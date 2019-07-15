Amazon is swimming in cheap TVs on Prime Day – these are the best ones

Everyone knows that the best time to buy a new television is just before the Super Bowl, but now that Amazon Prime Day 2019 has created a veritable sea of cheap TVs to buy, you might want to dive in right now.

That is, especially considering the amount of absolutely affordable TVs available this year, ones that you could gift to older parents or buy for secondary rooms, and we're talking at double-digit prices.

We've looked through what Amazon has to offer, both in the US and the UK – scroll down if you want to go straight to the UK deals – and these are the best of the cheap TVs on sale during Prime Day 2019.

The top cheap TV deals on Prime Day in the US

The top cheap TV deals on Prime Day in the UK

(Image credit: TCL) TCL 43DP628 43-inch 4K HDR10 TV: £329 now £199

This cheap and cheerful set makes for a perfect larger bedroom screen, with all the 4K and HDR mod cons you could hope for. It's got a £130 saving for 40% off its usual price tag.View Deal

(Image credit: TCL) TCL 50DP628 50-inch 4K HDR10 TV: £429 now £249

Want to talk to your telly? This HDR and 4K-capable TCL 50-incher not only has access to all manner of smart platforms, but can also hook up to Amazon's voice assistant to let you change channels, volume and more with your voice.View Deal

