best Prime Day deals are expected to launch in August.

This is good news about Prime Day 2020 for both consumers eager to see big sales and manufacturers that need to start making money again. It just won't happen in its usual place of mid-July, according to Reuters.

A one-month Amazon Prime Day delay sounds reasonable, as people have been putting off making big purchases. But, come August, there may be pent-up demand for what manufacturers have sitting in their warehouses while essential goods are prioritized.

Having the Prime Day date in early August could allow extra time for economies to recover and buying habits to return to normal, yet not ride into Black Friday 2020 deals territory, another invented online shopping period that Amazon heavily relies on.

When it does land, we're expecting to see another raft of discounts for Amazon's own-brand Echo speakers and smart displays, Fire Sticks for the TV and Fire tablets, and a widening of savings on its smart home wares - like the Ring camera.

When will Amazon Prime Day happen? What Prime Day sales are expected in 2020? How can you get the best discounts in August (you'll have to subscribe to Prime, but you may not have to pay for it with our advice below)?

We're here to help answer those questions while official details are still in the offing.

The official Amazon Prime Day date is reportedly in August, although no one knows the specific date or, more likely, dates. Well, maybe Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos knows.

Last year's Prime Day deals lasted 48 hours, so there were two full days of discounts, and we expect something similar in 2020. Amazon has historically picked a Monday to start the deals and Prime Day usually runs through Tuesday.

If August is indeed the month, that leaves one of four (or five) choices for the start of it: August 3, August 10, August 17, or August 24. The fifth choice? That's August 31, which is also a Monday, but Prime Day would then extend the sales into September.

We would have initially thought it would have happened on July 13, or possibly the week before on July 6, but as it stands we're fully expecting things to slip later in the month or not at all.

As soon as we catch wind of the Prime Day 2020 date, we'll be sure to update this page so you can prepare your Amazon wish list.

Is Amazon Prime Day postponed this year?

That seems to be the case, although, on the record, Amazon has only stated "Prime Day 2020 has not been announced," according to an Amazon.com retail page.

The shift from July to August was reported by Reuters, with the official cause being the coronavirus outbreak. In some parts of the world, Amazon has been limiting the number of items it ships, often prioritizing essential goods.

But, keep in mind, having no Amazon Prime Day date is not out of the ordinary. The company doesn't announce the date until mere weeks ahead of the kick off, when it teases a fraction of its deals list. So, even if it were July, we still wouldn't know today.

Prime Day 2020 deals list: what will be on sale?

The Amazon Prime Day deals list, while a mystery until the deals go live, quite often follows the same trends every year, so we can safely assume what to expect.

The best Prime Day 2020 will almost certainly feature deep discounts on Amazon's own tech. We're talking about Kindle deals, Echo price drops, and Fire TV discounts.

We've also seen Prime Day become known for amazing laptop deals, no matter what you're interested in. That includes cheap Chromebooks, Windows laptops and a few Apple MacBooks. Now the latest MacBook Pro is on sale, expect it to go fast.

Then there are the staples of every major online shopping event: 4KTVs, DNA kits, and video doorbells – expect all of those to be reduced in price, too. It doesn't hurt that Amazon owns Ring, a video doorbell line it discounts heavily each year too.

How to shop on Prime Day in 2020

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

There are also too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the 48-hour sales marathon.

We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon - they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

Amazon started Prime Day in 2015 as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that.

You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with two-day free shipping and Prime Video access, among other smaller perks. In some cities, Amazon has rolled out free one-day and same-day shipping on certain items.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2020 deals before they're gone

The numbers don't lie. Last year's Amazon Prime Day stats gave us insight into what sold in big quantities nearly 12 months ago. It's shocking, really.

The retailer shipped 100,000 lunchboxes, 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, 300,000 headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products, 400,000 pet products, 650,000 household cleaning supplies, and more than one million toys.

We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.

How competitive were Prime Day deals at Amazon last year?

A price monitoring company called Minderest (as reported by PR Newswire) compared prices of 566 of the most in-demand products over Prime Day to see how they stacked up against rivals stores listed on Google Shopping.

58.05% of them were cheapest on Amazon UK, compared to a massive 81.9% in the US where Amazon is annihilating the competition on a regular basis.

If anything, that UK figure is a testament to how competitive the UK market it is and we did notice other stores having big sales of their own around Prime Day and a lot of price matching happening too.

