Amazon Prime Day OLED TV deals 2023: what to expect

If you’ve been waiting for Amazon Prime Day OLED TV deals to arrive before buying a new TV, you won’t have to wait long. Prime Day is happening on July 11 this year, and along with the usual mix of deals on appliances, headphones, and more, we expect to see special deals on top OLED TVs.

Some of the most sought-after Prime Day deals are for OLED TVs, which tend to be pricier on average than their LCD TV counterparts. That’s because OLED sets provide a level of picture quality good enough to satisfy movie fans while also offering features that appeal to gamers such as a 4K 120Hz video input and special picture modes with low input lag. Getting a great deal on an OLED TV is the main game here, and we’re here to help you win.

If you check out our guide to the best OLED TVs, you’ll find there are several budget options sitting alongside the top models commanding the highest prices. The good news is that premium and budget models alike typically see Prime Day discounts, with equally good price cuts available across the TV price spectrum. When the sale starts we’ll bring you all the top offers on the best 4K TVs we’ve reviewed at TechRadar, along with other Amazon Prime Day TV deals that we feel are worthy of your consideration.

Amazon Prime Day OLED TV deals: FAQ

When will the Amazon Prime Day OLED TV deals be available?

Amazon Prime Day runs from July 11-12, with many deals going live just after midnight on July 11. There are also “Lightning” and single-day deals that get sprinkled in among the main ones, and one of these could end up being the OLED TV of your dreams.

As a general Prime Day shopping rule of thumb, we recommend jumping on any good deals that you come across. After all, there are plenty of other TV shoppers looking for a discount during Amazon’s two-day sales event, and deals can quickly sell out.

Some deals also get launched in the days before Prime Day, so it’s worth keeping an eye on Amazon’s listings in the run-up to the main sale. We’ll also be carefully watching out for those, so check here regularly for updates on any Prime Day OLED TV deals we come across.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals?

Short answer: yes. Prime Day gives Amazon an opportunity to push the advantages of being an Amazon Prime member, and Prime Day discounts count among the key benefits of being a Prime subscriber.

You can always sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial just to access the deals and then unsubscribe right after Prime Day – don’t worry, Amazon won’t complain. If you’re unwilling to sign up for a trial run, note that some companies latch on to the Prime Day train by offering their own discounts during the sale period, and some of these “unofficial” deals are also worth looking at.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day OLED TV deals: what to expect

The best Amazon Prime Day OLED TV deals tend to be for older models that are still in stock. Last year, for instance, we saw big discounts for the LG C1 and Sony A80J, both of which are 2021 TVs. This year, we’ll be looking for deals to follow a similar pattern, with sales for 2022’s LG C2 and Sony A80K TVs tempting eager OLED buyers.

What makes deals such as these especially good is that TVs generally don’t see massive upgrades from year to year, with the new LG C3 being a perfect example. While the C3 provides slightly better brightness and improved picture processing over the C2, our top TV pick of the year for 2022, performance is mostly similar to its predecessor, making the C2 a Prime Day deal to watch for.

While OLED TVs will see sales, the biggest discounts will be for Amazon’s own line of Fire TVs, including the Omni QLED models. And while Amazon will understandably be pushing those hardest on Prime Day, buyers intent on finding a deal on an LG, Samsung, or Sony OLED model should nonetheless remain vigilant in looking for OLED TV deals.

LAST YEAR'S PRIME DAY OLED TV DEALS IN THE US

Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV: $1,699.99 $998.00 at Amazon

Save $700 - Originally sold for $1,699 when it was released in 2021, this 55-inch A80J series model is now being blown out at $998. That’s around $700 off – quite the deal for a Sony OLED TV. While we didn’t review the A80J, we did review its A80K series successor and awarded it 4.5 stars for excellent overall performance. If you’re looking to score an OLED for under $1,000, the 55-inch A80J is highly recommended.

LG 48-inch C1-Series OLED TV: $1,499 $796 at Amazon

Save 47% - LG’s 48-inch C1-series OLED is being sold at its lowest price yet – a 47% savings over the original cost. For the money you’re getting a gaming-friendly 120Hz display, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and fantastic all-around picture quality– something we documented in our C1 series review. This is a very good deal on a solid and future-proof TV, so grab it while it lasts.

LG 55-inch A1-Series OLED TV: $1,299 $946 at Amazon

Save 27% - LG’s 55-inch A1-series OLED TV – a 2021 model – is being let go for under $1,000. The company’s entry-level OLED is powered by its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, a Game Optimizer mode, and both Alexa and Google Assistant built in. Amazon’s $946 Prime Day price is very low for this LG 55-incher, so if you’ve always wanted an OLED, here’s the deal.

LG 77-inch B1-Series OLED TV: $3.499 $2,196 at Amazon

Save $201 - LG’s 77-inch B1 series OLED TV is being let go at its lowest-ever price: $2,196. This step-up model from the company’s A1 series OLEDs offers 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, and G-SYNC, FreeSync, VRR, and HGiG support for gaming. If a 77-inch OLED TV fits in your world, then this is a Prime Day deal to make room for.

