Amazon Prime Day OLED TV deals 2022: big-screen deals from LG, Sony, and more

Have you always wanted an OLED TV but thought they were too expensive? Well, Amazon Prime Day presents a great opportunity for the budget-conscious – and doesn’t that apply to us all lately – to land a great deal on a new big-screen TV. And not just any old TV, but QLED and even OLED ones as well.
It’s true that OLED TVs do generally cost more than other models, but OLED technology delivers a high level of picture performance that many other TVs can’t beat. The best OLED TVs are a great option for movie fans, and some of the latest models also sport gamer-friendly features such as a 4K 120Hz support, HDMI 2.1 ports, and more.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day OLED TV deals we could dig out, and you’ll find them all here. From 48 inches all the way up to 77 inches, we’ve got a wide range of screen sizes covered. Many of these models are also selling for under $1,000, a new low price point that some have hit for the very first time here on Prime Day.
If you’ve ever seen an OLED TV in person, you’ll know just how good they are. So make your OLED TV fantasy a reality and scoop up one of these deals.
Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV:
$1,699.99 (opens in new tab)$998.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $300 - Originally sold for $1,699 when it was released in 2021, this 55-inch A80J series model is now being blown out at $998. That’s around $700 off – quite the deal for a Sony OLED TV. While we didn’t review the A80J, we did review its A80K series successor (opens in new tab) and awarded it 4.5 stars for excellent overall performance. If you’re looking to score an OLED for under $1,000, the 55-inch A80J is highly recommended.
LG 48-inch C1-Series OLED TV:
$1,499.99 (opens in new tab)$796 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 47% - LG’s 458inch C1-series OLED is being sold at its lowest price yet – a 47% savings over the original cost. For the money you’re getting a gaming-friendly 120Hz display, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and fantastic all-around picture quality– something we documented in our C1 series review (opens in new tab). This is a very good deal on a solid and future-proof TV, so grab it while it lasts.
LG 48-inch A1-Series OLED TV:
$1,199 (opens in new tab)$676 (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 44% - LG’s 48-inch A1-series OLED TV – a 2021 model – is being let go at an astonishing 44% discount. The company’s entry-level OLED is powered by its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, a Game Optimizer mode, and both Alexa and Google Assistant built in. Amazon’s $676 Prime Day price is the lowest yet for this LG 48-incher, so if you’ve always wanted an OLED, here’s the deal.
LG 77-inch B1-Series OLED TV:
$3.499 (opens in new tab)$ (opens in new tab)2,196 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $201 - LG’s 77-inch B1 series OLED TV is being let go at its lowest-ever price: $2,196. This step-up model from the company’s A1 series OLEDs offers 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, and G-SYNC, FreeSync, VRR, and HGiG support for gaming. If a 77-inch OLED TV fits in your world, then this is a Prime Day deal to make room for.
