These 6 unmissable OLED TV Black Friday deals start from just $549

With Black Friday well and truly underway, we've been looking through all the Black Friday TV deals to find the best sales on OLED displays at every budget. Below are six of the best Black Friday deals we've found that you can get right now.

OLED TVs are always amongst the best TVs thanks to the technology within the panel itself that allows the LEDs to dim individually, meaning you get true-to-life images, vibrant colors, spectacular contrast and accurate, deep black levels.

There's also QD-OLED that does all this, using quantum-dot technology to add even more brightness to the image. OLED has become more budget friendly over the years too, which means Black Friday is definitely the time to grab a deal while you can.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG C3 42-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,196 now $896.99 at Amazon

This deal takes the 42-inch version of the LG C3 to under $900, which is a brilliant deal for this TV. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 55-inch B3 4K OLED TV: was $1369.99 now $996.95 at Walmart

One of the dark horses of the OLED TV world in 2023, the LG B3 has excellent contrast levels, deep blacks, and dynamic color. Along with all this is a well-featured TV with brilliant gaming performance. At under $1,000, this is a steal for one of the most underrated OLEDs on the market today.

Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,297.99 at Amazon

The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV and it's down to a record-low price of $1,297 at Amazon. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It costs the same LG's C3 OLED, but it's brighter and sounds better – it's excellent value.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,179 at Walmart

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes, it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's down to an incredible $2,197 at Walmart. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded this gorgeous display a perfect five stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship TV with a flagship price, but it gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

LG 77-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was $4,196.99 now $3,449.99 at Amazon

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is the company's brightest-ever OLED, thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast, which combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the 77-inch model down to $3,449.99 – a new record-low price.

