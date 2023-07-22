George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

Watch a Kambosos vs Hughes live stream

Fans in Canada can watch a free Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live stream on TSN Plus. Use a VPN to unblock TSN Plus if you're currently outside of Canada. You can watch Kambosos Jr vs Hughes in the US via ESPN and the streaming service ESPN Plus ($9.99). In the UK the fight is on Sky Sports. Kambosos Jr vs Hughes is a PPV in Australia, costing AU$39.95 via Main Event PPV on Kayo Sports. Full details on how to watch Kambosos Jr vs Hughes just below as well as the full fight card.

Kambosos vs Hughes: preview

What a difference a year has made for George Kambosos Jr. Not so long ago the Aussie was the proud owner of the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight belts, but he now finds himself building anew with the hope of challenging for titles again before the year's end. But he's not picked out an easy task. Not only is Maxi Hughes a southpaw, but he's fighting the biggest bout of his career off a seven-match streak.

Kambosos Jr's fall has been dramatic after suffering the first two defeats of his career. They both came at the hands of the now undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, but with The Dream flirting with a move up to junior welterweight, Kambosos Jr knows that he has to be in a position to pounce should those titles hit the market again.

The 30-year-old believes that a bounceback victory over Hughes could fast-track him back towards the summit of the division, and though Kambosos Jr is undoubtedly the favourite, his opponent has been waiting 13 years for a shot like this. The 33-year-old beat Kid Galahad in his most recent outing, so the profile of the man in the opposite corner won't faze him one bit.

Kambosos Jr, however, has the edge in terms of height, reach, age and power, with 50% of his victories coming by way of knockout, compared to 19% for Hughes. Here's how to watch a Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

How to live stream Kambosos vs Hughes from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Kambosos vs Hughes live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

The good news for boxing fans in the US is that Kambosos Jr vs Hughes is not a pay-per-view event. Instead, the fight is being shown on both ESPN and the ESPN Plus streaming service. ESPN Plus' live coverage begins at 6.10pm ET / 3.10pm PT on Saturday, while ESPN joins the action at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The event begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with Kambosos Jr and Hughes' ring walks expected at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. How to watch Kambosos Jr vs Hughes without cable ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads). Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes the ESPN suite of channels as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $25 off your first month. FuboTV is an even more comprehensive cable replacement, that also includes ESPN, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. Travelling outside the US right now? Use a VPN to watch your home stream from abroad.

How to watch Kambosos vs Hughes: live stream in the UK

Kambosos Jr vs Hughes isn't a PPV in the UK either, with the fight being shown on Sky Sports, though you'll have to stay up extremely late to tune in. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Action at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, with Kambosos Jr and Hughes expected to make their ring walks at around 4am. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky subscribers can also live stream Kambosos Jr vs Hughes using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Kambosos vs Hughes live stream in Canada

Kambosos Jr vs Hughes is being shown on TSN2 in Canada, with coverage getting underway at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night. The ring walks are expected at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live stream. If you don't have cable, you can watch Kambosos Jr vs Hughes on the brand new TSN Plus streaming service, which is free to use for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. TSN Plus is a Canada-only service so you'll find yourself geo-blocked if you try to tune in from elsewhere. However... Canadians away from home can use a VPN to watch Kambosos Jr vs Hughes free on TSN Plus from abroad. Best VPN details just below...

How to watch a Kambosos vs Hughes live stream in Australia

Australian boxing fans have been saddled with a pay-per-view, and Kambosos Jr vs Hughes is priced at AU$39.95. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 1pm AEST on Sunday, with coverage beginning at 12pm. To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo’s Main Event.