It's also a solid reminder to double check prices elsewhere on Prime Day (we always do this before highlighting a deal for you) as you might get a better deal from the likes of John Lewis, Currys and Argos.

Amazon devices, as expected, got the best deals with an average 45% reduction on their RRPs compared to 37% in 2018. According to audience research from Numerator, 65.8% of surveyed shoppers said they were extremely or very satisfied with the deals available.

Last year's best Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is undoubtably going to be different than any other as the date shifts to later in the year. But we suspect many of the deals will mirror what we saw last year.

Last year Prime members were snapping up products throughout the 48-hour event with over 175 million items sold. That's more than Amazon sold on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

That's why we're re-posting some of the top deals from last year's Prime Day event. It happened in mid-July, meaning some products may change (for example, if there's been a sequel launched since), but the low prices should match come Prime Day 2020.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime £79.99 £59.99 per year

This was perfect for anyone not already signed up to Prime as it was the cheapest price we'd seen since a few weeks after Prime Day the year before- so we were glad Amazon decided to run the promotion before Prime Day this time. Don't forget, you need to be a Prime member to buy any of the Amazon Prime Day deals. A 30-day free trial was (and still is) available as an alternative option too.



Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot gets regular discounts throughout the year, more so than any other Amazon device. £29.99 is the most regular offer (so never pay more than this), but Amazon dropped it to £24.99 the week before Prime Day, then knocked a further £3 off the price during the official 48-hour event, arguably due to rival UK retailers also knocking the price down to £25. £22 was the cheapest price Amazon has ever sold the Echo Dot for.



Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

As you can imagine at this price, this Fire Stick sold by the truck load (more like a fleet of truck loads actually). This streaming stick adds a bunch of streaming apps to your smart TV, most notably Amazon Prime Video and comes with an Alexa-voice remote too.

Kindle Paperwhite | £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price that only seems to come around on the Paperwhite for Prime Day. We see it drop under the £119 RRP quite often, so we'd at least hold on for a sub-£100 offer the rest of the year too.



Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Another Amazon device released very close to Prime Day and we suspected this would get a better deal than the launch price and £20 was a fantastic drop. This small screen-enabled smart speaker is significantly cheaper than the even smaller Echo Spot too, so even at RRP we thought it was a better deal.



Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Ok, at £30, you know you're not getting an iPad or even Samsung level of quality. But £30 for a tablet for basic web browsing and media playback was seriously tempting. The larger versions with a HD screen were also heavily discounted too, but this all-time low price really caught our eye. Apple charges more than that for official iPad cases.



Hisense 50-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: £449.99 £294 at Amazon

Lightning deals like this were fantastic value if you could catch them in time. A 50-inch 4K TV for under £300 and Hisense make decent ones on a budget too, so this is far better quality than some no-name tat you'd see for this price in the mad middle aisles of Lidl.



iPad Air £479 £459 at Amazon

The newest iPad Air is packed with technical grunt, so much so it's much closer to the spec of an iPad Pro than the smaller models but with a pricetag that wouldn't make you dizzy when you saw it smash onto your bank statement at the end of the month.



PS4 Slim | 3 games | £219.99 at Amazon

Prime Day and gaming bundles have been disappointing for a few years now in all honesty, so our expectations were low and we were not particularly impressed with this sale either. Console prices have been stuck in a rut in the UK for a few years now with single-game bundles hovering between £220-£250 throughout the year.



Huawei Matebook D 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 8GB RAM £659.99 £399.99 at Amazon

Laptops had a great Prime Day once again. Everything from dirt cheap Chromebooks, mid-range gaming-ready laptops like this and super powerful ultrabooks like the XPS 13 were all on offer. It wasn't just Amazon either, Dell had a massive 'Black Friday in July' event at the same time.



Apple iPhone XR (64GB): £749 £639 at Amazon

For years, Prime Day mobile phone deals have been limited to budget handsets. Not in 2019 though, we saw a selection of Apple and Samsung's finest get excellent deals on SIM-free handsets.



Fitbit Versa – Black: £162.89 £139 at Amazon

Fitbit and Prime Day have had a romance going on for a while now and this time was no different. The Fitbit Versa lead the way, although it had strong competition from its other models along with rival brands like Garmin and TicWatch.



Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: £209.95 £142.99 at Amazon

Wireless headphones are big business nowadays and Beats has needed to up its game for a while as the competition in the market is heating up and you can often get better for less than the full-priced Beats headphones. A £70 discount on one of its best models with a massive 40-hour battery life, Siri voice control and comfort-cushioned earpieces made it one of the best audio deals of the day though.



Anker Wireless Earbuds £54.99 £37.99 at Amazon

While it was great to see top of the line in-ear wireless headphones get big discounts on Prime Day, we were super pleased to see budget buyers catered for too with these Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo wireless earbuds on Amazon Prime Day.



Philips Hue Bayonet Starter Kit: £118 £69.99 at Amazon

Oh Philips Hue. So desirable and pretty, but generally oh so ridiculously priced for most of the year. Prime Day and Christmas shopping times seem to be solid shouts for better deals though and well worth waiting for when prices stay glued to their RRPs at other times.



Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C: £289.99 £178.99 at Amazon

Robot vacuum cleaners are increasingly popular and they're not all priced around £500 any more. We saw a few brands, including the highly-respected iRobot Roomba series, get big discounts, but this Eufy model really caught our eye for well under £200. Can't afford a Roomba? A Eufy is well worth a look instead.



Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: £169.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Instant Pots are huge over in the States, but it hasn't released as many models over here yet. So we were super surprised to see this massive reduction - and Instant Pots are great.



Bosch PSB 1800 LI-2 Cordless Combi Drill: £104.99 £49.99

Bosch always seems to have something special saved for Prime Day and this year's sale was no different as this cordless drills certainly appealed to our tech sensibilities. What do you mean we don't need it?!



23andMe DNA test kit: £149 £72.79 at Amazon

One of the biggest names in DNA testing kits had a half-price deal on for Amazon Prime Day. We'd never seen a price this low on the popular service that includes over 125 reports on health, wellness, ancestry and more.



Google Home Mini £49 £24 at Currys

If you fancied going rogue and joining team Google's smart speaker party instead of team Alexa, Prime Day was a fantastic time to do so. Google always aggressively price-matches against the similar Echo speakers. You wouldn't find these deals at Amazon though, but other electronics stores like John Lewis, Currys, AO and Argos stepped up this time.

What did Amazon's rivals do on Prime Day?

Currys kicked of its 'Black Tag' event before Prime Day and it was still going for a few days afterwards too. Out of all the other stores, we'd probably say Currys gave Amazon the biggest fight for TVs, laptops and gadgets. Currys' wide selection of home white goods beat out Amazon too, although Amazon has never really focused on those as much.

John Lewis deals were very popular for Google Home products (not sold on Amazon) and while it was generally price-matching rivals rather than coming up with its own deals, we were happy to send you its way due to most items coming with a free minimum two-year warranty at no extra cost.

Having to pay for delivery on items under £50 was a bit off-putting though on cheaper items and shows a key area where John Lewis are lagging behind the times a little on the UK online retailscape.

So much shopping is done on mobile now either via a browser, or by using a retailer's own app. According to AppsFlyer (as reported by PerformanceIn), the top 100 retail apps took a bit of a beating during Prime Day, not only were new installs down, 53% of them had a decrease of in-app purchases.

And seeing as Amazon's app got through the sale without freezing all the time like it did last year, it's not great news for rival apps.

Overall, more people shopped via mobile at Amazon than ever before on Prime Day. Gone are the days when people tended to browse more on mobile, then fire up the laptop when they got home to actually finish the transaction. And to be fair, on Prime Day, you can't really afford to wait that long due to the risk of deals selling out.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Did anything go wrong on Prime Day 2019?

Actually, yes. The UK start at midnight was a complete flop. Amazon's site didn't crash or anything like that, but the deal prices that were supposed to go live as soon as the sale started simply didn't.

So despite us, and the rest of the informed media, prepping a huge amount of content to launch around midnight to tell you about the best deals of the sale, we were left scratching our heads as all the old prices were still showing.

It took until around 4am for the proper prices to come through, which was a massive disappointment to any keen shoppers who wanted to dive into the sale before heading to bed. It was a seriously poor start from Amazon and we're still shaking our heads in disappointment. You have to hope it'll up its game for Black Friday.

If you decided to wait until the morning to check out the Prime Day deals then thing's were running much more smoothly. We didn't experience any other technical problems on Amazon's site or with the mobile app for the rest of the sale either.